3 Things We Learned About the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022

Failure is a very effective teacher, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have plenty to learn from coming out of the 2022 NFL season.

If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were paying attention, they'll have learned a lot about themselves coming out of a completely disappointing 2022 season.

Using failure as a teacher, here are three lessons the Bucs should learn, and use to help sculpt their approach to 2023.

LESSON 1: SECURE THE FRONT SO YOU DON'T FALL BEHIND

Coach Todd Bowles and his staff certainly already knew that the key to winning consistently in the NFL is having a strong offensive and defensive line.

Without those, any team is already starting from behind.

And Tampa Bay certainly attempted to reinforce both units.

While the Buccaneers weren't able to re-sign guard Alex Cappa, they did attempt to bring in more help by drafting Luke Goedeke, a pick that was highly celebrated at the time.

On the defensive side of things, a much less celebrated move was being unable or unwilling to bring back defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh.

Instead, the team opted to trade out of the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and take Houston's Logan Hall.

Another move that was celebrated at the time.

Neither man turned out to be what the media, fans, and surely the team hoped they would be in their rookie seasons.

And heading into 2023, if the Bucs don't view those gaps as positions still needing attention, they may be doomed to the same fate once again.

LESSON 2: NO 'I' IN TEAM, EVEN WHEN YOU'RE THE ONE IN CHARGE

The hiring of the next offensive coordinator is going to be big for the success or failure of the Buccaneers next season.

For starters, if the team hires a guy quarterback Tom Brady simply doesn't want to play for, then it may be reboot time at the most important position.

But if Bowles finds the right guy for the job, then Tampa Bay could find themselves back in the driver's seat as an NFC favorite once again.

Along with Byron Leftwich's departure came stories that he wasn't the most flexible offensive coordinator and play-caller, and didn't seem to take input from the roster very well, or at all.

The team effort became one man instructing a group of men to do things his way, or no way at all.

Likely, the true story is not as strict as it may sound, but certainly, there was an obvious refusal to divert from a slow-starting offense until absolutely necessary in the 18 games Leftwich called.

Whoever the Bucs hire to be the next coordinator and play-caller, they need to be a person who understands that collaboration is not a sign of incompetence or weakness.

LESSON 3: TODD BOWLES IS IN CHARGE

Former Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is reportedly upset that current head coach Todd Bowels fired much of his staff.

He's upset because every fired coach was part of the staff he inherited when Arians abruptly retired to make way for Bowles to ascend to the head coach position.

And while it's understandable Arians might not be happy with the way things unfolded this past season, it's important Bowles has the staff he feels supports his vision for the team, even if it means getting rid of some holdovers from the previous head coach.

So, that's exactly what Bowles did, and in 2023 there's no doubt this team is Todd Bowles' team.

For better or worse.

