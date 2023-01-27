Read full article on original website
Related
WAPT
Burned out home proving to be eyesore for residents, young students
Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes wants a neighborhood eyesore dealt with. A home on Hume Street off Bailey Avenue partially burned down, and neighbors said there has been an unpleasant view for months. People have been dumping tires, trash and other things at the site. The home is a short...
WAPT
Family seeks answers 3 months after woman killed in crash
JACKSON, Miss. — A family is looking for answers three months after their loved one was killed in a car crash. The family of Shamerria Smith said they have had a hard time getting information from Jackson police about the fatal collision. The crash happened in October at the intersection of Terry Road and Dona Street. Police said a Ford Explorer collided with Smith’s Nissan after running a red light.
WAPT
13-year-old killed in Vicksburg shooting
VICKSBURG, Miss. — The Vicksburg mayor has issued a curfew in response to a fatal shooting that killed a 13-year-old and wounded at least two others. The Vicksburg Daily News reported police were called to Speed and Washington streets at about 11:50 p.m. on Monday after someone reported shots being fired. About five minutes later, an ambulance was called to the McDonald’s on Clay Street and Mission 66, where a 13-year-old was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Over $1M home for sale catches fire in Rankin County
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating a house fire that happened at a home listed for sale in Rankin County. The fire happened on Monday, January 30. Firefighters responded to Fannin Landing Circle early Monday morning. Reservoir fire crews worked for nearly three hours to put the fire out. No one was injured. […]
WLBT
JPD: 2 men injured when vehicle shot into on Hair Street
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men were injured when the vehicle they were inside was shot into on Hair Street on Monday evening, Jackson police say. According to a WLBT reporter on the scene, at least two bullet holes could be seen in the car. At least six evidence markers...
WLBT
Person sentenced for killing Jackson man in front of girlfriend, son after Mother’s Day dinner
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been sentenced for killing a 25-year-old in front of his girlfriend and son in 2019. On May 12, 2019, Andante Nelson had just pulled up to his home in Jackson after eating Mother’s Day dinner with his girlfriend and 3-year-old son. Before they could leave their vehicle, Demario Snell shot Nelson multiple times, killing him.
WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR: Police release statement about former Mississippi deputy found bound, shot outside church hundreds of mile from home
The story surrounding a former deputy and resident of Vicksburg who was found shot and bound near a church several hundred miles away in Gulfport, unfolded last week. The Vicksburg Police Department released its first statement about the Mike Ouzts case to The Post on Monday afternoon. Deputy Chief Mike...
WAPT
Man walking on I-55 in Jackson dies after being struck by vehicle
JACKSON, Miss. — A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday night on Interstate 55 in Jackson. Jackson police said a driver traveling north about 10:30 p.m. on the interstate near Briarwood Drive told police the car in front of him swerved, so he swerved as well, but ended up hitting a man who was walking on the interstate.
Man shot while trying to avoid being carjacking victim in Mississippi’s capital city
Police say a man was injured while trying to stop two males from trying to steal his vehicle. Jackson police officers found the man suffering from gunshot wounds when they responded to a shooting on McDowell Road at approximately 8 p.m. Tuesday. Officers report that the victim was shot trying...
WLBT
Man shot while trying to stop attempted carjacking, police say
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Officers responded to a business along McDowell Road. When they arrived, investigators say they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. JPD says the victim was shot while attempting to stop two males from...
WLBT
From Europe to Rankin, these dogs are taking millions of dollars in drugs off the streets
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the dogs that make up the Rankin County K9 Unit, it’s all game. But for the Rankin County deputies that enlist their services, that game means getting millions of dollars in illegal drugs off the streets. “Sometimes it’s large amounts... sometimes, it’s smaller amounts....
vicksburgnews.com
One transported for treatment after collision on Highway 27
Just before 2:30 p.m., Vicksburg Daily News was alerted to a collision on Highway 27 near River City Early College. Units with Warren County Sheriff’s Office are currently on the scene. One person is reported to have been transported to a local hospital for treatment. Traffic is moving slowly...
Star Mississippi chef warns Jackson restaurants may not survive water crisis: 'Something has to be done'
CEO of Nick Wallace Culinary Nick Wallace joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss how the ongoing water crisis is hurting local restaurants and the community.
Focused on Mississippi: Redmond Vault
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Greenwood Cemetery was established early in Jackson’s history. It’s all welcoming. Meaning if you died in Jackson early on, you were buried here. No matter religion, social status or race, scattered out amongst each other. Cecile Wardlaw with Friends of Greenwood Cemetery gets asked about it all the time. “I’m always […]
Mississippi Capitol Police looking for suspect in 2022 shooting death of food delivery driver
Mississippi Capitol Police are looking for a 21-year-old man who is reportedly connected to the November murder of a food delivery driver in Jackson. In a post on social media, Capitol Police requested the assistance from the public in locating Darren Donshea Shannon. Shannon is a 6-foot, 1-inch tall male, weighing approximately 127 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in Jackson.
WAPT
3 dogs die in Rankin County house fire
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — Three dogs died Friday when a fire broke out at a house in Rankin County. The fire was reported at about 8:30 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of Avalon Way. "We did have a working fire here when we arrived," said Reservoir...
fox5ny.com
Jackson, Mississippi, preparing to go without water periodically for up to 10 years as crisis continues
JACKSON, Miss. - Organizations in Jackson, Mississippi, are asking for help from other states as the water crisis dries up resources. It’s been over five months since the Pearl River crested and Jackson, Mississippi’s water system failed. Now, crews are working to replace the pipe system, but families and businesses are prepared to go without water periodically, for up to 10 years.
Man killed after crashing into tree in Hinds County
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A 21-year-old was killed after crashing into a tree in Hinds County on Monday, January 30. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said officers responded to the scene around 10:54 a.m. on Highway 473 near Rosemary Road. A 2002 Toyota Camry that was traveling southbound had run off the […]
Family of man who died in JPD custody hires civil rights attorney
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The family of a man who died while in Jackson police custody has hired a civil rights and personal injury attorney. Attorney Daryl K. Washington will represent the family of 41-year-old Keith Murriel, who died on December 31, 2022. Three Jackson police officers were placed on administrative leave after Murriel died. […]
Stolen Missouri farm truck recovered in Mississippi leads to discovery of multi-state theft ring, recovery of multiple trucks
A multi-state investigation into a stolen farm truck from Missouri led to the recovery of multiple stolen trucks by the Mississippi Agricultural and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) and the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office. In Aug. 2022, a 2019 Ford F-350 farm truck was stolen from Missouri in a fraudulent...
Comments / 2