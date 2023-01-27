ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama Men's Basketball Players Speak On Darius Miles Incident

By Mason Smith
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fPSdg_0kTgHHBG00

It's the first time players have spoken to the media since Miles was arrested and charged with capital murder.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the first time since Darius Miles was charged with capital murder, Alabama men's basketball players spoke to the media. Nimari Burnett and Noah Gurley were the players that met with reporters, and both were asked about how the last few weeks have been.

"It's been a tough couple of weeks," Gurley said. "But we're still in the middle of the season, so we've just been leaning on each other. Still focused on playing games and winning."

"We still have a goal in mind," Burnett added. "Obviously it hasn't been easy, but that's why we have each other and the coaching staff to lean on."

Head coach Nate Oats also spoke to the media, where he was asked about the leadership from his players.

"Guys have pulled each together and talked to each other," Oats said. "I think guys have faced some adversity, and I've said it before that God puts you in situations that don't look like any good can come out of it.

"There's definitely a lot of bad involved in this situation, but God can use bad situations to help other situations."

Oats specifically mentioned Gurley's leadership as the graduate senior usually leads the team in prayer, a testament to his upbringing as his father is a pastor.

Gurley himself said one factor that's helped him as a leader is his willingness to be vulnerable, saying that if he shows vulnerability, then it encourages other guys to do the same.

See also: No. 2 Alabama Playing Another Team "Hungry" for a Big Win in Oklahoma

How to Watch: No. 2 Alabama Basketball at Oklahoma

Can No. 2 Alabama Run the Table in the SEC?

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama sophomore settling in at wide receiver after switching from RB

Alabama football brought in one of the nation’s top running backs in the 2022 recruiting cycle, but has he settled in at a different position?. Emmanuel Henderson, a former five-star from Hartford, Ala., was an incredible football, basketball, and track athlete at Geneva County High School. The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder possesses speed, quickness, explosiveness, and big-play abilities. The Crimson Tide transitioned him to wide receiver in his freshman year. He saw action in 13 games as a receiver and on special teams.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Roll 'Bama Roll

Alabama Softball Ranked Top 8 Nationally; SEC Coaches Disagree

With less than two weeks until Alabama softball opening day, the national polls have come out. Along with them came the SEC Coaches Poll of how the conference will play out. And there seems to be a difference of opinion. When it comes to the AFCA Coaches Polls complied for...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban offers hard-nosed TE Eli Owens

Eli Owens earned an offer from Alabama while visiting the Crimson Tide for junior day Saturday. Owens is a sophomore at Alcoa High School in Tennessee. The 2025 recruit holds more than 10 D1 offers. Nick Saban informed Owens of his offer Saturday. “I was in a meeting with coach...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/alabama

Comments / 0

Community Policy