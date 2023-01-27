ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Boy Meets World’ Star Adam Scott Reveals A Moment From Show That Haunts Him Still

Adam Scott went on the Boy Meets World rewatch podcast, “Pod Meets World,” on Sunday to air a longstanding grievance. Scott, a recurring character who played Griff Hawkins on the 1990s sitcom, told cast members Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friedle about a moment on set that still haunts him. The incident happened as filming for the Season 2 finale concluded. The episode aired in 1995. Scott said cheers erupted as the final scene ended. Scott claimed he went up to Strong to give him a high-five and a hug, only to be rebuffed, with Strong pushing him and giving him a look indicating...
HollywoodLife

Teri Hatcher’s Daughter: Meet Her Only Child, Emerson Tenney

Teri Hatcher first gained attention playing Lois Lane in the 90s TV series ‘Lois & Clark’. The actress famously played a Bond girl in ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’ and Susan Mayer in ‘Desperate Housewives’. Teri has been married twice and shares one child with her ex-husband, Jon...
HollywoodLife

Jeff Bridges’ Kids: Meet His 3 Daughters From Oldest To Youngest

The star began his career as a child actor alongside his brother Beau Bridges and famous father Llyod Bridges. In 2010, Jeff won the Best Actor Oscar for ‘Crazy Heart’. Jeff Bridges has certainly cemented his name alongside the great Hollywood actors. Starting off as a child actor in the late 60s alongside his famous father Lloyd Bridges, Jeff was immersed in the industry and found a viable career making TV appearances. After landing his first starring role in the classic film The Last Picture Show at the age of 22, Jeff would soon make his way as a leading man in Tinseltown.
ETOnline.com

Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)

Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
Herbie J Pilato

Bobby Sherman: Former "Here Come The Brides" TV Teen Idol Soon Turns 79

According to Nicole Pomerico and BestLifeOnline.com, "If you were a teenager in the '60s or '70s, you may have had a crush on Bobby Sherman. The teen idol released hit singles including "Little Woman" and "Easy Come, Easy Go," touring the country to play concerts for crowds of his adoring fans. He also made a name for himself as an actor, starring in series including Here Come the Brides and Getting Together, as well as making guest appearances in The Monkees, The Partridge Family, Mod Squad, and many more shows.
netflixjunkie.com

Arsenio Hall’s Biggest Regret Involves Casting Will Smith

If not for his back-to-back blockbusters in the 90s, Will Smith’s career might not have shined as brightly as it did. After he took his first steps into the industry with The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, Will Smith already gained recognition in the television world. It is, however, Michael Bay’s Bad Boys that accelerated the rise of Will Smith. In 1995, Michael Bay, albeit his first time as a director, took on the arduous task of making blockbuster brilliance with Bad Boys and he did just that and much more.
Vibe

Eddie Murphy Recalls Being Snowed In For Two Weeks With Rick James

During Eddie Murphy’s recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the You People star reflected on his iconic friendship — and that one time he got snowed in — with Rick James. “I went up there to record ‘Party All The Time,’” Murphy, 61, explained. “It was maybe the most fun I ever had. I was supposed to go for one weekend, and we got snowed in Buffalo—sometimes it has five feet of snow—and I was stuck in Rick James’ house for two weeks, and it was one of my fondest memories.”More from VIBE.comKenya Barris Responds To Accusations Of Being "Obsessed" With...
realitytitbit.com

Dan Swygart confirms Shauna Rae isn’t his girlfriend in Instagram post

Dan Swygart took to Instagram to reveal he has not made Shauna Rae his girlfriend, and admitted they are “still just good friends getting to know each other.” Viewers have mixed opinions about her potential future boyfriend. As the I Am Shauna star went on a dating quest...
Collider

Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts Team Up for Body Swap Comedy at Amazon Studios

In a heated auction, Amazon Studios beat four other studios and streamers for a Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston body swap comedy. Palm Springs director Max Barbakow, who will write and direct, pitched the star powered comedy vehicle last week, per Deadline. The announcement comes off the heel of the...
TMZ.com

Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Hug It Out in Public After Nasty Year

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis seem to have waived their white flags following a drama-filled year in the wake of their split -- because they're out here looking very simpatico. The former couple -- who share two children together -- hugged it out in public Friday here in L.A. ......
Collider

'The Boogeyman' Trailer Turns Stephen King's Nightmares Into Reality

The first trailer for The Boogeyman is here, revealing director Rob Savage’s (Dashcam) take on one of Stephen King's scariest stories. Initially ordered by 20th Century Studios for Hulu, the movie recently got a theatrical release. The original short story The Boogeyman was first published in 1973 in an...
Variety

Bob Odenkirk’s ‘Lucky Hank’ Adds Lilah Fitzgerald to Guest Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

Lilah Fitzgerald has signed on to join AMC’s “Lucky Hank” in a guest role. Formerly titled “Straight Man,” the eight-episode dramedy follows William Henry “Hank” Devereaux Jr. (Bob Odenkirk), an unlikely chairman in a badly underfunded college in the Pennsylvania rust belt. Just as Hank’s career and home life begins to unravel, his wife Lily (Mirielle Enos) also decides to take a look at some of her past choices that led to her current reality. Based on the novel by Richard Russo, the series is told in first person from Hank’s point of view. The “Monster High” alum will...
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air

Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.

