Sussex County, DE

TRAFFIC ALERT – Kent and Sussex County – Closure of Rehoboth Boulevard between Cedar Beach Road and NE Front Street / Monday, February 6th through April

By Betsy Price
 3 days ago

Milford — Closure of Rehoboth Boulevard between Cedar Beach Road (SR 36) and NE Front Street (SR 14)

Milford – ; The Delaware Department of Transportation announces the closure of Rehoboth Boulevard between Cedar Beach Road (SR 36) and NE Front Street (SR 14) starting on Monday, February 6th for drawbridge repairs. The repairs will address damage resulting from oversized vehicles striking the bridge in December 2021 and again in December 2022. The work is expected to be completed in early April 2023.

Milford Conversation to focus on Food Bank

Milford Conversation, an informal group meeting at the First Presbyterian Church in Milford, will present information on the Food Bank of Delaware at their next meeting. The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, February 2 at 8:30 AM. The group tries to limit their meetings to one hour. “Chad Robinson will be presenting information on what the Food Bank of Delaware ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Historic home to get facelift

At a recent meeting, Milford City Council approved a request from Collins Bowers Investments LLC to add an accessory dwelling unit on property located at 304 Lakeview Avenue. The company was requesting turning an existing garage into a single story apartment. Tanner Bowers, who is renovating the historic home on the property, plans to live in the apartment while he ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford Library plans several activities as February begins

Milford Public Library will offer a wide range of programs for the first week of February. The programs range from technology classes to fun events designed to tap into your creative side. “We would love to have you make someone smile,” Carolyn Tabor, Program Coordinator for the library, said. “Send a greeting card made especially for them by you! You ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Troopers Arrest Man for Felony DUI and Gun Charges

Last night the Delaware State Police arrested 46-year-old Harold Hampton of Felton, Delaware on gun and DUI charges following a traffic stop that occurred in the Camden area. On January […] The post Troopers Arrest Man for Felony DUI and Gun Charges appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
FELTON, DE
State Police Investigating Shots Fired at a Residence

The Delaware State Police are investigating a report of shots being fired in Seaford where an occupied home was damaged early this morning. On January 27, 2023, at approximately 12:20 […] The post State Police Investigating Shots Fired at a Residence appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
SEAFORD, DE
Troopers Arrest Man With a Stolen Gun

The Delaware State Police arrested 30-year-old Brandon Marshall of Dover, Delaware yesterday afternoon after he was found to be in possession of a stolen gun during a traffic stop. On […] The post Troopers Arrest Man With a Stolen Gun appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
DOVER, DE
Gromark zoning change approved

Milford City Council recently approved a request from Gromark FS to rezone a portion of land located on the south side of Northeast Front Street between Northeast Fourth Street and East Street from General Industrial (I2) to Highway Commercial (C3). The land is currently vacant and Gromark has no plans to build. However, the new zoning will allow them to ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
PACE Your LIFE continues to grow

Opening in Milford Wellness Village during the summer of 2022, PACE Your LIFE offers all-inclusive care for the elderly and, since they opened their doors, the program has continued to grow. “The number of people attending our day center is growing each month,” Lisa Bond, Program Director, said. “In February, we look forward to celebrating Black History Month with a ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Pedestrian ordinances discussed at city workshop

Milford City Council continued their discussion about implementing a pedestrian safety ordinance at a recent workshop. The ordinance will appear on a future council agenda for further discussion and vote. City Manager Mark Whitfield wanted to allow council the opportunity to make any adjustments they felt necessary before putting it on an agenda. The new ordinance would make it unlawful ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
State Police Investigating Fatal Morning Crash

The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal two-car collision that occurred in Seaford earlier this morning. On January 23, 2023, at approximately 7:11 a.m., a 2012 Hyundai Sonata was […] The post State Police Investigating Fatal Morning Crash appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
SEAFORD, DE
Milford LIVE Weekly Review – Jan. 24, 2023

Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines Citywide broadband not feasible, study finds Culture KSI Receives Two New Vehicles from DTC for Transportation Program Popular Milford events returning for 2023 Business DMI offers business funding options Government & Politics Pedestrian ordinances discussed at city workshop Education Carney to raise teacher salaries ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
“Share the Love” event to benefit Alyssa Wolfe

The Milford Elks Lodge will hold a “Share the Love” event on February 11 from 6 PM until 11 PM at the lodge. The event will include a dance, silent auction, 50/50 raffle as well as a cash bar with music provided by Nite Train. “Alyssa has cerebral palsy and, around September of 2022, was losing strength in one of ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Study finds disproportionate number of white students in speech programs at MSD

Dr. Laura Manges, Director of Student Services, informed the Milford School District Board of Education that a study conducted by the federal government found that the district had a disproportionate number of white students receiving speech and language services. The study used relative risk ratio methodology provided by the federal government based on the December 1 student count. “On September ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Cape, Appo doubleheaders produce two quality games

(Middletown)  The Cape Henlopen Vikings and Appoquinimink Jaguars scheduled a “rare” boys and girls varsity basketball double header Thursday. The two teams provided those in attendance with close and dramatic games.  The boys game featured No. 7 Appo with a record of 9-3 versus unranked Cape with a 9-4 mark. Appo jumped out to an early 8-0 lead thanks to ... Read More
MIDDLETOWN, DE
Milford, DE
Hyperlocal news for Southern Delaware.

 http://milfordlive.com/

