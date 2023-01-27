Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
First 'Swarm' Images Introduce Dominique Fishback and Chloe Bailey in Donald Glover's New Series
Donald Glover's upcoming project, Swarm, has just released several new first-look images. The new photos give us an intense new look at Glover's upcoming Prime Video series and follow up to his highly praised series Atlanta. Swarm tells the story of a young woman named Dre, played by Dominique Fishback,...
Collider
'SNL': Michael B. Jordan and Heidi Gardner Reconnect on Weekend Update
Michael B. Jordan is known for many things. He's been in Hollywood since he was a teenager and has a beloved fanbase for his work. However, one of his more prominent roles has been as Adonis Creed in the Creed franchise. And now, with Creed III coming out this March (and with Jordan directing the movie), we're all talking about his role once more. This time though, he reconnected with an old flame, Heidi Gardner's hilarious recurring character, Angel — Every Boxer's Girlfriend From Every Boxing Movie About Boxing Ever, when Jordan took to Saturday Night Live to host.
Collider
'The Boogeyman' Trailer Turns Stephen King's Nightmares Into Reality
The first trailer for The Boogeyman is here, revealing director Rob Savage’s (Dashcam) take on one of Stephen King's scariest stories. Initially ordered by 20th Century Studios for Hulu, the movie recently got a theatrical release. The original short story The Boogeyman was first published in 1973 in an...
Collider
Angry Populism in ‘The Honeymooners’ Set the Blueprint for the Modern Sitcom
Hey, have you seen that show where the main character is a short-tempered, "Every Man," blue-collar worker, with a beautiful wife or supportive husband, sometimes with a not-so-bright best friend, and they come up with crazy ideas to better their lot in life, ideas which rarely work and are never brought up again? Of course, you have. It’s practically every sitcom you’ve ever watched in your entire life. Married... With Children. The Flintstones. The Simpsons. The King of Queens. And so on and so on and so on. And it all started with The Honeymooners, the classic 1950s show that defined the working class sitcom.
Collider
From Blake Lively to Justin Baldoni: 8 Things to Know About the Fan Casting of the 'It Ends With Us' Movie
Big news for Colleen Hoover fans. Blake Lively posted on Instagram that she ditched her blonde locks for brown because she’s been cast as Lily Bloom in Hoover’s upcoming movie adaptation of It Ends With Us, the New York Times bestselling novel. The Gossip Girl actress will star opposite Justin Baldoni, who will play Ryle Kincaid and who also developed the movie script with Hoover, according to Variety. Fans now want to know who'll play the teenage Lily, Atlas Corrigan, and Lily's best friend, Allysa Kincaid. Sony Pictures has yet to set a movie release date.
Collider
'SNL': Michael B. Jordan Derails a Men's Confidence Seminar With One Word
Men sometimes need a confidence boost. Just don't go to Andrew Dismukes for help. Described as Jimmy Neutron if he did street magic, Dismukes plays a man hosting a seminar that is meant to give men the confidence boost they need in life. That is until Michael B. Jordan comes in with a water delivery. Jordan hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest Lil Baby and the episode was funny in general and played a lot on Jordan's charisma and looks.
Collider
'SNL': Michael B. Jordan's Jake From State Farm Gets a Little Too Involved in New Sketch
Jake from State Farm is, sometimes, a little too close for comfort. That is at least when he's played by Michael B. Jordan. Jordan hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest Lil Baby and made one thing clear: Jake does want to just take over Mikey Day's family. When a husband and wife need to use State Farm, Jake is there to help them. But when the husband leaves to go to work, he comes home to Jake still there with his wife and kids.
Collider
If You Like 'The Last of Us,' Watch 'Station Eleven'
The Last of Us was among the most emotionally gripping and immersive video games of all-time, and Craig Mazin’s adaptation for HBO has certainly lived up to that potential. While The Last of Us has delivered a cinematic quality in its first few installments, it’s also a grim reminder of the not-so-distant past. A future overrun by a pandemic, police brutality, an authoritarian state, social unrest, and broken families feels particularly grim, and any casual viewers expecting a zombie action series in the style of The Walking Dead may have to adjust their expectations. Those who seem to enjoy emotionally gripping, haunting shows about the future will want to make use of their HBO subscriptions and check out the incredible recent miniseries Station Eleven.
Collider
First 'Murder Mystery 2' Trailer Shows Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston on a Parisian Adventure
The Spitzes are back! Netflix has released the official trailer for the return of Nick (Adam Sandler) and Audrey Spitz (Jennifer Aniston) in the upcoming feature, Murder Mystery 2. The married couple from New York is setting off on a brand-new adventure that will see them trek to a gorgeous locale for the wedding of their good pal and familiar face from the first feature, the Maharajah (Adeel Akhtar). But, as always, disaster strikes, with the couple receiving anything but the relaxing destination wedding they were promised.
Collider
Jason Bateman to Direct 'The Pinkerton' for Warner Bros.
Emmy award-winner Jason Bateman has found his next endeavor, and it brings him behind the camera once again. Per Deadline, the Ozark star is set to direct The Pinkerton, "a supernatural revenge western-hybrid." The feature was first acquired two years ago by Warner Bros. and J.J. Abrams' banner Bad Robot. It marks the first film between the production companies since the close of a major deal with Abrams, who will produce the feature. Bateman, Michael Costigan, and Hannah Minghella will also produce. There's currently no cast attached.
Collider
Dave Bautista Says ‘Dune: Part Two’ Is "Amped Up" Compared to the First Film
Dave Bautista promises fans that Denis Villeneuve’s sequel to his Oscar-winning adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi novel Dune will improve every aspect of the first film. During an exclusive interview with Collider’s own Steven Weintraub for M. Night Syamalan’s Knock at the Cabin, Bautista also revealed how Villeneuve has a unique talent for taking the best out of the cast.
Collider
While You Wait for 'Oppenheimer,' Give These TV Shows a Shot
We are all waiting with bated breath for the new Christopher Nolan drama Oppenheimer to hit theaters on July 21 of this year. The story of the father of the atomic bomb stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, Emily Blunt as his wife Kitty, Matt Damon as Lt. General Leslie Groves, and Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss. If you're as excited as we are, we thought you might like to give the TV shows that touch on a similar theme a quick view in preparation for the summer blockbuster.
Collider
Anne Hathaway Never Deserved the Hate
It is always both fascinating and disheartening to see which Hollywood icons become the target of backlash for little to know reason as Anne Hathaway has in recent years. While occasionally a poorly-worded comment or a disappointing new project can be enough to seemingly harm someone’s reputation, the Internet often turns its wrath on certain stars simply because they are popular. Anne Hathaway has won an Oscar (for Les Miserables), starred in many acclaimed and successful films, and had a recent comeback in independent films. It’s truly a baffling case in which she never should have gotten the hate in the first place.
Collider
Chris Evans and Ana de Armas Reunite in First 'Ghosted' Poster
The first poster for Chris Evans and Ana de Armas’ movie Ghosted has been released. The poster for the Apple TV+ movie shows the actors as their characters Cole Riggan (Evans) and Sadie (Armas). The romantic action movie is being directed by Dexter Fletcher (Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows and Rocketman).
Collider
Philip Seymour Hoffman’s Most Emotional Movie Is One You've Never Heard Of
From Capote to Punch Drunk Love, Philip Seymour Hoffman proved that he had limitless range when it came to the scope and breadth of the characters he plays. Maybe his most emotional role of all is in a film that you might have skipped over back in 1999 when he played a gay drag queen named Rusty opposite Robert DeNiro in Flawless. Though the film was not one of Hoffman's most widely seen projects, his heart-rendering story of a flamboyant drag queen awaiting gender reassignment surgery is one of the most poignant roles of his career. Flawless was his first film coming off the heels of two very successful box office hits Boogie Nights and a smaller role in The Big Lebowski, and just before The Talented Mr. Ripley and Magnolia, so it flew under the radar a little bit. Of course, we are talking about a cisgender male actor playing a trans woman. Unfortunately, this was the norm in the 90s, with other films like The Crying Game casting cis men to play trans women. Trans representation has come a long way since, and the days of cis actors playing trans characters are mostly behind us. However, Flawless still has its merits in its depiction of friendship, sexuality, and people's different approaches to expressing their gender.
Collider
'American Gigolo' Cancelled After One Season on Showtime
The surprise merger of Showtime and Paramount+ has already drawn blood. Showtime's American Gigolo, starring Jon Bernthal, has been canceled after one season. Deadline reports that American Gigolo, alongside Let the Right One In and Three Women, are the first casualties of the two consolidating streamers, in a year that has already been a bloodbath for original series. While Let the Right One In and Three Women may find other homes, prospects are gloomier for the ill-starred American Gigolo. The sex-work drama has been a troubled production from the start; the series was first greenlit in 2016, with Neil LaBute (The Company of Men, Nurse Betty) writing, but only came to fruition several years later, with Ray Donovan and Heartland producer David Hollander as showrunner. However, he was fired amidst allegations of misconduct and replaced with David Bar Katz. Bar Katz himself departed weeks later, resulting in a two-week production shutdown while The Offer's Nikki Toscano and Russell Rothberg, who had been brought in as consulting producers after Hollander's departure, took over. As a result of the turmoil behind the scenes, the series' original ten-episode order was cut to eight; the series debuted late last year.
Collider
Netflix Scraps Two Completed Films, Will Shop to New Distributors
Netflix is offloading two finished movies The Inheritance directed by Alejandro Brugués and House/Wife by director Danis Goulet, The Hollywood Reporter revealed. There’s an ongoing wave of multiple series and movies getting scrapped even after getting green-lit or ordered. It is unclear why Netflix decided to unload the genre movies, however, what sets the streamer's decision apart from the rest is that it has decided to shop the projects.
Collider
'Spoiler Alert' To Stream Exclusively on Peacock
February is the month for love, and Peacock is bringing just the movie to its platform. Early next month, Michael Showalter's Spoiler Alert will stream exclusively on Peacock. The announcement comes just over a month following its run in theaters at the end of last year. If you missed the film's limited engagement, you can queue it up on Peacock beginning Friday, February 3.
Collider
Keanu Reeves Praises Ana de Armas in 'John Wick' Spin-off 'Ballerina'
We are now just a few months away from John Wick: Chapter 4 as the release date approaches, and the marketing for the feature has ramped up with loads of new information. While Chapter 4 continues John’s story, there are also spin-offs to look forward to. A three-episode miniseries prequel titled The Continental will debut later this year, with Colin Woodell as a young Winston. Then there’s the Ana de Armas starring Ballerina movie which will feature cameos from franchise mainstays. In a new interview with Total Film, Keanu Reeves shared his experience working with Armas on the spinoff.
Collider
Leslie Grace Loved Her Moments With Brendan Fraser on the 'Batgirl' Set
We're quickly approaching a high point in the Brenaissance. As awards season rolls on, and we near the Academy Awards in March, plenty of love and acclaim is pouring in for Brendan Fraser and his performance in Darren Arronofsky's The Whale. The fan-favorite star is now up for the Oscar for Best Actor, solidifying his comeback. However, he also nearly got the chance last year to return to the high-profile space he once inhabited with the ill-fated Batgirl. Starring Leslie Grace, the film was a casualty of the cost-cutting and restructuring efforts at the now-merged Warner Bros. Discovery and would've connected to the DC extended cinematic universe, even managing to bring in Michael Keaton. Had the film come to life, Fraser would've played the classic Batman villain Firefly opposite Grace's Batgirl.
Comments / 0