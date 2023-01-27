Lockwood & Co. is Netflix’s latest enchanting fantasy series. Only this show comes with a hip twist. Written and directed by Attack the Block and The Kid Who Would Be King‘s Joe Cornish, Lockwood & Co. injects some much needed cool in the otherwise musty ghost-hunting genre. The show follows a trio of teens who are trying to save the city on their own, without bossy adults or overreaching corporate greed overseeing their adventures.

Former Bridgerton sibling Ruby Stokes stars as Lucy Carlyle, a talented teen from Northern England who joins the scrappy team at Lockwood & Co. The ghost-busting business is run by fellow teenager Anthony Lockwood (Cameron Chapman) and buddy George Karim (Ali Hadji-Heshmati). The three teens wield swords and throw down quips throughout the series, but is Lockwood & Co. doomed to be yet another cancelled Netflix show? Is it only going to be a one and done series? Or does Lockwood & Co. have the power to haunt the streaming giant for years to come?

Here’s everything we know so far about a potential Lockwood & Co. Season 2 premiering on Netflix in the future…

Will There Be A Lockwood & Co. Season 2 on Netflix?

We don’t know yet! The show has only just premiered on Netflix, so it remains to be seen if Lockwood & Co. will be a big enough hit to convince the notoriously picky Netflix brass to greenlight a second season.

The good news is that there is more than enough material in Jonathan Stroud’s books to keep going. The first season of Lockwood & Co. adapts the first two novels, but there are more books that have been published. Furthermore, creator and director Joe Cornish has expressed an interest to keep adapting the series. He told EW.com that the Lockwood team “would love to” keep going with Season 2 and beyond.

“You know, the books get better and better, the world is explored in a very unexpected and exciting way, there’s some incredible set pieces and twists and new directions to come. We very, very much hope people watch and enjoy and that we can carry on telling the story that Jonathan Stroud has so brilliantly written.”

What do you think? Be the first to comment.

When Will Lockwood & Co. Season 2 Premiere on Netflix?

Supposing Netflix does renew Lockwood & Co. for a second season, it might be a while before the supernatural series returns.

Lockwood & Co. Season 1 was ordered all the way back in December 2020. The show went into production in London on July 5, 2021 and wrapped shooting the first season in March 2022. That means it took a little over two years to produce a single eight-episode-long season.

Therefore, the very earliest we can expect Lockwood & Co. Season 2 would be Spring 2025.