Florida State makes four-star QB commit Luke Kromenhoek feel like part of the family

Kromenhoek is putting on his recruiting cap to build #Tribe24 into something special.

The Seminoles have believed in four-star quarterback Luke Kromenhoek since the very beginning. Nearly two years ago, Kromenhoek traveled to Florida State to compete in a summer camp and ended up earning a scholarship offer from former offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, Kenny Dillingham. At the time, it was the first offer that he'd been extended during his recruitment.

Since then, Kromenhoek's interest has grown exponentially but his mind has stayed on Florida State. The coaching staff makes him feel like he's part of the family every time he's on campus.

“It’s just everything. Every time I come here, the coaching staff treats me like family. They treat my family like family. And that’s really big for me," Kromenhoek said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "The fan base is also huge, there’s no better fan base. Every time I make a Tweet to try to get a guy, they’re here, hyping up my post and liking it up. I just think that the whole program is awesome.”

Last Saturday, Kromenhoek returned to Tallahassee alongside a handful of teammates from his 7-on-7 team. He enjoyed seeing the staff again and also put on his recruiting hat.

“It was great just to come back here and see everybody, see some of the guys I’m trying to recruit, kind of just hype them up and get them to pull the trigger," Kromenhoek said.

"It was awesome. We had a lot of young guys who’ve never been able to experience this type of stuff," Kromenhoek continued. "So the staff was amazing, they brought them in and did some photos. I think that made a couple of the guys' years."

Another talented prospect out of the state of Georgia was on campus at the same time as Kromenhoek - five-star tight end Landen Thomas. A former Florida State commitment, Kromenhoek says he's begun communicating with Thomas.

“I was talking to Landen Thomas, the tight end, he’s up there, so trying to get him," Kromenhoek said.

The Junior Day marked the first time that the two had met in person. Kromenhoek described the pitch he was making to Thomas and other recruits.

“Just look at where we’re going," Kromenhoek said. "The coaching staff is unbelievable, the fans are unbelievable, there’s no better place."

Throughout his recruitment, Kromenhoek has built a strong relationship with coach Tokarz. They communicate everyday and just like the other members of the staff, Tokarz makes him feel like family.

“It’s awesome, it’s like family. He calls me every day, sends me a text every day," Kromenhoek said. "FaceTimes me with his dogs and his wife while he’s cooking, I think that’s huge to show that he’s a family person and he wants me to have a relationship with his family as well,”

Florida State won ten games in 2022 on the back of one of the best seasons in program history from redshirt junior quarterback Jordan Travis. Kromenhoek was impressed by the leap that Travis has made over the last couple of years.

“The jump he made from last year to this year was unbelievable," Kromenhoek said. "And you have to give credit where credit is due to Coach Norvell, Coach Tokarz and Coach Atkins. They all played their part in creating him and making him better every day. I definitely think that that’s huge and I can't wait to be here.” Kromenhoek said.

Another aspect of the trip revolved around Kromenhoek continuing to further his bond with fellow commitment and four-star wide receiver Camdon Frier. The two will play on the same 7-on-7 team - along with five-star running back Kam Davis - this spring.

"Also trying to create a stronger bond with Camdon [Frier]," Kromenhoek said. "We’re starting to get close, playing some 7-on-7, so that’s good."

Recently, head coach Mike Norvell dropped through Benedictine High School via helicopter to visit with Kromenhoek.

“It was awesome," Kromenhoek said. "I felt like the man."

The Georgia native is planning to be at Florida State multiple times throughout the offseason. He's had some other schools reach out and ask him to visit but he hasn't set up anything specific at this time. So what's next for Kromenhoek?

"Just getting better relationships and creating a stronger bond," Kromenhoek said. "Kind of just figuring what's next, who I need to recruit, and kinda just building this class."

As of now, he's leaning towards taking Official Visits during the summer. The main reasoning is that he'll have to cut his hair short in the fall due to playing at a military prep school.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 95 overall, The No. 9 QB, and the No, 17 recruit in the state of Georgia in the 2024 class.

