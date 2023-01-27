ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Two die in San Jose stolen car crash; Teen driver arrested for vehicular manslaughter

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LGPs5_0kTgJNPC00

PIX Now -- Friday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 11:44

SAN JOSE -- Two teenagers were killed and a third arrested for vehicular manslaughter early Friday after the stolen Hyundai Sedan they were in careened out of control at high speed, slammed into a light pole and burst into flames.

San Jose police said that approximately 4:20 a.m. officers responded to the area of Cottle Road and Blossom Hill Road to investigate a solo vehicle traffic collision.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that a 2018 Hyundai Sedan, reported stolen to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department on January 26, was traveling northbound on Cottle Road at a high rate of speed. Inside the vehicle were three teens.

For some reason the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a light pole on the southeast corner of the on-ramp to Blossom Hill Road. The collision caused the vehicle to immediately burst into flames.

The male driver suffered non-life threatening injuries. A female passenger was transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased. An additional male passenger was declared deceased at the scene.

The juvenile male driver was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall for driving a stolen vehicle and two counts of vehicular manslaughter.

It was the first fatal collision and the first two traffic fatalities of 2023.

The identity of the victims will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after confirming their identities and notifying next of kin.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Templeman #3556 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 3556@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.

Comments / 14

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Man who drove Tesla over Highway 1 cliff charged with attempting to kill his family

REDWOOD CITY -- A man who allegedly drove his Tesla off a San Mateo County cliff near Devil's Slide with his family inside was formally charged Monday with three counts of attempted homicide, prosecutors said.San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe made the announcement in the case that has had several twists and turns since the January 2nd crash.Dharmesh A. Patel, his 41-year-old wife, the couple's 7-year-old daughter, and 4-year-old son somehow all miraculously survived the plunge down a 250-foot oceanside cliff south of Pacifica that left the Tesla a pile of twisted metal on the...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
pajaronian.com

Juvenile arrested in Boulder Creek shooting death

BOULDER CREEK—Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s deputies on Sunday arrested a juvenile suspected in the shooting death of an 18-year-old male at a party on Saturday. Authorities are not yet releasing any information about the suspect because they are a minor. The identity of the victim is being withheld...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Dublin man killed in San Francisco Potrero Hill shooting

SAN FRANCISCO -- A shooting in San Francisco's Potrero Hill District over the weekend claimed the life of an East Bay man, police said Monday.The shooting happened on Saturday evening at about 8:19 p.m. San Francisco police said officers responded to a Shot Spotter activation on the 700 block of Missouri Street, but officers didn't find any victims in a search of the area.About 10 minutes later, dispatchers told officers that a victim had arrived at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, a 44-year-old man from Dublin, died of his injuries at the hospital, police said.Investigators determined the man was shot on the 700 block of Missouri Street, just east of Potrero Hill Park and recreation center. No suspect information was available.Police asked anyone with information about the case to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pedestrian fatally struck on I-580 and the Highway 238 connector

CASTRO VALLEY -- A woman was fatally struck on the ramp from eastbound 580 to northbound 238 early Monday morning, forcing the closure of several lanes and slowing the commute in Castro Valley.According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision took place at around 5:10 a.m.A black Honda SRV driven by a 71-year-old Castro Valley resident collided with a 28-year-old female Turlock resident, who was pronounced dead at the scene, said CHP spokesman Daniel Jacowitz.The driver remained at the scene and intoxication is not believed to be a factor in the collision.Jacowitz said the victim had exited a nearby white Chevy Malibu that was still occupied. He said it was unclear exactly why she had exited, but the car was not disabled. Domestic violence or another dispute is not initially believed to be involved, although the investigation is ongoing."This is just a very tragic, sad incident, something that could have possibly been avoidable," said Jacowitz. He reminded the public that walking on highways is inherently dangerous and to avoid doing so.The eastbound lane on the Interstate 580 connector was closed for about 90 minutes as the investigation was underway. 
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
KRON4 News

SFPD arrests 2 on suspicion of murder

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Saturday, officers with the San Francisco Police Department arrested two suspects on suspicion of murder for a November 2022 homicide. SFPD officers said they were able to recognize the two suspects identified as Lonnie Johnson, 55, and Laurie Goode-Inman, 38, both of San Lorenzo, Calif., in the area of 7th Street […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Two Stockton grandparents arrested for allegedly covering up grandson's involvement in police chase

STOCKTON – Two Stockton grandparents were arrested for allegedly covering up their grandson's involvement in a police car chase, announced the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office on Friday.Deputies first initiated a pursuit against a vehicle near the Lincoln Center at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 16. The pursuit lasted about three miles until the suspect drove into the Lincoln Center, when deputies called off the pursuit for "safety reasons," as the shopping center was at its height of its holiday shopping season.Detectives identified the registered owner of the vehicle, who is alleged to be 59-year-old Randy San Nicolas of Stockton. Detectives said San Nicolas was "uncooperative" with the investigation, and as a result, issued a search warrant for his home, workplace and vehicle.Officers said they seized cocaine and an unregistered firearm at his home.Officers said that as the investigation continued, there was probable cause that the vehicle owner and his wife, 58-year-old Rosann San Nicolas, were covering up the identity of the driver, who police said was 19-year-old Joseph Terrones. Officers said the two filed a false police report after the pursuit, claiming that their license plate was stolen. All three were arrested and taken into custody without incident.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Authorities search for homicide suspect after fatal shooting at Boulder Creek party

BOULDER CREEK -- Authorities in Santa Cruz County are searching for a suspect who fatally shot a person at a party in Boulder Creek late Saturday.According to a Facebook post by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, authorities received multiple calls reporting a shooting at a party on the 1000 Block of Brimblecom Road in the Boulder Creek area. Arriving deputies found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.While deputies took life-saving measures, the victim succumbed to their injuries. The victim has not yet been identified.The sheriff's office said the fatal shooting suspect is still outstanding, but so far have not provided a description. Detectives are actively working on the case and anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to get in touch with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office at 831-471-1121 .Authorities will release additional information as the investigation allows.
BOULDER CREEK, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two dead and a juvenile arrested in stolen vehicle in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- San Jose Police said a man and woman died after a juvenile male driver hit a light pole, causing the stolen vehicle to "immediately burst into flames." Police responded to the area of  Cottle Road and Blossom Hill Road to investigate a single-car crash at around 4:20 a.m. Friday. The 2018 The post Two dead and a juvenile arrested in stolen vehicle in San Jose appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

One dead in Boulder Creek shooting

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office announced that one person has died in a shooting on Saturday night. Around 10:00 p.m., deputies responded to multiple reports of a shooting at a party on the 1000 block of Brimblecom Road. Deputies arrived on scene and found one victim suffering from a gunshot The post One dead in Boulder Creek shooting appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Arrest made in connection to deadly Boulder Creek shooting

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. — Santa Cruz County sheriff's deputies made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Saturday night in Boulder Creek. Investigators did not identify the person arrested. The sheriff's office said the person is a minor. Ashley Keehn with the sheriff's office said deputies...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Driver in Devils Slide cliff crash moved from hospital to jail

MONTARA, Calif. — The driver of a car that plunged 250 feet off a treacherous coastal cliff in San Mateo County, injuring his two young children and his wife, was released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, authorities said Friday.Dharmesh A. Patel, 41, was booked into jail where he was being held without bail and could be arraigned Monday afternoon if the San Mateo District Attorney's Office decides to file criminal charges, that office said.The office didn't indicate when he was released from the hospital.It wasn't immediately clear whether Patel had an attorney...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Victim identified in Boulder Creek Shooting

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON JAN. 30, 2022 AT 1:00 PM: Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim as 18-year-old Rowan Parham of Soquel. Parham died on Saturday night after a shooting took place at a party on the 1000 block of Brimblecom Road in Boulder Creek. The juvenile suspect was arrested The post Victim identified in Boulder Creek Shooting appeared first on KION546.
BOULDER CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect in attempted kidnapping near Fairfield school arrested

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A man suspected of attempting to kidnap a child in Fairfield has been arrested, according to a statement from the Fairfield Police Department. Ronald McKinney, 61, of Vallejo is a high-risk sex offender currently on parole, and he had an outstanding parole violation warrant when he was arrested. He was then […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

South City police seek suspects following Friday armed robbery

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in South San Francisco are searching for two suspects who robbed a business at gunpoint on  Friday.According to authorities, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 300 block of Grand Avenue around 2 p.m. Jan. 27. The suspects, both described as Hispanic males in their 20s, entered the business and pointed a handgun at the manager demanding money. They were last seen heading west on foot on Third Lane after obtaining the cash.The first suspect is described as having a thin build, standing at approximately 5 feet 2 inches and weighing...
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

2 dead in crash where car burst into flames

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Early Friday morning, the San Jose Police Department investigated a solo car accident in the area of Cottle Road and Blossom Hill Road that killed two people. Around 4:20 a.m., police responded to the scene where they found a Hyundai Sedan, reported stolen Thursday, occupied by a juvenile male driver […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
109K+
Followers
28K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy