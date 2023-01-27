Read full article on original website
Related
A Comical Guide To Parking In Duluth’s West End
A while back I wrote an article posing the question, "Can we possibly get rid of the bike lane in West End during the winter?" Fast forward a couple of months and now the problem seems to have got a bit worse. Nobody really expected that we would set a record for the SNOWIEST December in Duluth's recorded weather history, but that's what happened. Snow banks around town have piled up, and Superior Street in West End Duluth has become even more narrow.
WDIO-TV
Wasabi in Superior destroyed by an overnight fire
The Superior Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire early Monday morning off of Tower Avenue in the city of Superior at 12:27 A.M. Fire crews arrived two minutes later to find a working structure fire at the Wasabi Japanese restaurant. They cleared the scene around 8:30am. The building...
How Long Do You Have To Shovel Your Sidewalk In Duluth + Superior After It Snows?
Did you know that in both Duluth and Superior there are specific requirements for removing snow from your property? How much time do you actually have, and what happens if you don't do it? I dug (or shoveled) a little deeper to find out exactly what it is. In both...
WDIO-TV
Police investigate vehicles damaged in Duluth neighborhood
On Sunday, Duluth Police officers responded to a report of damaged vehicles that were struck by bullets in the Morgan Park neighborhood of Duluth. Official responded around 9:30 a.m. to the 8700 block of Beverly St. and the 900 block of 88th Ave. West. No one was hurt. Police believe...
boreal.org
Incorrect Disposal of Rechargeable Batteries Leads to Garbage Truck Fire in Duluth
Wednesday, a load of trash caught fire in one of Hartel’s Disposal trucks due to improper disposal of rechargeable batteries. Rechargeable batteries don’t belong in the trash and when they are damaged or dented, they are at risk of exploding.
McDonald’s Testing New Strawless Lid In Duluth + Superior Area
The next time you visit a McDonald's in the Twin Ports area you'll notice something different with the lid on your beverage. Gone is the lid we've grown accustomed to, with a hole to insert your straw. In select markets across the United States, McDonald's is experimenting with a strawless...
northernnewsnow.com
Mom, 2 daughters escape Duluth house fire; dog dies
DULUTH, MN - A mom and her two daughters were able to escape a house fire in Duluth Sunday morning, but authorities say, sadly, one of their dogs ended up dying. According to the Duluth Fire Department, around 6:45 a.m., crews responded to the home near Restormel Street and West 3rd Street in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.
Viral Photo Of Head-On Wisconsin Snowmobile Crash A Reminder For Trail Safety
Earlier this season the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources held a special press conference to encourage all snowmobilers to use caution as Minnesota had already had six riders killed in crashes. That’s the same number as the entire 2021-2022 snowmobile season and double the number of the 2020-2021 season.
Breanna Ellison Named Duluth’s New Community Relations Officer
The City of Duluth has named a new Community Relations Officer. Breanna Ellison will step into the liaison role effective the middle of February, working to bridge the gap between city services and the greater community at large. The name might be familiar to many in the Twin Ports. Ellison...
MNDOT Adds Additional Weather Info Sites In St. Louis, Carlton, Itasca Counties
"How are the roads"? It's a question often asked in the Northland. The answer is getting a little more scientific. The Minnesota Department of Transportation's 511 Travel Information System has been around for a while, offering real-time data and information about the roads and highways around the state. 511 gives users an accurate look at all sorts of useful information - from road and weather conditions to plow locations and traffic congestion - depending on what's available.
Scary! Family Avoids Serious Injury In Car-Moose Collision In Northern Minnesota
In the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 24, a family traveling on US Highway 53 south of Eveleth had a scary run-in with a moose. The St. Louis County Rescue Squad reported a family of three was traveling on US 53 just north of Cotton, west of Melrude, where the family collided with a moose in their Mitsubishi Outlander. The collision completely broke the windshield and collapsed a significant part of the roof of the car.
Safari Whitetail Resort In Minong Hits Market For $4.275 Million
Do you ever want to just give up and move to a remote island? This might be an option, if you want to own a resort in the middle of nowhere that is surrounded by trees and miles of shoreline. We can dream, can't we?. There is an amazing oasis...
WATCH: See What Iconic Duluth Landmarks And Locations Looked Like In 1967
It's always interesting looking back at old photos and videos, seeing how much some things have changed, while other things have stayed quite the same. As someone that has called Duluth home for many years, I find it fascinating to see what things were like before my time here. I'm...
Duluth’s 2023 Chester Creek Concert Series Accepting Band Applications
While we may be in the middle of winter, it's not too early to think about being back outside watching live music in the Northland. One great tradition is the Chester Creek Concert Series, which takes place each summer in Duluth. The 40th Annual Chester Creek Concert Series kicks off...
Minnesota Department Of Health Closes COVID Testing Site At The DECC
It's been an option since the pandemic started in 2020. But if you're looking to get a COVID-19 test at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, you'd better do so soon. The Minnesota Department of Health will be closing their four-remaining state-run Community COVID-19 test sites this weekend. Along with the three other sites - in Brooklyn Park, the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, and in St. Paul, the Duluth site will wrap up its operations. The St. Paul-Midway option will close on Friday, January 27; the Brooklyn Park and the Airport site will close on Sunday, January 29; and the Duluth site at the DECC's last day will be Saturday, January 28.
Old Farmer’s Almanac Releases February 2023 Outlook
It's no secret that we have been pretty spoiled so far this winter, especially in January. Most of the month has been warmer than average and despite one major snowstorm at the end of 2022, we haven't been hit too hard with snow. Things are about to change and go...
Ways To Celebrate Anti-Valentine’s Day In The Duluth – Superior Area
Valentine's Day can be a stressor, even for those who truly love their significant other. We just got done spending money on Christmas, and of course there are birthdays, and anniversaries peppered all around. So, by all means, let's have another holiday forcing us to spend money. For single people, Valentine's Day can be a bummer too.
Save The Date: Bloody Mary Battle + Brunch Set To Benefit Life House In Duluth
As we shiver our way through the rest of winter in the Northland, it's always great to have events to look forward to as it helps the season be more enjoyable. That's especially true when the event benefits people in the community and that's exactly the kind of win-win event that is coming to Clyde Iron Works.
Superior Middle School Students Collect Donations For Humane Society
It's a last call for donations - but there's still plenty of time to help. A group of Superior Middle School students are collecting donations for the Humane Society of Douglas County and they're asking the public for help with the fundraiser. Mrs. Lindquist's 8th Grade WIN Group at the...
Kevin Gates + Waka Flocka Flame To Perform In Duluth
Popular hip-hop artists Kevin Gates and Waka Flocka Flame are set to perform at Amsoil Arena in Duluth for 2023. Kevin Gates is a Baton Rouge native who has racked up over 6 billion streams, 6 billion views, and dozens of multiplatinum, platinum, and gold certifications. In 2022 he had the number one overall sound on TikTok with his song from 2013, 'Thinking With My D***'. He was also the second best-selling hip-hop artist of 2016 only behind Drake.
MIX 108
Duluth, MN
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MIX 108 plays the Northland's #1 hit music mix and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0