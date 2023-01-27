ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geary County, KS

JC Post

Geary County Historical Society hosted Kansas Day activities

Kansas Day activities were held Saturday at the Geary County Historical Museum. Lisa Highsmith, Director of Programs and Education, said activities included coloring pages, magnet making and a pioneer challenge. "The challenge is to see if you can build a pioneer traveling trunk and if it can withstand the weight of all the things you have to pack for your journey as a pioneer. "
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Faith in the Future of Agriculture

Glenn Brunkow, Pottawatomie County farmer and rancher. This past weekend was my favorite Kansas Farm Bureau event, the Young Farmers and Ranchers (YF&R) Conference. I am going to let you in on a secret, I am over 35. I know you are all shocked, and I am a bit surprised they still let me through the doors. I guess they either take pity on me or they let me in because I am on the state board of directors. Either way I am always happy to sneak in and get my batteries recharged.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Pickleball Clinic supports the Food Pantry

Geary County Food Pantry hosted the first Annual Pickleball Clinic on Saturday at the 12th Street Community Center. Thirty five participants signed up for the clinic. Beth Fischer gave an introduction and overview of the clinic to the participants. This was followed by stretching warm up exercises before breaking the participants into six groups. There were six stations where the instructors taught different Pickleball game techniques. The groups were at each station for 15 minutes each.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

New Fort Riley School to be Named Morris Hill Elementary

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. – The USD 475 Board of Education decided unanimously to name the new $37.4 million school on Fort Riley ‘Morris Hill Elementary’. The decision was made to honor the history of Morris Hill on Fort Riley and to preserve the Blue Ribbon Award recognition accorded to the current Morris Hill Elementary in November 2022.
RILEY, KS
WIBW

K-State reopens Catholic Student Center since expansion

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is opening up its new Catholic Center this weekend. St. Isidore’s Catholic Student Center will reopen for the first time in nearly 2 years due to construction for expansion. The center has been in the same location at the corner of Anderson...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Topeka Harvesters held drive-thru food distribution

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Harvesters held a food distribution Saturday morning. The distribution was held at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1100 SE Washington Street, from 11 a.m. to noon. Families were able to drive through and receive a variety of goods. Maurice Benson, Harvesters coordinator, said it’s all about giving back to the community.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Geary County Booking Photos Jan. 30

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Marco Michael-Morales, Probation violation, Arrested 1/27. Timothy Smith, Interference with law enforcement...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Kansas Reflector

Emporia State University graduate encourages student leaders, laments school’s ‘debacle’

EMPORIA — House Minority Leader Vic Miller regaled members of the Emporia State University student government Thursday with tales of his early 1970s escapades on campus — while lamenting the school’s elimination of tenured staff and programs last year. He pointed to himself and his Republican counterpart, House Speaker Dan Hawkins, as examples of accomplished […] The post Emporia State University graduate encourages student leaders, laments school’s ‘debacle’ appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

K-177 reconstruction proceeds forward

Wildcat Construction Co., Inc. has completed phase 1 of the K-177 reconstruction between Alta Vista and Council Grove. Here’s a look at the improvements for phase 1, located south K-4. Roadwork for phase 2 of K-177 reconstruction between I-70 and Alta Vista will begin in March.
ALTA VISTA, KS
KVOE

Heater issue leads to fire call in west Emporia

A reported structure fire in west Emporia led to a non-fire-related issue after an investigation Sunday morning. The fire at 301 Wilson was reported around 9 am. Emporia Fire Capt. Michael Nunley says there was an unspecified heater issue inside the home. While there was no fire, firefighters had to “open up” an interior wall to make sure where the source of any concerns was located.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

New street closures to heavily impact downtown Topeka drivers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New closures will change the traffic pattern and heavily impact drivers in downtown Topeka. Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Wednesday, Feb. 1, EMCON will continue with its Quincy St. project and will partially close the intersection of SE 6th and Quincy. In...
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Emporia Fire called to structure fire in east Emporia Saturday

Full details are pending following a structure fire in east Emporia early Saturday evening. Emporia fire was called to 818 Sylvan Street around 6:40 pm Saturday. Details are sparse, however, Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Tony Fuller says there were no injuries reported. The cause, origination point and damage estimates are...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Washburn’s “Tiny Beautiful Things” performances canceled

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University’s theatre department has canceled Friday’s performance and weekend performances of its production “Tiny Beautiful Things” due to illness. The January 27, 28, and 29 performances of “Tiny Beautiful Things” were canceled. 13 NEWS contacted the public relations department to inquire...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Young Kan. lawmakers: Pay hike needed to remain in office, attract better candidates

TOPEKA — When Rep. Tory Marie Blew first won election to the House in 2016, people told her she was losing money by going to Topeka. She was 23 years old at the time, and her only expenses were rent and student loan repayment. As she has grown older — and married, with a mortgage — the financial implications of public service have come into focus. Lawmakers earn $88 per day during the legislative session.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Motorcycle crash north of Perry sends Topeka man to hospital

PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle crash north of Perry sent a Topeka man to a local hospital over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:35 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Ferguson and Marion Rd. - about 4 miles north of Perry - with reports of a motorcycle crash.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Clay Co. Health Dept. warns residents of new scam

CLAY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Clay County Health officials have warned residents of a scam in which a man calls and claims to be from the agency. The Clay County Health Department took to Facebook on Wednesday, Jan. 25, to warn residents of a new scam that has been circulating the area and involves its name.
CLAY COUNTY, KS
