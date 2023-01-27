Glenn Brunkow, Pottawatomie County farmer and rancher. This past weekend was my favorite Kansas Farm Bureau event, the Young Farmers and Ranchers (YF&R) Conference. I am going to let you in on a secret, I am over 35. I know you are all shocked, and I am a bit surprised they still let me through the doors. I guess they either take pity on me or they let me in because I am on the state board of directors. Either way I am always happy to sneak in and get my batteries recharged.

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS ・ 7 HOURS AGO