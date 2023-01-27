ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Whiskey & Vinyl: Eagle Rare 10 Year and Sturgill Simpson’s ‘Metamodern Sounds in Country Music’

By Jim Casey
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PMgDK_0kTgNdTY00

Vinyl has a richness and depth that you just can’t get from digital formats. But its greatest attribute, in my humble opinion, is it basically forces you to listen to an album as it was intended, track by track. True, you’ve got to flip the record after five tracks, but that’s the perfect time to refill your whiskey glass. And that’s one reason whiskey and vinyl are so harmonious together.

And speaking of richness and depth, today we’re sipping on Eagle Rare 10-Year Bourbon Whiskey while we spin Sturgill Simpson’s sophomore album, Metamodern Sounds in Country Music . Eagle Rare and Sturgill—just a couple of Kentucky luminaries “Living the Dream” (see what I did there?).

Stick around for the highlights.

Eagle Rare 10 Year Bourbon Whiskey

  • Distillery: Buffalo Trace Distillery
  • Location: Frankfort, KY
  • Style : Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
  • Age : 10 Years
  • Proof : 90
  • MSRP : $35
  • Full Review
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10lJq2_0kTgNdTY00
(photo by Outsider)

The nose on Eagle Rare opens like a bouquet of in-season fruit blossoms, with plenty of sweet cherry, pear, and apricot. There’s nary a hint of ethanol. Instead, it’s just the mellow sweetness of fruit with a touch of caramel and light oak (I could be describing Sturgill’s voice here, too). Initially, the palate follows suit with notes of cherry, oak, and light brown sugar. A little bit of chewing reveals a touch of white pepper and piney citrus, which, together with the aforementioned cherry and brown sugar, evokes an herbal fruit tea. Enjoyable, to say the least.

And really, my only quibble is the fleeting finish, which doesn’t give you much time to discern or relish the modicum of light cinnamon heat and raw almond. Instead, it immediately beckons you to sip again—while you spin some Sturgill, of course.

‘Metamodern Sounds in Country Music’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03eWU5_0kTgNdTY00
(photo by Outsider)
  • Artist: Sturgill Simpson
  • Year: 2014
  • Producer: Dave Cobb
  • RIAA: Gold Certified
  • Awards: 2015 Americana Artist of the Year, 2015 Americana Song of the Year (“Turtles All the Way Down”), 2015 Grammy nomination Best Americana Album

You definitely needed a vinyl copy of Metamodern Sounds in Country Music in 2014. Because it sure didn’t’ get played on country radio, despite being the best country album of the year, in my opinion. In fact, Rolling Stone recently named Metamodern No. 25 on its list of the 100 Greatest Country Albums of All Time.

Despite dropping his debut album less than one year before, Sturgill really opened some ears with Metamodern . His mellow, baritone vocals and philosophically cryptic lyrics harnessed the hard-hitting power of a bygone era in a decade dominated by bro-centric country. Ol’ Sturg was the real deal—musician (his guitar chops are amazing), songwriter, vocalist. His music was as original as the bourbon that flows thorough his home state of Kentucky, despite all of the ready-made comparisons to his Outlaw Country predecessors.

Metamodern ‘s cosmic journey blasts off with the opening track “Turtles All the Way Down.” And while you could enjoy this hallucinogenic-filled ride on digital repeat all day, the turntable’s needle navigates your journey to standout tracks like “Living the Dream,” “The Promise, and “Long White Line.” The album is 34 minutes of richness and depth. My only complaint? I wish it was longer.

The post Whiskey & Vinyl: Eagle Rare 10 Year and Sturgill Simpson’s ‘Metamodern Sounds in Country Music’ appeared first on Outsider .

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

’GMA’s Michael Strahan Snaps Rare Pic With Girlfriend at Special Event in His Honor

Michael Strahan and his longtime girlfriend, Kayla Quick, made a rare public appearance together during Strahan’s Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring. The couple has been linked for over seven years. But despite the former GMA host’s celebrity status, they’ve managed to stay out of the public eye. However, Quick decided to make an exception when her beau earned a star on the LA landmark.
NEW YORK STATE
Outsider.com

Deer Hunter Under Fire for Poaching, Says He Doesn’t Care About Hunting Violations

Well here is a potential nomination for the worst person you’ll read about on the internet today. 55-year-old Scott Meisterheim from Kalamazoo, Michigan doesn’t really care about being an ethical hunter and he’s not afraid to admit it. He told a Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) officer investigating several tips about his deer hunting violations “I don’t care, I am addicted to the venison.” As a result of that laissez-faire attitude towards following hunting laws, he’s been charged with 10 separate poaching charges.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Outsider.com

Diver’s Head Bitten off by 19-foot Great White in Fatal Attack

In a tragic incident, a great white shark took a diver’s life after the apex predator ripped off the diver’s head. This also marks this year’s first fatal shark attack. According to reports, Manuel Lopez was scuba diving off the coast of Mexico near Benito Juárez in Sonora, on the west coast of Mexico. During the incident, the 19-foot shark attacked him. At the time, horrified fishermen watched helplessly.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Whiskey Riff

15 Country Artists Who Don’t Drink Alcohol

Country music and alcohol just go together. You hear it referenced in many songs and often see artists drinking on stage, but it’s important to remember that many incredibly talented artists in the genre gave up drinking to find clarity and the best version of themselves before everything around them crumbled.
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Posts Romantic Birthday Tribute to Wife Camila

Actor Matthew McConaughey wanted to let his wife Camila know how much he loved her on her very own birthday. He headed over to Instagram, where he dropped a pretty cool, romantic photo. Both of them appear to be looking in the same direction. What they are looking at, well, we don’t know. But they seem to be relaxed in the picture.
Outsider.com

Cowboys Part Ways with Quarterbacks Coach Doug Nussmeier

Mike McCarthy’s staff continues to change. The Dallas Cowboys have cut ties with another assistant, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer. Quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier is also out. Per the report from Archer, Nussmeier’s contract expired and he has been in contact with other teams. He’s the eighth assistant...
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

Internet Weighs in After Shark Decapitates Diver

After a great white shark decapitated a diver early this month, the internet is giving its thoughts on the tragedy. The unfortunate soul, Manuel Lopez, was diving off the coast of Mexico at the time. Unfortunately, this also marks 2023’s first fatal shark attack. After the news broke about...
Outsider.com

‘Home Improvement’s Patricia Richardson Breaks Silence on Resurfaced Clip of Tim Allen Flashing Her on Set

In Pamela Anderson’s upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, she claims that Tim Allen flashed her on the set of Home Improvement. Allen says that the incident never happened. However, that didn’t stop some from looking back on the hit 90s sitcom with a critical eye. Before long, a clip resurfaced in which Allen appeared to flash his on-screen wife played by Patricia Richardson.
Outsider.com

Former ‘NCIS’ Actress Returns To The Show For The First Time Since 2005

Tania Raymonde, the actress who played Anna Real in a 2005 installment of NCIS, is returning to the series—but not as Anna Real. In her first appearance, Raymonde’s character was the abused ex-wife of high-powered dirty government operative Guyman Purcell. Anna threatened to tell the government about his illegal dealings if he didn’t let her leave him, so he ordered her execution. The hitmen he hired killed her sister by mistake, thinking it was her, and Anna had been on the run for years until she crossed paths with the team.
HAWAII STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

639K+
Followers
72K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy