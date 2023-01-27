From Capote to Punch Drunk Love, Philip Seymour Hoffman proved that he had limitless range when it came to the scope and breadth of the characters he plays. Maybe his most emotional role of all is in a film that you might have skipped over back in 1999 when he played a gay drag queen named Rusty opposite Robert DeNiro in Flawless. Though the film was not one of Hoffman's most widely seen projects, his heart-rendering story of a flamboyant drag queen awaiting gender reassignment surgery is one of the most poignant roles of his career. Flawless was his first film coming off the heels of two very successful box office hits Boogie Nights and a smaller role in The Big Lebowski, and just before The Talented Mr. Ripley and Magnolia, so it flew under the radar a little bit. Of course, we are talking about a cisgender male actor playing a trans woman. Unfortunately, this was the norm in the 90s, with other films like The Crying Game casting cis men to play trans women. Trans representation has come a long way since, and the days of cis actors playing trans characters are mostly behind us. However, Flawless still has its merits in its depiction of friendship, sexuality, and people's different approaches to expressing their gender.

