Vicksburg, MS

WAPT

Burned out home proving to be eyesore for residents, young students

Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes wants a neighborhood eyesore dealt with. A home on Hume Street off Bailey Avenue partially burned down, and neighbors said there has been an unpleasant view for months. People have been dumping tires, trash and other things at the site. The home is a short...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Family seeks answers 3 months after woman killed in crash

JACKSON, Miss. — A family is looking for answers three months after their loved one was killed in a car crash. The family of Shamerria Smith said they have had a hard time getting information from Jackson police about the fatal collision. The crash happened in October at the intersection of Terry Road and Dona Street. Police said a Ford Explorer collided with Smith’s Nissan after running a red light.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

13-year-old killed in Vicksburg shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. — The Vicksburg mayor has issued a curfew in response to a fatal shooting that killed a 13-year-old and wounded at least two others. The Vicksburg Daily News reported police were called to Speed and Washington streets at about 11:50 p.m. on Monday after someone reported shots being fired. About five minutes later, an ambulance was called to the McDonald’s on Clay Street and Mission 66, where a 13-year-old was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Over $1M home for sale catches fire in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating a house fire that happened at a home listed for sale in Rankin County. The fire happened on Monday, January 30. Firefighters responded to Fannin Landing Circle early Monday morning. Reservoir fire crews worked for nearly three hours to put the fire out. No one was injured. […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

JPD: 2 men injured when vehicle shot into on Hair Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men were injured when the vehicle they were inside was shot into on Hair Street on Monday evening, Jackson police say. According to a WLBT reporter on the scene, at least two bullet holes could be seen in the car. At least six evidence markers...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Man walking on I-55 in Jackson dies after being struck by vehicle

JACKSON, Miss. — A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday night on Interstate 55 in Jackson. Jackson police said a driver traveling north about 10:30 p.m. on the interstate near Briarwood Drive told police the car in front of him swerved, so he swerved as well, but ended up hitting a man who was walking on the interstate.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Man shot while trying to stop attempted carjacking, police say

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Officers responded to a business along McDowell Road. When they arrived, investigators say they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. JPD says the victim was shot while attempting to stop two males from...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

One transported for treatment after collision on Highway 27

Just before 2:30 p.m., Vicksburg Daily News was alerted to a collision on Highway 27 near River City Early College. Units with Warren County Sheriff’s Office are currently on the scene. One person is reported to have been transported to a local hospital for treatment. Traffic is moving slowly...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Redmond Vault

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Greenwood Cemetery was established early in Jackson’s history. It’s all welcoming. Meaning if you died in Jackson early on, you were buried here. No matter religion, social status or race, scattered out amongst each other. Cecile Wardlaw with Friends of Greenwood Cemetery gets asked about it all the time.  “I’m always […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Capitol Police looking for suspect in 2022 shooting death of food delivery driver

Mississippi Capitol Police are looking for a 21-year-old man who is reportedly connected to the November murder of a food delivery driver in Jackson. In a post on social media, Capitol Police requested the assistance from the public in locating Darren Donshea Shannon. Shannon is a 6-foot, 1-inch tall male, weighing approximately 127 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in Jackson.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

3 dogs die in Rankin County house fire

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — Three dogs died Friday when a fire broke out at a house in Rankin County. The fire was reported at about 8:30 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of Avalon Way. "We did have a working fire here when we arrived," said Reservoir...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
fox5ny.com

Jackson, Mississippi, preparing to go without water periodically for up to 10 years as crisis continues

JACKSON, Miss. - Organizations in Jackson, Mississippi, are asking for help from other states as the water crisis dries up resources. It’s been over five months since the Pearl River crested and Jackson, Mississippi’s water system failed. Now, crews are working to replace the pipe system, but families and businesses are prepared to go without water periodically, for up to 10 years.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man killed after crashing into tree in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A 21-year-old was killed after crashing into a tree in Hinds County on Monday, January 30. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said officers responded to the scene around 10:54 a.m. on Highway 473 near Rosemary Road. A 2002 Toyota Camry that was traveling southbound had run off the […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Family of man who died in JPD custody hires civil rights attorney

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The family of a man who died while in Jackson police custody has hired a civil rights and personal injury attorney. Attorney Daryl K. Washington will represent the family of 41-year-old Keith Murriel, who died on December 31, 2022. Three Jackson police officers were placed on administrative leave after Murriel died. […]
JACKSON, MS

