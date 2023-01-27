ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality

Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
sportszion.com

Jey Uso leaves message for Roman Reigns, Bloodline after betrayal at WWE Royal Rumble

Jay Uso didn’t follow the tribal chief, Roman Reigns’, command; instead, he left the ring when The Bloodline was beating down Sami Zayn. The incident sparked numerous questions among fans about where the storyline might be heading. However, recently, Jay just clarified the situation on social media, which...
ringsidenews.com

WWE Official Drops Photo Of Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Royal Rumble Aftermath

The road to WrestleMania 39 had a rocky yet surprising start, that saw the exile of Sami Zayn from The Bloodline and himself and Kevin Owens facing a massive beatdown at the hands of Roman Reigns’ family. While The Bloodline left both Zayn and KO in a pile of heap, a WWE official recently dropped a photo that showed both following the aftermath.
The Spun

Sports World Saddened By The Hulk Hogan Announcement

It was recently revealed by Kurt Angle that WWE legend Hulk Hogan is dealing with serious side effects from back surgery.  Hogan had the nerves cut from his lower body, according to Angle. As a result, he must now walk with a cane.  "[He] had the nerves cut from his lower body," Angle ...
CULVER CITY, CA
wrestlinginc.com

Dominik Mysterio Wishes Eddie Guerrero Had Won Custody Of Him

Newly prison-hardened Dominik Mysterio, son of Rey Mysterio, saw Eddie Guerrero like an uncle before his sudden passing in November 2005 and had been revealed in a storyline to be Dom's biological father a few months earlier. Dominik has been modeling himself more and more on the late Guerrero. "I...
Larry Brown Sports

Great photo of Joel Embiid next to Kevin Hart goes viral

Joel Embiid can make darn near anyone look small, while Kevin Hart can make lots of people look big. When you get the two next to each other, the product can be magical. FOX 29 in Philaldephia’s Breland Moore shared a photo on Twitter Sunday from the NFC Championship Game where the Eagles were hosting... The post Great photo of Joel Embiid next to Kevin Hart goes viral appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
worldboxingnews.net

The real truth about all Gervonta Davis Pay Per View numbers

World Boxing News provides an update on the latest regarding Pay Per View numbers for the last event featuring Pound for Pound star Gervonta Davis. “Tank” seems to have sold a different number of Pay Per Views each day for his last fight with Hector Garcia if the social media rumor mill is to be believed.
hotnewhiphop.com

Tony Yayo Speaks On 50 Cent And Other Rappers Being “Damaged”

During a conversation with DJ Vlad, Yayo opened up about how rappers struggle with pain. Tony Yayo recently spoke about how 50 Cent is one of many damaged rappers working in the industry today. While many consult the New York rapper for his interesting takes and stories, he opened up about the struggle many rappers face. During an interview with DJ Vlad, he explained how artists who come from the streets face an uphill battle.
New York Post

Jeffree Star: ‘Insecure’ NFL wives worry my new man is their husband

Jeffree Star claims he exposed “insecure” NFL wives — referring specifically to Saryn Anderson, wife of Carolina Panthers defensive end Henry Anderson — as fans continue to try to identify his mystery “NFL boo.” Saryn allegedly messaged Star on Instagram, asking the 37-year-old makeup guru Tuesday to stop sharing cryptic pictures and clues about his new football-playing boyfriend because people apparently think it’s her husband. Carl Nassib of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is the only openly gay player in the NFL, but he recently went public with his boyfriend, Danish Olympic swimmer Søren Dahl. Fans may be hypothesizing that Henry is the man standing with his back turned to...
wrestletalk.com

Former WWE Star Signs With IMPACT Wrestling

A former WWE star has officially signed with IMPACT Wrestling. At last year’s Bound For Glory event, Dirty Dango (FKA Fandango in WWE) made his debut for IMPACT Wrestling as the surprise opponent for Brian Myers for the Digital Media Championship. Dango then once against appeared for IMPACT on...
OnlyHomers

UFC Legend Struck By Car

Major news in the Mixed Martial Arts world today where Irish superstar fighter, Conor McGregor, was almost killed by getting hit by a passing car. 34-year-old Conor McGregor posted on his Instagram page early Friday morning that he was struck by a passing car while riding his bicycle.

