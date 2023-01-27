Read full article on original website
Is There a Moroccan Manager in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?
FIFA 23 Ultimate Team fans know how valuable managers are to getting the most amount of chemistry points possible when squad building. Team of the Year is here and with it comes 12 special TOTY items and 12 Honorable Mentions players. One of the most popular TOTY items this year is Achraf Hakimi. The PSG defender received a TOTY item for the second year in a row at 94 overall. Squad and player chemistry received and overhaul in FIFA 23 removing the formation links in favor of a diamond points system. Players in the squad link to other players no matter the position as long as they share a club, league or nationality link.
FIFA 23 Future Stars Swaps Rewards: Full List
FIFA 23 Future Stars Swaps rewards have revealed by EA Sports. FutSheriff first revealed that a Swaps reward system is returning with FIFA 23 Future Stars. Swaps is an engagement tool EA Sports includes in promotions throughout a FIFA Ultimate Team cycle. Players earn special tokens either through gameplay objectives, SBCs or packs to redeem for rewards. Future Stars will feature a Swaps program and EA Sports revealed the rewards on Jan. 30.
Xabi Alonso FIFA 23: How to Complete the TOTY Icon SBC
Xabi Alonso FIFA 23 Team of the Year Icon SBC went live Jan. 28 during the Team of the Year promotion. TOTY Icons are a new addition to the annual promotion as part of the Campaign Icons initiative for FIFA 23. Instead of having Prime Icon Moments, EA Sports opted to remove those items in favor of releasing special Icons throughout the year. TOTY Icons are an upgrade on their Prime versions making them the best version of those players currently available.
FIFA 23 TOTY Draft Objective: How to Complete, Rewards
FIFA 23 TOTY Draft objective set went live Jan. 28 giving fans a new Milestone to play for earning players and packs along the way. FUT Draft is an Ultimate Team game mode in which players draft a full squad and battle against other players who have done the same. The goal is to win four games in a row for the maximum reward. One loss knocks players out and they'll have to start a new FUT Draft. The new TOTY Draft objective set found in Milestones should entice players to participate in the mode.
Richarlison FIFA 23: How to Complete the Moments SBC
Richarlison FIFA 23 Player Moments SBC went live Jan. 30 during the Team of the Year promotion. EA Sports released a 90 rated Moments Richarlison SBC celebrating his overhead goal scored against Serbia at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. This new card is 90 rated, a +2 increase over his World Cup Stories item which also celebrated the same goal. Unfortunately, this new card is not a major upgrade over the 88 rated item.
League of Legends Prime Gaming January 2023 Capsule Extended
The League of Legends Prime Gaming January 2023 capsule was supposed to end on Jan. 27, but the deadline to claim rewards has been extended to Feb. 16.
When is the Overwatch World Cup 2023?
For the first time in three years, Overwatch is holding its World Cup event, a competitive spectacle not unlike the real-life Olympic Games. The Overwatch World Cup will gather pro players from all around the world to virtually battle it out and see which nation can prove itself the best at Blizzard's multiplayer game.
Warzone 2 SMG Tier List February 2023
Vaznev-9K Our S Tier still has the Fennec 45 in the top spot. With little recoil and an unmatched TTK time, the fast-firing SMG is the best option for close gunfights. Although the Vaznev-9K does not kill as quickly, the gun's high mobility and damage has made it a favorite in the current meta.
Egyptian Managers FIFA 23: Are There Any?
FIFA 23 Ultimate Team fans might be wondering if there are any Egyptian managers in the game that can ease some squad building strains when optimizing player chemistry. Player chemistry was overhauled in FIFA 23 removing the old formation links system in favor of a diamond points system. Players link to other players in squads through clubs, nationalities and leagues no matter where they're lined up. As well, players can still use managers to help maximize chemistry through league and nation links. Using a manager of the same nationality as a player is an easy way to get a player at least one chemistry point.
League of Legends Ahri ASU Delayed to Patch 13.3
Riot Games announced Jan. 24 that Ahri's upcoming ASU (Art and Stability Update) is being delayed to League of Legends Patch 13.3. It was originally scheduled for Patch 13.2. A hotfix will go live Jan. 26 including a majority of the content scheduled for Patch 13.2. Though, Ahri's ASU and other updates are being pushed to Patch 13.3.
How to Link League of Legends With Xbox Game Pass
League of Legends has a variety of rewards available to players that link their Riot Games account with external accounts. There was a Miss Fortune player icon that was unlockable for players that linked their in game account with Microsoft Rewards. Additionally, it is encouraged to link League of Legends and Amazon Prime accounts together because players will get monthly rewards for doing it.
