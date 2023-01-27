Alabama Men's Basketball Players Speak On Darius Miles Incident

It's the first time players have spoken to the media since Miles was arrested and charged with capital murder.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the first time since Darius Miles was charged with capital murder, Alabama men's basketball players spoke to the media. Nimari Burnett and Noah Gurley were the players that met with reporters, and both were asked about how the last few weeks have been.

"It's been a tough couple of weeks," Gurley said. "But we're still in the middle of the season, so we've just been leaning on each other. Still focused on playing games and winning."

"We still have a goal in mind," Burnett added. "Obviously it hasn't been easy, but that's why we have each other and the coaching staff to lean on."

Head coach Nate Oats also spoke to the media, where he was asked about the leadership from his players.

"Guys have pulled each together and talked to each other," Oats said. "I think guys have faced some adversity, and I've said it before that God puts you in situations that don't look like any good can come out of it.

"There's definitely a lot of bad involved in this situation, but God can use bad situations to help other situations."

Oats specifically mentioned Gurley's leadership as the graduate senior usually leads the team in prayer, a testament to his upbringing as his father is a pastor.

Gurley himself said one factor that's helped him as a leader is his willingness to be vulnerable, saying that if he shows vulnerability, then it encourages other guys to do the same.

