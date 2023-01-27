Warner Bros. Discovery has been making some major changes to their DC movie franchise and the latest just so happens to be appointing James Gunn and Peter Safran as co-CEOs of the newly created DC Studios. Gunn and Safran are heavily rumored to be rebooting the DC Universe, and that rumor has only been amplified when Gunn revealed he was writing a new Superman movie without Henry Cavill. Gunn has been responding to fans on Twitter to calm their nerves and answer their questions, but they won't reveal anything until later this month. One of the biggest rumors is that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star Jason Momoa will not reprise his role as the titular character and will instead play Lobo in the new DCU. But the actor has since denied the rumor in multiple ways. Momoa is currently at Sundance promoting the documentary Deep Rising, which he narrated, and he revealed a major detail about his upcoming DC movie. During a recent interview with The Wrap, Momoa revealed that there will be multiple versions of Batman in the sequel.

9 DAYS AGO