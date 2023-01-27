Jeffree Star claims he exposed “insecure” NFL wives — referring specifically to Saryn Anderson, wife of Carolina Panthers defensive end Henry Anderson — as fans continue to try to identify his mystery “NFL boo.” Saryn allegedly messaged Star on Instagram, asking the 37-year-old makeup guru Tuesday to stop sharing cryptic pictures and clues about his new football-playing boyfriend because people apparently think it’s her husband. Carl Nassib of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is the only openly gay player in the NFL, but he recently went public with his boyfriend, Danish Olympic swimmer Søren Dahl. Fans may be hypothesizing that Henry is the man standing with his back turned to...

23 HOURS AGO