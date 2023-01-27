Chris Long Solution to Rams Rebuild? Trade Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Kevin Tame, Jr
 5 days ago

Could Les Snead trade stars Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey? Long time Los Angeles Rams defensive end Chris Long supports the idea to "start over."

The Los Angeles Rams have some tough roster decisions to make this off-season.

Despite winning 10+ games in four out of six seasons since Sean McVay took over in 2017, which included two Super Bowl appearances, and of course a Super Bowl championship in the 2021 season, the Rams just suffered their worst season since 2016.

The Rams' window of success was built off of constructing the top of the roster mostly through the trade market instead of first-round picks. In fact, Les Snead famously wore a "F--- them picks" shirt with his face on it during the Super Bowl LVI parade. Trading draft picks for a championship is great in the moment, however, for the long-term, the next challenge is sustaining that success.

Longtime defensive end Chris Long, who spent the first eight years of his career with the Rams, was on Peter Schrager’s podcast last week and he pitched the idea that the Rams should trade Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey in an attempt to regain some assets.

“I do think the LA job is not as far down as you think if – and this is what I would do – I would trade Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald and I would start over,” Long said. “I would take the year with the bridge, see how close to Caleb Williams I could get, and then that job in a year looks a lot better than it did a week or two ago. I’m not sure how much capital you could recoup for two pieces like that, but it’s gotta get you close to back on track.”

Ramsey, still just 28 years old, is undoubtedly one of the top cornerbacks in the game right now. A player of his caliber should get the Rams at least a first-round pick.

Donald is nearing the end of his career, flirting with retirement last year after the Rams won the Super Bowl. It does bode well for the Rams that McVay decided to come back, especially when you consider that Donald made it clear he would retire if McVay did.

The nine-time Pro Bowler and seven-time All-Pro defensive tackle has indicated that he’s playing in 2023, but what if he changes his mind and decides to walk away if he sees the Rams as a team in rebuilding mode?

Long doesn’t believe Donald deserves to go through that process at this stage of his career.

“I don’t think a rebuild, because at least in the immediacy, it is a reset. I don’t know about a rebuild, but it is a reset. However you want to separate those two words, I don’t think he deserves that at this stage in his career,” he said. “I would love to see him on the move. I would love to see him go back to Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh would be fun. I don’t know what Fletcher Cox’s deal is gonna be in Philly, but you can never count Howie Roseman out of making a move for somebody.”

