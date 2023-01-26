ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
London, OH

Bellefontaine Examiner

Bellefontaine under a citywide boil advisory

A water main break at Troy Road and Sandusky Avenue coupled with computer-related issues has resulted in a citywide boil advisory being issued in Bellefontaine. There has been a widespread loss of water pressure as a result of the break. Residents should boil water for five minutes prior to consumption...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Injury crash on Chillicothe’s east side

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A serious crash was reported on Sunday evening on the east side of Chillicothe along South Watt Street. The call was received by dispatchers shortly before 8 p.m. According to initial reports, two individuals were found unconscious inside the vehicle involved in the crash. The cause...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Fatal crash shuts down route 23 in Pickaway County

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — At least one person was killed Saturday night after a serious crash along route 23. Both directions of route 23 were shut down near Radcliffe Road in Pickaway County at around 11:30 p.m. after law enforcement said a crossover SUV and pickup truck in what was believed to be a wrong-way crash. At least one person was pronounced dead at the scene, while another was flown by medical helicopter. Others were transported to the local hospital by ambulance.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Angry parent storms local school bus, sheriff’s office called

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident this week on a Union-Scioto (Unioto) school bus. According to a report from the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to the district’s bus garage after the transportation coordinator said an angry parent stormed onto one of the buses while it was dropping students off.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

The infamous manhole that’s snarled multiple cars in Mason

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - There’s a pothole on Mason-Montgomery Road that’s causing more than headaches for some drivers who say they’ve gotten their cars stuck in it. Now those same drivers are asking city and transportation officials why the broken cover wasn’t fixed sooner. It...
MASON, OH
Times Gazette

Emus still on the loose

Savannah Anderson said that she couldn’t believe it when she saw an emu last Saturday in her woods off Concord Road south of Hillsboro. “I was like, emu again?” she said, “and I just started laughing.”. Merritt Davis McLarren also reported having seen an emu on...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
columbusunderground.com

Trio of Restaurants Announce Closures

Two of Columbus’ Zoup! locations have closed their doors as of today, Friday, January 27. Co-Owner Tom Dailey shared more about the decision to close Zoup! Capitol Square, 41 S. High St., and Zoup! Tuttle Crossing, 4971 Tuttle Crossing Blvd. “Zoup Capitol Square has been greatly affected by the...
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

Are you looking for some scrumptious baked goods in Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with Resch's Bakery, which has been around for over a century and is considered one of the finest bakeries in the area. They're known for their fantastic donuts. You can't go wrong with a classic glazed donut. Customers also enjoy the bow tie donuts, apple fritters, and French crullers. The bakery also makes delicious cakes for special occasions from scratch, pies, cream horns, and Danish pastries. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, the bakery has great bread, including pretzels, bagels, garlic breadsticks, and more.
OHIO STATE
cwcolumbus.com

Family says feeding accident led to Kyair Thomas' death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of Kyair Thomas is feeling heartbreak as police and loved ones confirmed that the baby passed away early Sunday morning. In December, Kyair was found at the Dayton airport hours after a car he and his twin brother Kason, found later in Indianapolis, were in was stolen- a story that caught the attention of people across the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKRC

New-to-market restaurant opens first of 4 Cincinnati locations

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market restaurant with an extensive craft beer focus just opened its first Cincinnati-area location, with three more on the way. Cleveland-based Beerhead Bar & Eatery opened Jan. 18 at 5277 Kings Mills Road in Mason. Subscribers to the Cincinnati Business Courier. Cincinnati Business Courier...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity. Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

The Impractical Jokers coming to Ohio in June

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — You’ve seen them on television, now you will have the chance to see a group of jokers live in Columbus!. The Impractical Jokers will be making a stop right here in Ohio, at the Schottenstein Center on Friday June 2 at 7:30 p.m. In June, the comedians are bringing “The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour” for your entertainment and a night of laughter.
COLUMBUS, OH
visitdublinohio.com

Only in Dublin: VASO Rooftop Lounge

“I am SO PLEASED! Wow... Just Wow!!! A MUST TRY! The ambiance, the service, the food, the presentation, the prices, the drinks, EVERYTHING was on point! VASO has made me a believer, raving fan, and loyal follower.” - Ira Daniels, Google Reviews. You heard it here first. VASO Rooftop...
DUBLIN, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Brittany’s Bites: Layered taco salad

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:. 1 lb. ground meat of choice (beef, turkey, plant-based protein, etc.) Red onions, diced (optional) In skillet, brown meat until cooked through. Drain if necessary. Add taco seasoning and 2/3 cup water. Cook for another two minutes or so and then allow to cool a bit.
COLUMBUS, OH

