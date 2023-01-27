Read full article on original website
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
calfkicker.com
(Video) UFC’s Angela Hill reacts to exotic dancers scrapping on the must-see reality series
Joseline’s Cabaret is a reality series started by Joseline Hernandez after she had quit Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta after six seasons. Joseline had signed a deal with Zeus Network, a subscription-based influencer-driven streaming service to deliver her own show – Joseline’s Cabaret. The show focuses around...
After The Rock Said No To The Royal Rumble, He Took To Instagram To Explain Exactly What He Was Up To
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was absent from the WWE's Royal Rumble, but assured his fans that he was plenty busy with other tasks during the big night.
UFC star claims Conor McGregor turned down huge super-fight ahead of MMA return
UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal claims that Conor McGregor has “shot down” a huge super-fight with him ahead of the Irishman’s return to MMA. McGregor has been sidelined for nearly two years after suffering a nasty ankle injury in his second loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Jorge Masvidal shuts down BMF title defense against Gilbert Burns: ‘I already got my contract’
Remember the BMF title? Back in 2019, UFC and The Rock teamed up to decide that Jorge Masvidal deserved special recognition for becoming the 14th man to split open Nate Diaz’s face inside the Octagon. He was given a fancy silver belt for his victory, and despite a trio of losses since then, there has yet to be a new BMF champion named.
calfkicker.com
(Video) Elle Brooke unleashes X-rated rant at Astrid Wett during weigh-in confrontation
At the weigh-in for Brooke’s boxing bout against Faith Ordway in London tonight, Wett and Brooke met face to face. During their frenzied verbal sparring, the two yelled insults in one other’s faces. For the Kingpyn Boxing event last year, Brooke and Wett were scheduled to square off...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
sportszion.com
Jey Uso leaves message for Roman Reigns, Bloodline after betrayal at WWE Royal Rumble
Jay Uso didn’t follow the tribal chief, Roman Reigns’, command; instead, he left the ring when The Bloodline was beating down Sami Zayn. The incident sparked numerous questions among fans about where the storyline might be heading. However, recently, Jay just clarified the situation on social media, which...
‘Jeopardy!’ Announces Major Changes for Show’s Next Season
There are major changes coming ahead of the all-new season of Jeopardy! and the news is bound to make dedicated... The post ‘Jeopardy!’ Announces Major Changes for Show’s Next Season appeared first on Outsider.
Jeopardy! fans speechless as 13-day champ Ray Lalonde suffers devastating loss after tense face-off during final round
JEOPARDY! super-champion Ray LaLonde has been upstaged on Tuesday after 13 wins and $386,000 total. Viewers were sad to see him go, but had to applaud the tensest final round in memory. The returning champ faced Lloyd Sy, a graduate student in literature originally from Rockford, Illinois, and Claire Theoret,...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Official Drops Photo Of Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Royal Rumble Aftermath
The road to WrestleMania 39 had a rocky yet surprising start, that saw the exile of Sami Zayn from The Bloodline and himself and Kevin Owens facing a massive beatdown at the hands of Roman Reigns’ family. While The Bloodline left both Zayn and KO in a pile of heap, a WWE official recently dropped a photo that showed both following the aftermath.
Jeffree Star tweets picture of him holding hands with 'NFL boo,' fans try to solve who it is
Social media superstar Jeffrey Star sent Twitter into a frenzy on Friday when he tweeted a picture of himself holding hands with his "NFL boo."
Sports World Saddened By The Hulk Hogan Announcement
It was recently revealed by Kurt Angle that WWE legend Hulk Hogan is dealing with serious side effects from back surgery. Hogan had the nerves cut from his lower body, according to Angle. As a result, he must now walk with a cane. "[He] had the nerves cut from his lower body," Angle ...
wrestlinginc.com
Dominik Mysterio Wishes Eddie Guerrero Had Won Custody Of Him
Newly prison-hardened Dominik Mysterio, son of Rey Mysterio, saw Eddie Guerrero like an uncle before his sudden passing in November 2005 and had been revealed in a storyline to be Dom's biological father a few months earlier. Dominik has been modeling himself more and more on the late Guerrero. "I...
Great photo of Joel Embiid next to Kevin Hart goes viral
Joel Embiid can make darn near anyone look small, while Kevin Hart can make lots of people look big. When you get the two next to each other, the product can be magical. FOX 29 in Philaldephia’s Breland Moore shared a photo on Twitter Sunday from the NFC Championship Game where the Eagles were hosting... The post Great photo of Joel Embiid next to Kevin Hart goes viral appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
worldboxingnews.net
The real truth about all Gervonta Davis Pay Per View numbers
World Boxing News provides an update on the latest regarding Pay Per View numbers for the last event featuring Pound for Pound star Gervonta Davis. “Tank” seems to have sold a different number of Pay Per Views each day for his last fight with Hector Garcia if the social media rumor mill is to be believed.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tony Yayo Speaks On 50 Cent And Other Rappers Being “Damaged”
During a conversation with DJ Vlad, Yayo opened up about how rappers struggle with pain. Tony Yayo recently spoke about how 50 Cent is one of many damaged rappers working in the industry today. While many consult the New York rapper for his interesting takes and stories, he opened up about the struggle many rappers face. During an interview with DJ Vlad, he explained how artists who come from the streets face an uphill battle.
Jeffree Star: ‘Insecure’ NFL wives worry my new man is their husband
Jeffree Star claims he exposed “insecure” NFL wives — referring specifically to Saryn Anderson, wife of Carolina Panthers defensive end Henry Anderson — as fans continue to try to identify his mystery “NFL boo.” Saryn allegedly messaged Star on Instagram, asking the 37-year-old makeup guru Tuesday to stop sharing cryptic pictures and clues about his new football-playing boyfriend because people apparently think it’s her husband. Carl Nassib of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is the only openly gay player in the NFL, but he recently went public with his boyfriend, Danish Olympic swimmer Søren Dahl. Fans may be hypothesizing that Henry is the man standing with his back turned to...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Signs With IMPACT Wrestling
A former WWE star has officially signed with IMPACT Wrestling. At last year’s Bound For Glory event, Dirty Dango (FKA Fandango in WWE) made his debut for IMPACT Wrestling as the surprise opponent for Brian Myers for the Digital Media Championship. Dango then once against appeared for IMPACT on...
UFC Legend Struck By Car
Major news in the Mixed Martial Arts world today where Irish superstar fighter, Conor McGregor, was almost killed by getting hit by a passing car. 34-year-old Conor McGregor posted on his Instagram page early Friday morning that he was struck by a passing car while riding his bicycle.
