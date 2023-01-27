Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
Woman is injured in a crash near Sauk Centre on slippery roadways
(Sauk Centre, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says a spinout along I-94 late last week has sent a central Minnesota woman to the hospital. According to the report, Beverly Berg, 49, of Sauk Centre was driving westbound along I-94 near when she hit the median and ended up in the right ditch. Berg was reportedly taken to CentraCare in Sauk Centre with non-life-threatening injuries.
voiceofalexandria.com
Man is injured in crash in west central Minnesota
(Swift County, MN)--A man from west central Minnesota is injured following a crash in Swift County late last week. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 22-year-old Anthony Johnson was traveling northbound on Highway 59, north of Holloway, when he was reportedly run off the road by another vehicle and crashed in the ditch.
myklgr.com
Willmar man injured in collision with semi Friday
A Willmar man was injured when his car collided with a semi-truck on icy roads Friday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 27, Dominga Ortiz Cortez, age 19, of Willmar, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox westbound on Highway 7. At about 3:03 p.m., near mile post 118, the Equinox collided with an eastbound Volvo semi being driving by Craig Allen Zacher, age 56, of Langdon, North Dakota, which then went into the ditch.
Longest Wait at a Traffic Signal in the State is in Central Minnesota
No one likes to wait at stop lights but the wait often times is less than you think it is. The longest wait in the state for a stop light is actually in Central Minnesota at the stop light in Royalton. Blake Redfield is the Traffic Systems Manager for both St. Cloud and Stearns County. He says the stop light in Royalton on Highway 10 and East Centre Street is the longest wait in the state at 5 minutes for those on the cross street, East Centre Street. This doesn't mean you'll always wait 5 minutes but during the busiest times of year during the spring, summer and fall, that could be the case.
Authorities Investigating Death of Missing Minnesota Man
Motley, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in central Minnesota are investigating the death of a missing Minnesota man. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says the man was reported missing on Saturday. Deputies located his body about 23 miles west of Brainerd later that day. The deceased man was identified as...
Six Arrested Following Large Minnesota Meth Bust
Wilmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six people are in custody following a large drug bust in Minnesota. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says the Cooperative Enforcement Effort Drug Task Force executed three search warrants at three different residences within cities in Kandiyohi and Stearns Counties on Monday. The searches were related to a drug trafficking investigation in central Minnesota.
Missing man found dead in Motley, no foul play suspected
MOTLEY, Minn. -- Authorities in Morrison County are investigating after a missing man was found dead over the weekend.According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, Jorge Sandoval Jr., 33, was reported missing on Saturday and was later located deceased in Motley. His body was discovered in a ditch near the intersection of First Avenue North and Morrison Street East. No foul play is suspected and there are no public safety concerns at this time, the sheriff's office said. The death is under investigation.
thenewsleaders.com
Man died by suicide, baby likely shot dead
A man found dead in an east Sartell apartment complex during a Jan. 19 fire call died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a Sartell Police Department report released Jan. 27. A 4-month-old baby in that apartment was also deceased, and her death is also being investigated as a...
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured in crash near Miltona
(Douglas County, MN)--One person is injured following a crash in Douglas County Thursday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place on Highway 29 at Douglas County Road 102 near Miltona. A BMW 528, driven by Alexzander Swain, 18, of Brooklyn Park, was travelling northbound on Highway 29 when it left the roadway to the right and rolled. Swain reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Alomere Health in Alexandria.
Community steps up for dog found shot in Douglas County
No owners have come forward for a dog found shot near Garfield, Minnesota last week — but that doesn't mean the pup isn't receiving lots of love. An online fundraiser to support the dog's ongoing medical care has raised over $6,500. "Our hearts are broken for this sweet dog,"...
kduz.com
Six Arrested in Kandiyohi/Stearns Co Drug Bust
Six people have been arrested in connection with a drug investigation in Kandiyohi and Stearns Counties. On Monday, members of the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force executed three narcotics search warrants in three different cities in Kandiyohi and Stearns Counties. Agents located and seized over a half pound of...
myklgr.com
Six arrested, half-pound of meth seized in Kandiyohi and Sterns County drug raids
Six people were arrested and half-a pound of methamphetamine was seized Monday in an ongoing drug investigation in Kandiyohi and Sterns Counties. On Jan. 30, agents with the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force performed three narcotics search warrants in three different cities in Kandiyohi and Stearns Counties. These search warrants were related to the trafficking of methamphetamine into the CEE-VI service area.
knsiradio.com
Six People Arrested in Meth Bust
(KNSI) — The CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force says it arrested six people Monday connected to drug trafficking. Agents executed three search warrants in Kandiyohi and Stearns Counties related to the trafficking of methamphetamine around the area. During the search, police say they found over a half pound of meth, three guns and several thousands of dollars in cash believed to be proceeds from drug sales.
kvsc.org
Woman Killed After Head On Collision On Highway 23 Intersection In Stearns County
A women lost her life early Saturday morning after a head on collision at the intersection of Highway 23 and County Road 123 in Munson Township, located between Richmond and Roscoe. Minnesota State Patrol Officer Sergeant Jesse Grabow reports at 8:20 a.m. Saturday morning a van going eastbound on Highway...
Big Drug Bust in Waite Park Thursday
WAITE PARK (WJON News) - Another big fentanyl bust in Waite Park led to the arrest of three men. Thursday, officers from the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force intercepted a mailed package containing over 2,300 fentanyl pills headed for an address on the 800 block of 7th Street South in Waite Park.
Boy reels in 9.5lb walleye, wins pickup truck at Brainerd ice fishing tourney
A 13-year-old boy from Hutchinson caught the biggest walleye in the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza this past weekend, earning him a brand new pickup truck. Zac Padrnos caught the walleye, which weighed in at 9.45 lbs., in about 50 ft. of water using a tungsten jib and a 3 pound test line. The next closest weighed a total of 5.76 lbs., organizers said.
High School Sports Results Monday January 30
MBB – Gopher Basketball Weekly, 12:00 on AM 1390/93.9 FM. GHKY – Brainerd-Little Falls at Sartell-Sauk Rapids.
Paynesville Student Found Incompetent to Face Threats Charges
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Paynesville High School student charged with threatening to "shoot up" the school has been found incompetent to face the charges. A mental competency exam showed 19-year-old Matthew Herr-Ramirez of Grove City is incapable of aiding in his defense. It means the case is on hold until he can be restored to competency.
Largest charitable ice fishing contest on earth begins on Gull Lake
MINNESOTA, USA — They call it the "largest charitable ice fishing contest on earth." Just north of Brainerd, the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza attracts thousands every year to compete for prizes and raise money for a good cause. The event on Gull Lake has raised $4.3 million for...
No School At Avon Elementary Again on Tuesday
AVON (WJON News) -- Classes have been canceled again for Tuesday at Avon Elementary. The Albany Area School District says mechanical issues remain for the Avon school building. This only affects students at Avon elementary.
MIX 94.9
St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0