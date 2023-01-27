ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Newspaper seeks Valentine's Day couple for story

Athens Messenger
 3 days ago

Are you in a relationship that has lasted at least 50 years, one that still makes your heart skip a beat? Are you part of a relationship in which you reunited after several years apart?

The Athens Messenger would like to share some unique love stories with readers on Valentine’s Day. Participating couples must be willing to be interviewed and have their photo taken.

To share your unique love story, contact staff writer Tracey Maine at tmaine@athensnews.com.

Athens Messenger

