Priscilla Presley: Life after Lisa Marie’s death is a ‘dark painstaking journey’

By Eileen Reslen
 3 days ago

Priscilla Presley is admittedly in a great deal of pain as she grieves the death of her daughter , Lisa Marie Presley.

“Every parent who has lost a daughter or son knows what a dark painstaking journey it is. 💔,” the 77-year-old tweeted Thursday.

She also expressed gratitude to her followers for being there for her, writing, “To YOU, I’m truly overwhelmed with your words, your prayers, your love and your support.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart in trying to help me get through this loss.”

Earlier this week, Priscilla spoke about how “difficult” this time has been for her.

“It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference,” the actress tweeted Monday.

Lisa Marie, the only child of Priscilla and Elvis Presley, died at age 54 on Jan. 12 after going into cardiac arrest. Her official cause of death has not been released.

Priscilla released a statement amid the “Lights Out” singer’s passing, confirming, “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

Days later, the mourning mother read a poem for her late daughter at her memorial.

The verses from “Old Soul” began, “In 1968, she entered our world / Born tired, fragile, yet strong / She was delicate but was filled with life.

Priscilla spoke at Lisa Marie’s memorial on Sunday at Graceland.
Getty Images for ABA

“She always knew she wouldn’t be here too long / Childhood passes by with a glimpse of her green eye / She then grew a family of her own.”

The poem then referenced the death of Lisa Marie’s son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020, stating, “Then came her second child leaving her with suspicion / Could this be the angel that takes me home?”

Like Priscilla, Lisa Marie struggled to cope with the death of her child.

Lisa Marie died on Jan. 12 after suffering a cardiac arrest and coding “multiple times.”
NBC via Getty Images

In a tribute to her son in October 2020, the philanthropist wrote, “My beautiful beautiful angel. I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven. My heart and soul went with you.”

Lisa Marie was laid to rest next to Keough and her iconic father at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn., last Sunday.

