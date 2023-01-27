Read full article on original website
Geary County Historical Society hosted Kansas Day activities
Kansas Day activities were held Saturday at the Geary County Historical Museum. Lisa Highsmith, Director of Programs and Education, said activities included coloring pages, magnet making and a pioneer challenge. "The challenge is to see if you can build a pioneer traveling trunk and if it can withstand the weight of all the things you have to pack for your journey as a pioneer. "
Junction City Pilot Club grant will help fund play therapy systems
Pilot Club of Junction City presented a grant check to Pawnee Mental Health. The club of has been awarded a matching grant from the Pilot International Founders Foundation Fund for Pawnee Mental Health Services. The grant will be used to add to the play therapy systems. Pilot International's mission is...
Faith in the Future of Agriculture
Glenn Brunkow, Pottawatomie County farmer and rancher. This past weekend was my favorite Kansas Farm Bureau event, the Young Farmers and Ranchers (YF&R) Conference. I am going to let you in on a secret, I am over 35. I know you are all shocked, and I am a bit surprised they still let me through the doors. I guess they either take pity on me or they let me in because I am on the state board of directors. Either way I am always happy to sneak in and get my batteries recharged.
Pickleball Clinic supports the Food Pantry
Geary County Food Pantry hosted the first Annual Pickleball Clinic on Saturday at the 12th Street Community Center. Thirty five participants signed up for the clinic. Beth Fischer gave an introduction and overview of the clinic to the participants. This was followed by stretching warm up exercises before breaking the participants into six groups. There were six stations where the instructors taught different Pickleball game techniques. The groups were at each station for 15 minutes each.
New Fort Riley School to be Named Morris Hill Elementary
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. – The USD 475 Board of Education decided unanimously to name the new $37.4 million school on Fort Riley ‘Morris Hill Elementary’. The decision was made to honor the history of Morris Hill on Fort Riley and to preserve the Blue Ribbon Award recognition accorded to the current Morris Hill Elementary in November 2022.
K-State reopens Catholic Student Center since expansion
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is opening up its new Catholic Center this weekend. St. Isidore’s Catholic Student Center will reopen for the first time in nearly 2 years due to construction for expansion. The center has been in the same location at the corner of Anderson...
Topeka Harvesters held drive-thru food distribution
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Harvesters held a food distribution Saturday morning. The distribution was held at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1100 SE Washington Street, from 11 a.m. to noon. Families were able to drive through and receive a variety of goods. Maurice Benson, Harvesters coordinator, said it’s all about giving back to the community.
Engineers give city commission update on Salina Landfill, waste diversion and more
The City of Salina's sanitation department collects approximately 95,000 tons of waste annually. Where does all that garbage go? The Salina Municipal Landfill. James Teutsch, public works director for the City of Salina, said at the city commission study session this week that The City of Salina is working to be at "Zero Waste" by 2050.
Geary County Booking Photos Jan. 30
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Marco Michael-Morales, Probation violation, Arrested 1/27. Timothy Smith, Interference with law enforcement...
Men of Lyona United Methodist Church will host their ground hog supper
For the first time in three years the full Ground Hog supper tradition will resume on Feb. 6 when the Men of Lyona United Methodist Church host their annual supper. The doors were closed the past two years for take-away only meals but this year there will be a return to the full event. The Ground Hog supper has been a tradition for 79 years.
Emporia State University graduate encourages student leaders, laments school’s ‘debacle’
EMPORIA — House Minority Leader Vic Miller regaled members of the Emporia State University student government Thursday with tales of his early 1970s escapades on campus — while lamenting the school’s elimination of tenured staff and programs last year. He pointed to himself and his Republican counterpart, House Speaker Dan Hawkins, as examples of accomplished […] The post Emporia State University graduate encourages student leaders, laments school’s ‘debacle’ appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Mary Snipes will serve on the Juvenile Justice Oversight Committee
Governor Kelly's office has announced that Mary Snipes, Junction City, has been appointed to a committee that will oversee the implementation of reform measures intended to improve the state's juvenile justice system. Snipes will serve on the Juvenile Justice Oversight Committee.
K-177 reconstruction proceeds forward
Wildcat Construction Co., Inc. has completed phase 1 of the K-177 reconstruction between Alta Vista and Council Grove. Here’s a look at the improvements for phase 1, located south K-4. Roadwork for phase 2 of K-177 reconstruction between I-70 and Alta Vista will begin in March.
Heater issue leads to fire call in west Emporia
A reported structure fire in west Emporia led to a non-fire-related issue after an investigation Sunday morning. The fire at 301 Wilson was reported around 9 am. Emporia Fire Capt. Michael Nunley says there was an unspecified heater issue inside the home. While there was no fire, firefighters had to “open up” an interior wall to make sure where the source of any concerns was located.
New street closures to heavily impact downtown Topeka drivers
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New closures will change the traffic pattern and heavily impact drivers in downtown Topeka. Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Wednesday, Feb. 1, EMCON will continue with its Quincy St. project and will partially close the intersection of SE 6th and Quincy. In...
Emporia Fire called to structure fire in east Emporia Saturday
Full details are pending following a structure fire in east Emporia early Saturday evening. Emporia fire was called to 818 Sylvan Street around 6:40 pm Saturday. Details are sparse, however, Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Tony Fuller says there were no injuries reported. The cause, origination point and damage estimates are...
Washburn’s “Tiny Beautiful Things” performances canceled
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University’s theatre department has canceled Friday’s performance and weekend performances of its production “Tiny Beautiful Things” due to illness. The January 27, 28, and 29 performances of “Tiny Beautiful Things” were canceled. 13 NEWS contacted the public relations department to inquire...
Young Kan. lawmakers: Pay hike needed to remain in office, attract better candidates
TOPEKA — When Rep. Tory Marie Blew first won election to the House in 2016, people told her she was losing money by going to Topeka. She was 23 years old at the time, and her only expenses were rent and student loan repayment. As she has grown older — and married, with a mortgage — the financial implications of public service have come into focus. Lawmakers earn $88 per day during the legislative session.
Motorcycle crash north of Perry sends Topeka man to hospital
PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle crash north of Perry sent a Topeka man to a local hospital over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:35 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Ferguson and Marion Rd. - about 4 miles north of Perry - with reports of a motorcycle crash.
Clay Co. Health Dept. warns residents of new scam
CLAY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Clay County Health officials have warned residents of a scam in which a man calls and claims to be from the agency. The Clay County Health Department took to Facebook on Wednesday, Jan. 25, to warn residents of a new scam that has been circulating the area and involves its name.
