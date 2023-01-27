TRAFFIC ALERT – Kent and Sussex County – Closure of Rehoboth Boulevard between Cedar Beach Road and NE Front Street / Monday, February 6th through April
Milford — Closure of Rehoboth Boulevard between Cedar Beach Road (SR 36) and NE Front Street (SR 14)
Milford – ; The Delaware Department of Transportation announces the closure of Rehoboth Boulevard between Cedar Beach Road (SR 36) and NE Front Street (SR 14) starting on Monday, February 6th for drawbridge repairs. The repairs will address damage resulting from oversized vehicles striking the bridge in December 2021 and again in December 2022. The work is expected to be completed in early April 2023. [More]
Comments / 0