Where Are the Best Cities To Buy a Home in 2023? (Hint: They’re All Down South)
A combination of factors -- including soaring mortgage rates, inflation and short supply -- made becoming a homeowner a difficult path for many Americans in 2022. See: 2023's Housing Correction Could...
hunker.com
Here's What 5 Real Estate Pros Say Will Happen in the 2023 Housing Market
Anyone hoping to buy or sell a home in the new year likely has a lot of trepidation over what 2023 will bring. By and large, 2022 brought many changes to the real estate market, including changing property values and rapidly rising interest rates, which makes it hard to imagine what we could possibly see in 2023. While nobody can truly know what will happen in the world of real estate now that 2022 is finally in our rear-view mirror, there are some people who have a pretty good idea of what's to come.
House Bidding War Mistakes to Avoid
Don't Make One of These Common Mistakes With Bidding Wars. Over the last couple of years, real estate markets across the country have heavily favored home sellers. Bidding wars were commonplace. Home buyers would be lining up for the chance to land their dream homes.
First-time homebuyers are pretty much screwed in 2023
Not a single home sold in November was under $200,000, according to real estate data from the US Census Bureau.
US real estate market in ‘big trouble,' expert warns
Pulte Capital CEO Bill Pulte and Thor Equities CEO Joe Sitt explain why U.S. real estate is headed towards "big trouble" in 2023 and could put "a lot of things to a stop."
3 Reasons to Buy a House in 2023
If you're considering becoming a homeowner, these three reasons could convince you you're making the right move.
money.com
Home Values Are Falling the Most in These 7 Cities: Zillow
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. After two years of double digit growth, home values in the United States are falling. Much of that decline is attributable to a steep rise in mortgage rates, which have more than doubled over the past...
Biden Administration Paying Americans Thousands of Dollars to Upgrade Their Homes
On Aug. 16, President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law, directing billions of dollars to Americans looking to upgrade their homes, businesses and cars. One provision of the law allows Americans making less than $150,000 a year to claim a $7,500 tax credit for buying an electric car.
homesenator.com
5 Benefits of Selling Your House to a Cash Buyer
Selling your home to an individual or company that buys houses for cash brings a host of advantages to everybody involved. From faster closing times to fewer fees to no lending issues, cash buyers know what they’re looking for and are ready and waiting to snap up your property.
You're Not Spending Enough Time Searching for a Mortgage Lender
A number of misconceptions can prevent homebuyers from shopping for a lender—but here's why you should.
SFGate
2023 Home Buyers Hope to Spend $200K — Here’s What’s Realistic
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. A little optimism can help propel you when things get difficult in the homebuying market. But if you’re feeling too good about your chances of buying this year — good in ways simply not justified given the current economic conditions — you could find yourself disappointed, at best, and unsuccessful or overextended, at worst.
A Guide to Selling a Home without a Realtor
Selling a home can be a daunting task, especially if you're doing it without the help of a realtor. However, with the right knowledge and preparation, it's definitely possible to successfully sell your home on your own.
ValueWalk
Conquering the Hurdles: How To Become A Mortgage Broker With No Experience
Are you looking to enter the world of mortgage brokering but have no experience? Becoming a successful mortgage broker requires knowledge, skill, and dedication. With the right preparation, however, it is possible to become a mortgage broker without experience. To become a mortgage broker with no experience, the first step...
