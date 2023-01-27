Read full article on original website
'The Boogeyman' Trailer Turns Stephen King's Nightmares Into Reality
The first trailer for The Boogeyman is here, revealing director Rob Savage’s (Dashcam) take on one of Stephen King's scariest stories. Initially ordered by 20th Century Studios for Hulu, the movie recently got a theatrical release. The original short story The Boogeyman was first published in 1973 in an...
What Can We Expect From 'The Last of Us' Season 2?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us Part I and Part II games.With the early renewal for the hit HBO series The Last of Us coming in just after its second episode aired, it's leaving many people wondering what to expect in Season 2. With a sequel to the game already released, and with word that the first season will likely tell the whole story of the first game, The Last of Us Part II looms large. The sequel is a completely different beast from the original, with its length being nearly double that of the first, as it tells a much more narratively complex story. With the way the first season has shown so far that it isn’t afraid to expand and change story beats, it’ll be interesting to speculate on what audiences can expect to see in a sophomore season.
How to Watch 'The Locksmith' Starring Ryan Phillippe and Kate Bosworth
The Locksmith featuring Crash star Ryan Phillippe and Superman Returns star Kate Bosworth is arriving this week. The plot follows an ex-con and expert locksmith, Miller, who plans to turn his life around after prison. But after an unexpected turn of events, he gets pulled back into the world of crime and corrupt cops, which forces him to use his skills one last time. The all-new action thriller is directed by Nicolas Harvard in his feature film debut. While this is his first directorial as a filmmaker, many might not be aware that Harvard has been an assistant director with movies like Whiplash, Wind River, The Circle, The Contractor, etc., and hit television projects like Yellowstone and The First Lady, among others. The movie is based on an original story by Blair Kroeber, with Joe Russo of the Russo Brothers writing the script along with John Glosser, Chris LaMont, and Ben Kabialis. Russo also serves as one of the executive producers of the project.
'The Blacklist' Season 10 Trailer Reveals Premiere Date for Final Season
After nearly a full decade, it is time for Red to have one last ride before hanging up the hat. NBC has released a brand-new trailer confirming that the upcoming tenth season of their signature drama series, The Blacklist, will be the show's final season. The first episode of the new season debuts on Sunday, February 26 on NBC.
Jamie Lee Curtis's 'Halloween Ends' Wig Gets New Life in This Jennifer Grey Movie
The Halloween fandom was pretty torn by the third and final installment in David Gordon Green’s Halloween trilogy. Halloween Ends saw Jamie Lee Curtis’ final girl Laurie Strode face down the boogeyman in a no holds barred fight to the death with only one of them walking away. And, although viewers couldn’t seem to agree on whether they loved or hated what is allegedly Curtis’ last appearance as the plagued babysitter, there was one aspect of the movie that brought us all together—the wigs.
'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Featurette Celebrates the Series' Legacy
The Mandalorian started off as the lone spin-off Star Wars series that people weren’t sure about until Grogu, also known as Baby Yoda, made his way into the hearts of fans worldwide. When Season 3 of the series premieres on March 1, fans will once again be able to follow Din (Pedro Pascal/Brendan Wayne) and Grogu's journey through the galaxy. As the debut draws closer, Disney+ has released an exciting featurette to hype up fans of the series, and celebrate its legacy.
'Fast and the Furious' Legacy Trailer Reminds Us Where It All Began
In just nine days “the end of the road begins” as the first trailer for Fast X is set to drop. In anticipation of the trailer, this week has already seen the release of first-look images and a teaser poster for the upcoming movie. Now, to tease the upcoming trailer, a “legacy” trailer has been released to remind fans where this high-octane franchise began.
'The Last of Us' Episode 3 Gave Us More Time With Joel and Tess
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 3 of The Last of Us.It goes without saying that Episode 3 of The Last of Us on HBO, “Long, Long Time,” is the most emotional installment of the series to date. Now without Tess (Anna Torv), Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsay) travel to Lincoln, Massachusetts to meet up with his smuggling partners; as they travel, audiences are treated to the moving story of Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett) in a series of flashbacks. While the focus of this episode is on Bill and Frank finding connection in the midst of a deadly outbreak, it also serves to bring to light new details about the nature of Joel’s relationship with Tess.
Gael García Bernal on Whether We’ll See More ‘Werewolf by Night’ in the MCU
Of all of Marvel’s offerings across film and television last year, arguably none were more memorable than Werewolf by Night, the fifty-minute “special presentation” the company released just in time for Halloween. Directed by Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino and starring Gael García Bernal, the special followed Jack Russell, a man with a lycanthropic secret who infiltrated a group of monster hunters in an attempt to rescue his friend. Naturally, the new format featured Marvel’s familiar brand of action, but this time blended with a black-and-white, Old Hollywood approach to introducing one of their most monstrous heroes, who quickly went on to become a fan favorite.
'Bridgerton' Season 3 Synopsis Teases Penelope's Search For a Husband
Dearest, gentle #Polin fans, your season draws ever closer. While it was announced all the way back in May 2022 that Season 3 of the wildly popular Regency-era romance series Bridgerton would follow Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), we now have a better idea what to expect!
'Blindspotting' Season 2 Gets Release Date & First Look Images
Starz has just released new images from the upcoming second season of Blindspotting, the network's hit comedy-drama series. Along with the new images, a premiere date for the second season was also announced, with the premiere episodes set to air on April 14, 2023. The second season of the critically...
Adam Driver Dinosaur Movie '65' Gets a New Release Date
Audiences will be able to see the Adam Driver-starring action thriller a little earlier now as 65 has officially moved up its release date to March 10, according to a recent report from Deadline. Initially, the film was set to debut on March 17, which would have pitted itself against the release of Shazam! Fury of the Gods.
Paramount+ Removes Jordan Peele's 'Twilight Zone'
Following the recent merger between Showtime and Paramount+ streaming services, with both platforms now operating as one under Paramount+, the streamer has begun making changes to its line-up. Paramount+ announced today that it is pulling a list of shows from its catalog and among them is Jordan Peele's anthology TV show, The Twilight Zone which, though failing to earn a Season 3 renewal, was still available to stream on the platform.
'Superman: Legacy' Is The Title Of the Next Superman Movie
During a press conference, which Collider attended, to discuss their plan for the DC Extended Universe, new co-heads of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran revealed that the next Man of Steel movie is called Superman Legacy. As promised by Gunn last month, the upcoming film will not be another origin story, even if it focuses on the Son of Krypton/’s legacy and identity.
Din Djarin Prepares for Battle in New 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Poster
As fans prepare for the return of the critically acclaimed series, a brand-new poster for the third season of The Mandalorian has been released, which features the titular character preparing for his next journey across the Star Wars universe. The poster showcases Din Djarin, the titular Mandalorian of the series, as he stands on top of his starfighter while wielding an ignited darksaber, which he won during the events of Season 2.
'Dexter: New Blood' Season 2 Cancelled at Showtime
Dexter Morgan may be dead—along with chances for a new season—but all hope isn't lost. In November 2021, Showtime revived its hit series Dexter for a 10-episode run in Dexter: New Blood. While talk floated around about a potential second season, it was never confirmed. According to TVLine, though, any hopes for a second season are officially gone. However, Showtime isn't ready to give up the Dexter universe quite yet.
'The Mummy': Brendan Fraser Recalls Aftermath of Filming Grueling Action Scenes
Brendan Fraser's career is currently going through something of a renaissance fondly dubbed "Brenaissance," by fans thanks in part to a brilliant leading performance in The Whale for which he has received a few awards including an Academy Award nomination. But before now, Fraser ruled the 90s and early millennium as one of cinema's major action stars. His role as Rick O'Connell in The Mummy (1999) established him as a household name and remains one of his most iconic roles to date. It was a hard-won achievement as the actor is now opening up about the scale of physical exertions that the role required and how it took a huge toll on his body long after filming was over.
