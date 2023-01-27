Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Teen Wolf’ fans appear to be in collective agreement that pretending the movie never existed is the best course of action
This article contains spoilers for Teen Wolf: The Movie. Some things are better left untouched. In the age of revivals, reboots, and remakes, Hollywood is set on bringing back every once-popular television show or movie known to man, and very rarely does the result match the hype. The latest example is Teen Wolf: The Movie, which despite being out for less than a day, already has fans wishing it had never been made.
Collider
'Teen Wolf: The Movie' Cast Reacts to [SPOILER]'s Shocking Death
Teen Wolf: The Movie sees the return of familiar faces from the widely popular MTV series, bringing back the pack after Teen Wolf was canceled after six seasons. But while the reunion was a beautiful and heartwarming moment for fans, it didn't last long after one of the show's most beloved characters died at the end—and some cast members were just as "super emotional."
toofab.com
Why Arden Cho Has 'No Regrets' Turning Down Teen Wolf Movie
"Don't be scared to walk away or turn down an opportunity." Following the release of "Teen Wolf: The Movie," Arden Cho is speaking out about her decision to turn down the project. On Thursday, the day on which the film dropped on Paramount+, the actress -- who starred as Kira...
"Teen Wolf: The Movie" Cast: Who's Single and Who's Taken?
Scott McCall and his wolfpack are back in "Teen Wolf: The Movie." The highly-anticipated film — helmed by the show's original creator, Jeff Davis — hit Paramount+ on Jan. 26 — nearly six years after MTV's "Teen Wolf" series aired its finale in September 2017. The new...
ComicBook
Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel
A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa as Lobo would be a major step back for DC
There’s an ocean’s worth of speculation about what’s in store for DC Studios with Peter Safran and James Gunn heading as co-CEOs. One of the topics that has managed to find its way to the top revolves around Aquaman star Jason Momoa leaving the titular role for the alien Lobo. On paper, it probably makes a lot of sense, but there are so many things wrong with this recasting.
wegotthiscovered.com
Does ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ set up a spinoff?
Eight years after the show initially came to a close, Paramount Plus has given fans a follow up to the Teen Wolf series in the form of a feature, creatively titled Teen Wolf: The Movie. In the film, we’re taken back to Beacon Hills, and we see the continuation of the McCall pack’s story 15 years later. However, the movie’s ending has fans questioning if there will be more movies to follow or even a spinoff series.
tvinsider.com
‘Buffy’ Love! Sarah Michelle Gellar and James Marsters Reunite at ‘Wolf Pack’ Premiere
Buffy and Spike, together again! Sarah Michelle Gellar reunited with former Buffy the Vampire Slayercostar James Marsters at the Los Angeles premiere of her new TV show, Wolf Pack. Gellar raved about the reunion on Instagram, sharing a slideshow of photos from the January 19 event. “This is a series...
Everything to Know About Wolf Pack, the Supernatural Series by Teen Wolf Creator Jeff Davis
From the cast to the premiere date, here's what to know about the Paramount+ series executive produced by Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar Is it a full moon, or are people just howling with excitement about the upcoming Paramount+ series Wolf Pack? Written and executive produced by the creator of Teen Wolf, Jeff Davis, the show introduces a new a new supernatural mystery to fans of the 2011 series — and it's expected to be even darker and more intense than its predecessor. Wolf Pack...
‘Frasier’: Anders Keith Cast As Niles & Daphne’s Son; Jess Salgueiro Also Joins Paramount+ Sequel Series
The Frasier sequel series continues to build out the new generation of Cranes. Newcomer Anders Keith has been cast as Niles and Daphne’s son David, joining Jack Cutmore-Scott, who was previously tapped to play Frasier and Lilith’s son’s Freddy. Jess Salgueiro (Y: The Last Man) also has been cast as a lead opposite Kelsey Grammer and Cutmore-Scott in the long-in-the-works series for Paramount+. From writers Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli, the multi-camera comedy is executive produced by Grammer who is reprising his signature character, psychiatrist-turned-radio host Frasier Crane. The sequel sees Frasier (Grammer) off to a different city with new challenges to...
When Does ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ Come Out? How to Watch the 2023 Movie on Paramount+
Tyler Posey and Tyler Hoechlin are baring their teeth this weekend in Paramount+’s Teen Wolf: The Movie because time is a flat circle and we will never truly escape the year 2011. Directed by Russell Mulcahy, who was a key director on MTV’s Teen Wolf series, and written by...
Collider
From Blake Lively to Justin Baldoni: 8 Things to Know About the Fan Casting of the 'It Ends With Us' Movie
Big news for Colleen Hoover fans. Blake Lively posted on Instagram that she ditched her blonde locks for brown because she’s been cast as Lily Bloom in Hoover’s upcoming movie adaptation of It Ends With Us, the New York Times bestselling novel. The Gossip Girl actress will star opposite Justin Baldoni, who will play Ryle Kincaid and who also developed the movie script with Hoover, according to Variety. Fans now want to know who'll play the teenage Lily, Atlas Corrigan, and Lily's best friend, Allysa Kincaid. Sony Pictures has yet to set a movie release date.
Collider
'The Boogeyman' Trailer Turns Stephen King's Nightmares Into Reality
The first trailer for The Boogeyman is here, revealing director Rob Savage’s (Dashcam) take on one of Stephen King's scariest stories. Initially ordered by 20th Century Studios for Hulu, the movie recently got a theatrical release. The original short story The Boogeyman was first published in 1973 in an...
thedigitalfix.com
How many episodes of Wolf Pack are there?
How many episodes of Wolf Pack are there? If you like teen dramas, and more specifically, teen dramas about werewolves, then you’re in for a treat because Wolf Pack is finally here. Wolf Pack is a new TV series from the creator of Teen Wolf, Jeff Davis, starring horror...
ComicBook
Aquaman 2: Jason Momoa Teases Filming Scenes With Multiple Versions of Batman
Warner Bros. Discovery has been making some major changes to their DC movie franchise and the latest just so happens to be appointing James Gunn and Peter Safran as co-CEOs of the newly created DC Studios. Gunn and Safran are heavily rumored to be rebooting the DC Universe, and that rumor has only been amplified when Gunn revealed he was writing a new Superman movie without Henry Cavill. Gunn has been responding to fans on Twitter to calm their nerves and answer their questions, but they won't reveal anything until later this month. One of the biggest rumors is that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star Jason Momoa will not reprise his role as the titular character and will instead play Lobo in the new DCU. But the actor has since denied the rumor in multiple ways. Momoa is currently at Sundance promoting the documentary Deep Rising, which he narrated, and he revealed a major detail about his upcoming DC movie. During a recent interview with The Wrap, Momoa revealed that there will be multiple versions of Batman in the sequel.
Collider
Chris Evans and Ana de Armas Reunite in First 'Ghosted' Poster
The first poster for Chris Evans and Ana de Armas’ movie Ghosted has been released. The poster for the Apple TV+ movie shows the actors as their characters Cole Riggan (Evans) and Sadie (Armas). The romantic action movie is being directed by Dexter Fletcher (Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows and Rocketman).
Collider
'Westworld's Luke Hemsworth to Star in Action Film 'Gunner'
It seems like the Hemsworth brothers are continuing their hold on the action genre. The oldest brother of the trio, Westworld star Luke Hemsworth has just been cast in the lead role in the upcoming action film Gunner according to Deadline. The movie comes from writer and director Dimitri Logothetis.
Collider
Jason Bateman to Direct 'The Pinkerton' for Warner Bros.
Emmy award-winner Jason Bateman has found his next endeavor, and it brings him behind the camera once again. Per Deadline, the Ozark star is set to direct The Pinkerton, "a supernatural revenge western-hybrid." The feature was first acquired two years ago by Warner Bros. and J.J. Abrams' banner Bad Robot. It marks the first film between the production companies since the close of a major deal with Abrams, who will produce the feature. Bateman, Michael Costigan, and Hannah Minghella will also produce. There's currently no cast attached.
EW.com
James Gunn says Doom Patrol and Titans cancellations came before his DC reign
HBO Max announced this week that the current fourth seasons of Doom Patrol and Titans will be their last — but James Gunn has assured fans that he had nothing to do with it. The news that both shows are getting the ax may not have come as a big surprise to many viewers who've been watching their most recent episodes, given that their storylines have felt like they're building to some sort of climactic finale.
Collider
'SNL': Michael B. Jordan Derails a Men's Confidence Seminar With One Word
Men sometimes need a confidence boost. Just don't go to Andrew Dismukes for help. Described as Jimmy Neutron if he did street magic, Dismukes plays a man hosting a seminar that is meant to give men the confidence boost they need in life. That is until Michael B. Jordan comes in with a water delivery. Jordan hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest Lil Baby and the episode was funny in general and played a lot on Jordan's charisma and looks.
Comments / 0