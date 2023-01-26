Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Of Kidnapped 6-Month-Old Ohio Twins Returned To Parents Suddenly DiesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
"A Man Murdered A Woman And Her Kids And Got Away With It." The Story Of Jameila WestThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
New solar farm proposal would be one of the country's biggestTed RiversMadison County, OH
Yellow Springs, Ohio a crossroad of diversity.Steel Ohio MediaYellow Springs, OH
Related
Bellefontaine Examiner
Bellefontaine under a citywide boil advisory
A water main break at Troy Road and Sandusky Avenue coupled with computer-related issues has resulted in a citywide boil advisory being issued in Bellefontaine. There has been a widespread loss of water pressure as a result of the break. Residents should boil water for five minutes prior to consumption...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Injury crash on Chillicothe’s east side
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A serious crash was reported on Sunday evening on the east side of Chillicothe along South Watt Street. The call was received by dispatchers shortly before 8 p.m. According to initial reports, two individuals were found unconscious inside the vehicle involved in the crash. The cause...
Popular grocery chain opens new and improved store location in Ohio
A popular supermarket chain recently unveiled its newest grocery store location in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 27, 2023, the well-known supermarket chain Kroger held a grand opening event for its newest Ohio grocery store in Miamisburg, according to local reports.
cwcolumbus.com
Search to begin for new school leader in Ohio's fourth largest school district
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WSYX) — The school board president said the search for a new superintendent for the state’s fourth-largest district would begin as soon as the board accepts Mark Raiff’s resignation tonight. The district, located north of Columbus, has four high schools, five middle schools, and...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fatal crash shuts down route 23 in Pickaway County
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — At least one person was killed Saturday night after a serious crash along route 23. Both directions of route 23 were shut down near Radcliffe Road in Pickaway County at around 11:30 p.m. after law enforcement said a crossover SUV and pickup truck in what was believed to be a wrong-way crash. At least one person was pronounced dead at the scene, while another was flown by medical helicopter. Others were transported to the local hospital by ambulance.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Angry parent storms local school bus, sheriff’s office called
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident this week on a Union-Scioto (Unioto) school bus. According to a report from the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to the district’s bus garage after the transportation coordinator said an angry parent stormed onto one of the buses while it was dropping students off.
Fox 19
The infamous manhole that’s snarled multiple cars in Mason
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - There’s a pothole on Mason-Montgomery Road that’s causing more than headaches for some drivers who say they’ve gotten their cars stuck in it. Now those same drivers are asking city and transportation officials why the broken cover wasn’t fixed sooner. It...
Times Gazette
Emus still on the loose
Savannah Anderson said that she couldn’t believe it when she saw an emu last Saturday in her woods off Concord Road south of Hillsboro. “I was like, emu again?” she said, “and I just started laughing.”. Merritt Davis McLarren also reported having seen an emu on...
columbusunderground.com
Trio of Restaurants Announce Closures
Two of Columbus’ Zoup! locations have closed their doors as of today, Friday, January 27. Co-Owner Tom Dailey shared more about the decision to close Zoup! Capitol Square, 41 S. High St., and Zoup! Tuttle Crossing, 4971 Tuttle Crossing Blvd. “Zoup Capitol Square has been greatly affected by the...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
Are you looking for some scrumptious baked goods in Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with Resch's Bakery, which has been around for over a century and is considered one of the finest bakeries in the area. They're known for their fantastic donuts. You can't go wrong with a classic glazed donut. Customers also enjoy the bow tie donuts, apple fritters, and French crullers. The bakery also makes delicious cakes for special occasions from scratch, pies, cream horns, and Danish pastries. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, the bakery has great bread, including pretzels, bagels, garlic breadsticks, and more.
cwcolumbus.com
Family says feeding accident led to Kyair Thomas' death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of Kyair Thomas is feeling heartbreak as police and loved ones confirmed that the baby passed away early Sunday morning. In December, Kyair was found at the Dayton airport hours after a car he and his twin brother Kason, found later in Indianapolis, were in was stolen- a story that caught the attention of people across the country.
Tug-of-war and tummy rubs are all this adoptable dog in Franklin County wants
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Leo, a dog at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, is ready for a home that has plenty of tummy rubs in store for him. The 3 1/2-year-old pit-bull mix was actually adopted from the shelter in 2020, but then came back as a stray in September. Since the […]
WKRC
New-to-market restaurant opens first of 4 Cincinnati locations
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market restaurant with an extensive craft beer focus just opened its first Cincinnati-area location, with three more on the way. Cleveland-based Beerhead Bar & Eatery opened Jan. 18 at 5277 Kings Mills Road in Mason. Subscribers to the Cincinnati Business Courier. Cincinnati Business Courier...
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor
The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity. Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to […]
WSYX ABC6
Video: Confused hawk steals stuffed chicken toy from dog in Granville
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you think a hawk can't steal something from your backyard, then think again!. A hawk was scoping out the Granville area during a snowstorm, looking for its next meal, when it landed in Nancie Snyder's backyard. Her dogs started barking when the hawk appeared...
WDTN
The Impractical Jokers coming to Ohio in June
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — You’ve seen them on television, now you will have the chance to see a group of jokers live in Columbus!. The Impractical Jokers will be making a stop right here in Ohio, at the Schottenstein Center on Friday June 2 at 7:30 p.m. In June, the comedians are bringing “The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour” for your entertainment and a night of laughter.
visitdublinohio.com
Only in Dublin: VASO Rooftop Lounge
“I am SO PLEASED! Wow... Just Wow!!! A MUST TRY! The ambiance, the service, the food, the presentation, the prices, the drinks, EVERYTHING was on point! VASO has made me a believer, raving fan, and loyal follower.” - Ira Daniels, Google Reviews. You heard it here first. VASO Rooftop...
Adam Sandler to perform live in Cincinnati, Columbus
According to Ticketmaster, Sandler will be delivering "his unique brand of comedy and song" recommended only for mature 16+ audiences.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Brittany’s Bites: Layered taco salad
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:. 1 lb. ground meat of choice (beef, turkey, plant-based protein, etc.) Red onions, diced (optional) In skillet, brown meat until cooked through. Drain if necessary. Add taco seasoning and 2/3 cup water. Cook for another two minutes or so and then allow to cool a bit.
Comments / 0