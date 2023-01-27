ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

3 Things We Learned About the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022

By David Harrison
BucsGameday
BucsGameday
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XPVJz_0kTgJQo900

Failure is a very effective teacher, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have plenty to learn from coming out of the 2022 NFL season.

If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were paying attention, they'll have learned a lot about themselves coming out of a completely disappointing 2022 season.

Using failure as a teacher, here are three lessons the Bucs should learn, and use to help sculpt their approach to 2023.

LESSON 1: SECURE THE FRONT SO YOU DON'T FALL BEHIND

Coach Todd Bowles and his staff certainly already knew that the key to winning consistently in the NFL is having a strong offensive and defensive line.

Without those, any team is already starting from behind.

And Tampa Bay certainly attempted to reinforce both units.

While the Buccaneers weren't able to re-sign guard Alex Cappa, they did attempt to bring in more help by drafting Luke Goedeke, a pick that was highly celebrated at the time.

On the defensive side of things, a much less celebrated move was being unable or unwilling to bring back defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh.

Instead, the team opted to trade out of the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and take Houston's Logan Hall.

Another move that was celebrated at the time.

Neither man turned out to be what the media, fans, and surely the team hoped they would be in their rookie seasons.

And heading into 2023, if the Bucs don't view those gaps as positions still needing attention, they may be doomed to the same fate once again.

READ MORE: Where Gronk Says Brady Will Play in 2023

LESSON 2: NO 'I' IN TEAM, EVEN WHEN YOU'RE THE ONE IN CHARGE

The hiring of the next offensive coordinator is going to be big for the success or failure of the Buccaneers next season.

For starters, if the team hires a guy quarterback Tom Brady simply doesn't want to play for, then it may be reboot time at the most important position.

But if Bowles finds the right guy for the job, then Tampa Bay could find themselves back in the driver's seat as an NFC favorite once again.

Along with Byron Leftwich's departure came stories that he wasn't the most flexible offensive coordinator and play-caller, and didn't seem to take input from the roster very well, or at all.

The team effort became one man instructing a group of men to do things his way, or no way at all.

Likely, the true story is not as strict as it may sound,  but certainly, there was an obvious refusal to divert from a slow-starting offense until absolutely necessary in the 18 games Leftwich called.

Whoever the Bucs hire to be the next coordinator and play-caller, they need to be a person who understands that collaboration is not a sign of incompetence or weakness.

READ MORE: One Move The Buccaneers Have To Make in 2023

LESSON 3: TODD BOWLES IS IN CHARGE

Former Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is reportedly upset that current head coach Todd Bowels fired much of his staff.

He's upset because every fired coach was part of the staff he inherited when Arians abruptly retired to make way for Bowles to ascend to the head coach position.

And while it's understandable Arians might not be happy with the way things unfolded this past season, it's important Bowles has the staff he feels supports his vision for the team, even if it means getting rid of some holdovers from the previous head coach.

So, that's exactly what Bowles did, and in 2023 there's no doubt this team is Todd Bowles' team.

For better or worse.

Find David Harrison on Twitter @DHarrison82

Stick with BucsGameday and the Locked On Bucs podcast for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
E! News

Tom Brady Announces Retirement Again—With a Nod to Gisele Bündchen

Watch: Tom Brady Announces His Retirement From Football "For Good" Tom Brady is putting down his helmet, for good this time. The NFL quarterback, who previously announced his retirement in 2022 before returning to the sport for one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, shared an update with fans on Feb. 1. "Good morning, guys, I'll get to the point right away," Tom said in a video message, posted to Twitter and Instagram. "I'm retiring, for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first."
Larry Brown Sports

Ndamukong Suh has great reason for wanting to win another Super Bowl

Nadmukong Suh already has one Super Bowl ring from when he helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win a title three years ago, but the Philadelphia Eagles star has an excellent reason for wanting another. Suh and his wife, Katya, have twin boys who will turn 2 years old in March. The five-time Pro Bowl defensive... The post Ndamukong Suh has great reason for wanting to win another Super Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
Popculture

Rob Gronkowski Has Intense Moment With Kay Adams in New Ad Ahead of Super Bowl

Rob Gronkowski is returning to the football field as he will attempt a field goal during a live Super Bowl LVII television commercial. And to promote the event, the former NFL tight end is appearing in multiple commercials sponsored by FanDuel. The most recent ad was released on Tuesday and shows Gronkowski taking questions from reporters, including FanDuel TV's Kay Adams. The ad shows Adams asking the four-time Super Bowl champion if he was nervous about taking part in FanDuel's "Kick of Destiny." Gronkowski laughs at her and says no, which then leads to a staredown between the two.
The Spun

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky Has Quarterback In Mind For Texans

The Houston Texans have their new head coach, and ESPN's Dan Orlovsky has a quarterback in mind for them as well. After colleague Adam Schefter reported that the Texans had hired San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as head coach, he took to Twitter to outline his thoughts on what ...
HOUSTON, TX
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Have 3 Draft Droughts

The 2023 NFL Draft is 85 days away, and the Minnesota Vikings, for now, have just four picks. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah traded away 2023 draft capital for players like T.J. Hockenson and Jalen Reagor, so the cupboard is a little barren. However, Minnesota should receive a 5th-Round compensatory pick,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Game Haus

2023 NFL Mock Draft February 1

The college football season is over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft February 1. Chicago will be fielding offers for this pick, but if they decide to keep it, they can take a game-changing edge rusher in Anderson, who also play great run defense.
COLORADO STATE
Yardbarker

2023 New York Jets Mock Draft

It’s that time again. Senior Bowl Week in Mobile has gotten underway, which means the NFL Draft will be here before we know it. In roughly three months, the New York Jets will have an opportunity to continue adding young talent and build on a big-time haul put together by Joe Douglas in 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
Pro Football Rumors

49ers eyeing Chris Harris for DC interview

Chris Harris was reportedly heading from Washington to Tennessee, but there could be a change of plans. According to Josina Anderson (via Twitter), the 49ers are hoping to interview Harris for their defensive coordinator vacancy. [RELATED: Texans Hire DeMeco Ryans As HC]. After most recently serving as Washington’s defensive backs...
TENNESSEE STATE
BucsGameday

BucsGameday

Tampa, FL
10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

BucsGameday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

 https://www.si.com/nfl/buccaneers

Comments / 0

Community Policy