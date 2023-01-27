ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Collider

'Power Book II: Ghost' Renewed for Season 4 as Michael Ealy Joins Cast

Starz isn't finished with Power Book II: Ghost just yet. The premium network has revealed that the show will return for Season 4. The news comes ahead of the Season 3 return in March, reiterating the network's faith in the series. They also revealed that Michael Ealy will star in Season 4 as a series regular, and production is currently underway in New York.
Deadline

Nicole Kidman & Maya Erskine To Headline & EP ‘The Perfect Nanny’ Limited Series In Works At HBO From ‘Pen15’ Co-Creator & Legendary

EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman is back at HBO with another high-profile limited series based on a novel, The Perfect Nanny. Kidman and Pen15 co-creator and co-lead Maya Erskine are set to star in the project, which HBO landed in a very competitive situation. Erskine is the creator and writer of the limited series, based on the book of the same name by Leïla Slimani. Legendary Entertainment is the co-studio with HBO. In The Perfect Nanny, a seemingly perfect nanny goes to work for a couple with two young children, but her helpful personality eventually deteriorates into something sinister. Kidman and Per Saari...
wegotthiscovered.com

The perfect plot device to explain Rick and Morty’s looming voice changes is already series canon

Ever since Adult Swim announced that Rick and Morty will have a seventh season without Justin Roiland‘s involvement, fans wondered how would the show go on without its main voice actor. While there were ideas to get voice actors who impressed Roiland in the past since they were close to getting the voices right, there is actually a perfect solution that is already established in the Rick and Morty “canon.”
IndieWire

‘The Recruit’ Starring Noah Centineo Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

“The Recruit” is moving past its rookie season. The Netflix spy comedy series has been picked up for Season 2 at the streamer, it was announced January 26. Starring Noah Centineo, best known for his role in Netflix’s popular “To All the Boys I Loved Before” rom-com trilogy and last fall’s “Black Adam,” “The Recruit” focuses on Owen Hendricks, a young and hapless lawyer who gets a gig at the CIA and instantly gets propelled into danger during the first week on the job when he finds a letter from a former asset Max Meladze (Laura Haddock) threatening to expose the...
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Michael J. Fox Declares “I’m Not Going Anywhere” at ‘Still’ Doc Premiere

At the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Still, the documentary about his life and career, Michael J. Fox received a massive standing ovation from the packed Eccles theater as he took the stage with director Davis Guggenheim. “You stumbled into my life and said, ‘We can make a movie out of this,'” remembered Fox of Guggenheim approaching him after reading Fox’s memoir and a New York Times story on the actor. “And I said I have nothing to do next week,” joked Fox, receiving laughter from the Park City audience.More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: Real-Life 'Cassandro' Gets Emotional on Red...
ComicBook

Yellowstone Casts Dennis Quaid to Star in Newest Paramount+ Spinoff

Paramount+'s latest Yellowstone spinoff has landed its latest star. On Thursday, it was announced that Dennis Quaid is set to star alongside David Oyelowo in 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, a spinoff of the Yellowstone prequel series 1883. Quaid is set to portray Sherrill Lynn, a Deputy U.S. Marshall in the orbit of the titular legendary lawman. Quaid's recent filmography includes Disney's Strange World, as well as American Underdog, A Dog's Journey, and Merry Happy Whatever.
Deadline

Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake

Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
Collider

'The Boogeyman' Trailer Turns Stephen King's Nightmares Into Reality

The first trailer for The Boogeyman is here, revealing director Rob Savage’s (Dashcam) take on one of Stephen King's scariest stories. Initially ordered by 20th Century Studios for Hulu, the movie recently got a theatrical release. The original short story The Boogeyman was first published in 1973 in an...
digitalspy.com

NCIS star Scottie Thompson lands next lead movie role

Former NCIS star Scottie Thompson has landed her next movie role. The actress, who played Jeanne Benoit on the show, has joined the cast of Séance, a psychological thriller by Vivian Kerr. As reported by Deadline, Thompson will join Connor Paolo and Better Call Saul's Jilon VanOver in the...
Collider

'Teen Wolf: The Movie' Cast Reacts to [SPOILER]'s Shocking Death

Teen Wolf: The Movie sees the return of familiar faces from the widely popular MTV series, bringing back the pack after Teen Wolf was canceled after six seasons. But while the reunion was a beautiful and heartwarming moment for fans, it didn't last long after one of the show's most beloved characters died at the end—and some cast members were just as "super emotional."
dexerto.com

Perry Mason Season 2: Release date, trailer, cast, plot and more

Here’s everything we know about Perry Mason Season 2, the return of the world-famous detective and lawyer on HBO, from its release date and trailer to cast, plot, and more. In 2020, Matthew Rhys made his debut as Erle Stanley Gardner’s criminal defense lawyer in Perry Mason Season 1, chronicling his origin story in 1930s Los Angeles.
Collider

How 'Mayfair Witches' and 'Interview with the Vampire' Could Cross Over Based on the Books

As AMC’s Mayfair Witches finds its footing a few episodes into its first season, many could be wondering how the show will tie into the other “Immortal Universe” show already finished with its premiere season, Interview with the Vampire. Both are based on novels written by Anne Rice, so there is no shortage of source material to draw on and determine where these shows may fit together. With many of the main characters from both The Vampire Chronicles collection of novels and Lives of the Mayfair Witches novels already established, AMC is primed to bring these stories together at some point in the future.
Collider

Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts Team Up for Body Swap Comedy at Amazon Studios

In a heated auction, Amazon Studios beat four other studios and streamers for a Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston body swap comedy. Palm Springs director Max Barbakow, who will write and direct, pitched the star powered comedy vehicle last week, per Deadline. The announcement comes off the heel of the...
Deadline

‘HIMYM’ Star Neil Patrick Harris Returns As Barney To Hulu Spinoff Series—And Will Be Back For More

Neil Patrick Harris made a surprise return to his HIMYM character Barney Stinson in the Season 2 premiere of Hulu’s How I Met Your Father, and it appears he will play a pivotal role in the spinoff series. In the final beats of the episode titled “Cool and Chill,” the timeline shifts to a year after the events earlier in the episode. Sophie leaves her mom Lori (Paget Brewster) a hysterical voicemail saying she thinks she is dating her father before suddenly crashing into a luxury SUV. When the driver’s side door opens, the victim is revealed to be Barney. He...
Collider

Phoebe Dynevor Not Returning for ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3

It is a sad day for Bridgerton fans. Unfortunately, it seems Phoebe Dynevor will not be returning to the series for the upcoming Season 3. The Daphne actress revealed the news in an interview with Screen Rant at the Sundance Film Festival. Dynevor, who was at the film festival to...

