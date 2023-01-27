Read full article on original website
Related
archiscene.net
House in Praia Verde by Atelier Central Arquitectos
Atelier Central Arquitectos have recently completed their latest residential project in Praia Verde, between the Ria Formosa Nature Park and the Castro Marim Marshland Nature Reserve.The vast, naturally occurring pine forest on the property was formed by the sea winds. Along the valley to the river that borders the southern part of the property, sculptured pine trees spread.
Comments / 0