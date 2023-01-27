Read full article on original website
Related
FireRescue1
Convey911 rapidly scales multilingual communications platform to address language translation gaps in public safety over text, video and voice
BALTIMORE - Today, Convey911, a Baltimore-based multilingual technology company serving public safety and local government, announced it has closed a seed funding round and added critical new features to its patent-protected communications and language translation platform. Convey911 is an easy to use, add-on technology that enhances existing public safety communications...
Comments / 0