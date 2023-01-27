ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on ‘GMA3’ Today, Jan. 27?

By Raven Brunner
 3 days ago

Is this the end of Hobach? Earlier today, it was reported that Good Morning America hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were booted from GMA3: What You Need To Know after partaking in a “contentious” mediation session with ABC.

The two dethroned hosts were first removed from the air nearly two months ago, following the reveal of their scandalous affair.

Prior to the report, it was stated that ABC had not yet begun to find permanent replacements for Robach and Holmes, despite rumors that fill-in DeMarco Morgan will take Holmes’ place. ABC hasn’t announced an official decision regarding the duo’s status with the network.

According to TMZ, the two anchors “severed ties” with ABC after their mediation session yesterday (Jan. 26). The two will reportedly receive payouts, as stated in their contracts, per TMZ sources.

During the session, an insider stated that ABC accused Robach and Holmes of misconduct with Robach being named for multiple instances involving alcohol, which an insider called “ridiculous”.

This latest update follows reports that correspondence between the anchors and the network has involved “a lot of finger-pointing.”

In the meantime, the lunchtime program has been rotating through replacement hosts to occupy the news desk with regular host, Dr. Jennifer Ashton. Thus far, Morgan, Rhiannon Ally, Stephanie Ramos, Gio Benitez, Janai Normal, and Dr. Darien Sutton have appeared on the talk show, with Morgan and Ally seeming to be the network’s favorites.

But what about today? Who will host GMA3 today? Continue reading to find out.

Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on GMA3 Today?

As Lizzo once said, “All the rumors are true!” Sorry, folks: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes did not host today’s broadcast of GMA3: What You Need To Know. Recent reports state that they have been booted from the network.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i1f5Q_0kTgMGPA00
Photo: Getty Images; Photo Illustration: Dillen Phelps

Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ names still included in the announcement?

Today’s broadcast did not feature Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ names in the announcement. The episode opened with a special report about the murder of Tyre Nichols which lasted for roughly 15 minutes. When GMA3: What You Need to Know began to air, the replacement hosts were already in conversation with their special guest, thus the traditional opening sequence did not occur. The introduction routinely states, “Now from Times Square, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes with Dr. Jennifer Ashton and what you need to know.”

Who is replacing Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes today?

Will Dr. Jennifer Ashton still be hosting virtually from California? Let’s find out. Today’s broadcast featured DeMarco Morgan and Rhiannon Ally as fill-ins for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, with Ashton tuning in virtually from California.

Where are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes?

Things are looking a bit rocky for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes given recent reports, but we’ll choose to keep morale high until ABC announces their final decision. The first day the two anchors were taken off air, replacement host Stephanie Ramos said they “have the day off,” but there have been no additional on-air comments about their absence moving forward. Now, replacement hosts have been stating that they are “filling in” for the regular hosts.

Every day is a gamble when it comes to this show! Check in here for daily updates on who’s who during these confusing times.

GMA3: What You Need To Know airs weekdays at 1 p.m. ET on ABC.

ABC

GMA3: What You Need to Know

T.J. Holmes

