ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

Will There Be a ‘Lockwood & Co.’ Season 2 on Netflix?

By Meghan O'Keefe
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15mleL_0kTgLypz00

Lockwood & Co. is Netflix’s latest enchanting fantasy series. Only this show comes with a hip twist. Written and directed by Attack the Block and The Kid Who Would Be King‘s Joe Cornish, Lockwood & Co. injects some much needed cool in the otherwise musty ghost-hunting genre. The show follows a trio of teens who are trying to save the city on their own, without bossy adults or overreaching corporate greed overseeing their adventures.

Former Bridgerton sibling Ruby Stokes stars as Lucy Carlyle, a talented teen from Northern England who joins the scrappy team at Lockwood & Co. The ghost-busting business is run by fellow teenager Anthony Lockwood (Cameron Chapman) and buddy George Karim (Ali Hadji-Heshmati). The three teens wield swords and throw down quips throughout the series, but is Lockwood & Co. doomed to be yet another cancelled Netflix show? Is it only going to be a one and done series? Or does Lockwood & Co. have the power to haunt the streaming giant for years to come?

Here’s everything we know so far about a potential Lockwood & Co. Season 2 premiering on Netflix in the future…

Will There Be A Lockwood & Co. Season 2 on Netflix?

We don’t know yet! The show has only just premiered on Netflix, so it remains to be seen if Lockwood & Co. will be a big enough hit to convince the notoriously picky Netflix brass to greenlight a second season.

The good news is that there is more than enough material in Jonathan Stroud’s books to keep going. The first season of Lockwood & Co. adapts the first two novels, but there are more books that have been published. Furthermore, creator and director Joe Cornish has expressed an interest to keep adapting the series. He told EW.com that the Lockwood team “would love to” keep going with Season 2 and beyond.

“You know, the books get better and better, the world is explored in a very unexpected and exciting way, there’s some incredible set pieces and twists and new directions to come. We very, very much hope people watch and enjoy and that we can carry on telling the story that Jonathan Stroud has so brilliantly written.”

What do you think? Be the first to comment.

When Will Lockwood & Co. Season 2 Premiere on Netflix?

Supposing Netflix does renew Lockwood & Co. for a second season, it might be a while before the supernatural series returns.

Lockwood & Co. Season 1 was ordered all the way back in December 2020. The show went into production in London on July 5, 2021 and wrapped shooting the first season in March 2022. That means it took a little over two years to produce a single eight-episode-long season.

Therefore, the very earliest we can expect Lockwood & Co. Season 2 would be Spring 2025.

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s newest blockbuster thriller catches fire to seize the #1 spot in 50 nations

An entirely valid criticism leveled at Netflix is the excessive production budgets handed over by the streaming service to give filmmakers almost complete creative freedom, but it’s entirely up to you if the $72 million spent on The Pale Blue Eye is worth the sacrifice of seeing shows like Warrior Nun and 1899 canceled before their time.
msn.com

The 10 movies everyone's watching on Netflix right now

Slide 1 of 11: After buying the rights to two "Knives Out" sequels for a whopping $450 million in 2021, Netflix's investment in the mystery thriller franchise is starting to pay off. "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" is now the streaming platform's fifth most-watched movie of all time, and it's still dominating the weekly list of the most-watched movies on Netflix two weeks after its Dec. 23 release. Following it closely is "The Pale Blue Eye," a crime thriller starring Christian Bale as a 19th-century detective enlisting the help of a young Edgar Allen Poe to solve a murder. Netflix has clearly been in its murder/crime era lately; however, this week some familiar titles also made their way up the chart. Peter Jackson's 2005 Academy Award-winning remake of "King Kong" was added to Netflix's roster on Jan. 1 and started climbing up the top 10 most-watched movies list à la the fictional monster and the Empire State Building. The critically acclaimed film that was never an audience favorite (as indicated by its conflicting Rotten Tomatoes critics and audience scores) is clearly making a comeback of sorts thanks to the streaming giant. It appears the early 2000s are having a moment on Netflix in general. The 2005 Adam Sandler remake of "The Longest Yard" is also making an appearance on this week's top 10 list. Meanwhile, the ever-present blockbuster musical "Sing 2" is celebrating 21 weeks on Netflix's U.S. trending movies list For more song and dance, the hit musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's "Matilda" is also continuing to win over critics and Netflix audiences alike. Read on to see what other movies joined these hits on the list Stacker compiled of the most popular movies on Netflix in the U.S. from Jan. 2-Jan. 8.
TVGuide.com

New Netflix Shows and Movies in February 2023

Are you a beach vacation person or a city vacation person? Netflix isn't going to make you choose. You can have both! The streamer's two biggest February releases are You, which heads to London for Season 4, and Outer Banks, which heads to the Caribbean for Season 3. Murder and mayhem are included for free. And if you're into golf, you can also check out the sports docuseries Full Swing. On the movie side of things, Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher swap houses — and maybe fall in love — in the rom-com Your Place or Mine. It's a great month for getaways.
People

Annie Wersching, Actress in Timeless, Star Trek and 24, Dead at 45 Following Cancer Diagnosis

Wersching, a mother of three boys, also did motion capture and voice work for the classic PlayStation game The Last of Us Annie Wersching, known for her roles in 24, Star Trek: Picard, Bosch and Timeless, has died at the age of 45, PEOPLE has confirmed. Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, per Deadline. When reached for comment, her rep said he had "nothing further to share" beyond the news initially reported by Deadline. The actress' husband Stephen Full told Deadline, "There is a cavernous hole in the soul of...
Deadline

Lance Kerwin Dies: ‘James At 15’, ‘Salem’s Lot’ Actor Was 62

Lance Kerwin, the former child actor who shot to fame in the late 1970s as the star of the sometimes controversial NBC teen drama series James at 15, died Tuesday of undetermined causes in San Clemente, CA. He was 62. His death was announced by his daughter Savanah in a Facebook post today. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Sal Piro Dies: Original 'Rocky Horror' Role-Playing Superfan And Subject Of Upcoming Movie Was 71 Related Story Lloyd N. Morrisett Dies: 'Sesame Street' Co-Creator Was 93 Kerwin, who was a busy child actor throughout the ’70s, also starred in the 1979...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Mashed

The Charming Texas Bakery Owned By Sandra Bullock

Celebrities often go into various endeavors besides acting. Their fame can be used as an excellent marketing tool and they usually have the finances to back up their enterprises. Celebrity doesn't always equate to success, however. Take for example Steven Speilberg's themed restaurant Dive!, which didn't survive; or Britney Spears' New York restaurant Nyla, which didn't last long either. Of course, there have been plenty of celebrity success stories as well, such as Hugh Jackman's The Laughing Man Coffee Shop or Ryan Reynold's Aviation Gin. What we don't see that often, though, is a celebrity trying the same style of business again once it has failed.
AUSTIN, TX
TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, January 24

Above Suspicion is now below suspicion! Emilia Clarke's 2021 thriller briefly knocked out The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power from Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list, but the harfoots (harfeet?) struck back and sent the Queen of Dragons back to irrelevance. All the action is happening on the bottom of the list because the top of the list remains solid, with Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan dominating.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Ozark’ has lost its place as another Netflix original creeps up on Nielsen streaming records

The records are being made and broken within the halls of Netflix, as Ozark sees its spot in the history books usurped by a fellow streaming original. No prizes for guessing which Netflix series has one-upped Ozark in viewership over the first four weeks of availability, as Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday skips past the Jason Bateman thriller series. In four weeks, Wednesday saw a massive 16.2 billion minutes viewed according to Nielsen, some 1.4 billion more than Ozark’s final season.
ComicBook

Netflix's Wednesday Gets Kicked Off Top of Streaming Charts by Surprising Amazon Prime Series

Netflix's Wednesday has (finally) been knocked off the top streaming charts – and there is an unexpected assassin that took it down! During the Christmas holiday window of December 19th – 25th, Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan Season 3 cracked the top streaming charts, knocking Wednesday off the no. 2 spot and dropping Tim Burton's Addams Family spinoff series to no. 3. in its fifth consecutive week in the top 3. Shocking no one, Netflix remained on top over Christmas, with Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel Glass Onion easily claiming no. 1 in its debut weekend.
Decider.com

When Does ‘Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal’ Premiere on Netflix?

The jury selection for Alex Murdaugh‘s high-profile murder trial began earlier this week. The disbarred lawyer has been charged with killing his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and son, Paul Murdaugh, after the two were shot to death on the family’s hunting property in South Carolina’s Low Country. If you’re interested in learning more about the case, a three-episode docuseries, Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal, debuts this February on Netflix. Directed by Julia Willoughby Nason and Jenner Furst, the upcoming documentary explores the unraveling of the once-prominent Murdaugh legacy as a century of corruption, power, and cover-ups are brought to light. Netflix’s docuseries...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Vogue Magazine

Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in February 2023

Love is in the air, and what could make for a more romantic Valentine's Day than curling up with the object of your affections (which, it should be said, could definitely be a friend or a pet—they count!) and watching a bunch of Netflix? Luckily, the streaming service has a whole new crop of TV shows and movies dropping next month; see the full list below.
NME

Sam Smith opens up about transphobia: “I’m being abused in the street more than ever”

Sam Smith has opened up about their experience with transphobia in the UK, admitting that they face more instances of public abuse at home than they do abroad. To celebrate the release of their fourth album, ‘Gloria’, Smith sat down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe for an exhaustive interview; in addition to the album itself, the pair dove deep into topics like mental health, Smith’s recent trip to the White House, their appearance on Saturday Night Live, and their return to the touring circuit.
wegotthiscovered.com

The middle chapter that let the world know a classic trilogy was coming overthrows the streaming order

Nobody was expecting particularly great things from Rupert Wyatt’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes, which came little more than a decade after Tim Burton’s maligned reimagining, leading many to question why the iconic sci-fi franchise was being dusted off and rebooted again. Of course, the opening chapter knocked it right out of the park, but it was Matt Reeves’ Dawn of the Planet of the Apes that announced to the world we were staring one of the all-time great trilogies in the face.
BBC

Sylvia Syms: Veteran British actress dies at 89

British actress Sylvia Syms, a star of stage and screen for six decades, has died at the age of 89. She shot to fame in the 1950s in Ice Cold in Alex, and was nominated for Bafta Awards for Woman in a Dressing Gown and No Trees in the Street.
Decider.com

Decider.com

61K+
Followers
8K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy