Collider
'Power Book II: Ghost' Renewed for Season 4 as Michael Ealy Joins Cast
Starz isn't finished with Power Book II: Ghost just yet. The premium network has revealed that the show will return for Season 4. The news comes ahead of the Season 3 return in March, reiterating the network's faith in the series. They also revealed that Michael Ealy will star in Season 4 as a series regular, and production is currently underway in New York.
Nicole Kidman & Maya Erskine To Headline & EP ‘The Perfect Nanny’ Limited Series In Works At HBO From ‘Pen15’ Co-Creator & Legendary
EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman is back at HBO with another high-profile limited series based on a novel, The Perfect Nanny. Kidman and Pen15 co-creator and co-lead Maya Erskine are set to star in the project, which HBO landed in a very competitive situation. Erskine is the creator and writer of the limited series, based on the book of the same name by Leïla Slimani. Legendary Entertainment is the co-studio with HBO. In The Perfect Nanny, a seemingly perfect nanny goes to work for a couple with two young children, but her helpful personality eventually deteriorates into something sinister. Kidman and Per Saari...
How ‘Star Trek’ Streaming Success Influenced ‘Doctor Who’ Showrunner Russell T. Davies to Return
“Doctor Who” showrunner Russell T. Davies has revealed why he returned to helm the BBC series more than a decade after he handed over the reins – and how the “Star Trek” franchise ties into it. “Partly, it’s simply that I love it and always have...
wegotthiscovered.com
The perfect plot device to explain Rick and Morty’s looming voice changes is already series canon
Ever since Adult Swim announced that Rick and Morty will have a seventh season without Justin Roiland‘s involvement, fans wondered how would the show go on without its main voice actor. While there were ideas to get voice actors who impressed Roiland in the past since they were close to getting the voices right, there is actually a perfect solution that is already established in the Rick and Morty “canon.”
‘The Recruit’ Starring Noah Centineo Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix
“The Recruit” is moving past its rookie season. The Netflix spy comedy series has been picked up for Season 2 at the streamer, it was announced January 26. Starring Noah Centineo, best known for his role in Netflix’s popular “To All the Boys I Loved Before” rom-com trilogy and last fall’s “Black Adam,” “The Recruit” focuses on Owen Hendricks, a young and hapless lawyer who gets a gig at the CIA and instantly gets propelled into danger during the first week on the job when he finds a letter from a former asset Max Meladze (Laura Haddock) threatening to expose the...
Sundance: Michael J. Fox Declares “I’m Not Going Anywhere” at ‘Still’ Doc Premiere
At the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Still, the documentary about his life and career, Michael J. Fox received a massive standing ovation from the packed Eccles theater as he took the stage with director Davis Guggenheim. “You stumbled into my life and said, ‘We can make a movie out of this,'” remembered Fox of Guggenheim approaching him after reading Fox’s memoir and a New York Times story on the actor. “And I said I have nothing to do next week,” joked Fox, receiving laughter from the Park City audience.More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: Real-Life 'Cassandro' Gets Emotional on Red...
ComicBook
Yellowstone Casts Dennis Quaid to Star in Newest Paramount+ Spinoff
Paramount+'s latest Yellowstone spinoff has landed its latest star. On Thursday, it was announced that Dennis Quaid is set to star alongside David Oyelowo in 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, a spinoff of the Yellowstone prequel series 1883. Quaid is set to portray Sherrill Lynn, a Deputy U.S. Marshall in the orbit of the titular legendary lawman. Quaid's recent filmography includes Disney's Strange World, as well as American Underdog, A Dog's Journey, and Merry Happy Whatever.
Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake
Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
tvinsider.com
‘Buffy’ Love! Sarah Michelle Gellar and James Marsters Reunite at ‘Wolf Pack’ Premiere
Buffy and Spike, together again! Sarah Michelle Gellar reunited with former Buffy the Vampire Slayercostar James Marsters at the Los Angeles premiere of her new TV show, Wolf Pack. Gellar raved about the reunion on Instagram, sharing a slideshow of photos from the January 19 event. “This is a series...
Collider
'The Boogeyman' Trailer Turns Stephen King's Nightmares Into Reality
The first trailer for The Boogeyman is here, revealing director Rob Savage’s (Dashcam) take on one of Stephen King's scariest stories. Initially ordered by 20th Century Studios for Hulu, the movie recently got a theatrical release. The original short story The Boogeyman was first published in 1973 in an...
The Best Stephen King TV Shows And Miniseries, Ranked
Some of the best Stephen King projects ever have been produced for the small screen, and we've ranked the best of the best.
Furious NCIS: Los Angeles fans slam decision to end show after season 14 – & CBS viewers are all saying the same thing
FANS of NCIS: Los Angeles have slammed executives' decision to end the program after 14 seasons. Social media was ablaze with fury after the cancellation as cast members say their emotional goodbyes to the iconic primetime military drama. CBS execs decided to pull the plug on one of their longest-running...
digitalspy.com
NCIS star Scottie Thompson lands next lead movie role
Former NCIS star Scottie Thompson has landed her next movie role. The actress, who played Jeanne Benoit on the show, has joined the cast of Séance, a psychological thriller by Vivian Kerr. As reported by Deadline, Thompson will join Connor Paolo and Better Call Saul's Jilon VanOver in the...
Collider
'Teen Wolf: The Movie' Cast Reacts to [SPOILER]'s Shocking Death
Teen Wolf: The Movie sees the return of familiar faces from the widely popular MTV series, bringing back the pack after Teen Wolf was canceled after six seasons. But while the reunion was a beautiful and heartwarming moment for fans, it didn't last long after one of the show's most beloved characters died at the end—and some cast members were just as "super emotional."
dexerto.com
Perry Mason Season 2: Release date, trailer, cast, plot and more
Here’s everything we know about Perry Mason Season 2, the return of the world-famous detective and lawyer on HBO, from its release date and trailer to cast, plot, and more. In 2020, Matthew Rhys made his debut as Erle Stanley Gardner’s criminal defense lawyer in Perry Mason Season 1, chronicling his origin story in 1930s Los Angeles.
Collider
How 'Mayfair Witches' and 'Interview with the Vampire' Could Cross Over Based on the Books
As AMC’s Mayfair Witches finds its footing a few episodes into its first season, many could be wondering how the show will tie into the other “Immortal Universe” show already finished with its premiere season, Interview with the Vampire. Both are based on novels written by Anne Rice, so there is no shortage of source material to draw on and determine where these shows may fit together. With many of the main characters from both The Vampire Chronicles collection of novels and Lives of the Mayfair Witches novels already established, AMC is primed to bring these stories together at some point in the future.
Collider
Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts Team Up for Body Swap Comedy at Amazon Studios
In a heated auction, Amazon Studios beat four other studios and streamers for a Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston body swap comedy. Palm Springs director Max Barbakow, who will write and direct, pitched the star powered comedy vehicle last week, per Deadline. The announcement comes off the heel of the...
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Chris O’Donnell Makes Rare Post in Response to Show Ending
CBS recently announced that NCIS: Los Angeles will be ending its 14-year run this season, and star Chris O’Donnell is weighing in. The actor took to his Instagram for the first time in several months to look back on the show’s epic run. The image he shared shows O’Donnell standing alongside co-star LL Cool J on the set of the show.
‘HIMYM’ Star Neil Patrick Harris Returns As Barney To Hulu Spinoff Series—And Will Be Back For More
Neil Patrick Harris made a surprise return to his HIMYM character Barney Stinson in the Season 2 premiere of Hulu’s How I Met Your Father, and it appears he will play a pivotal role in the spinoff series. In the final beats of the episode titled “Cool and Chill,” the timeline shifts to a year after the events earlier in the episode. Sophie leaves her mom Lori (Paget Brewster) a hysterical voicemail saying she thinks she is dating her father before suddenly crashing into a luxury SUV. When the driver’s side door opens, the victim is revealed to be Barney. He...
Collider
Phoebe Dynevor Not Returning for ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3
It is a sad day for Bridgerton fans. Unfortunately, it seems Phoebe Dynevor will not be returning to the series for the upcoming Season 3. The Daphne actress revealed the news in an interview with Screen Rant at the Sundance Film Festival. Dynevor, who was at the film festival to...
