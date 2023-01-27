ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Report: George MacIntyre Will Be In Knoxville This Weekend

By Evan Crowell
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YtKhF_0kTgHFPo00

Quarterback George MacIntyre will be on Rocky Top this weekend to visit the Tennessee Volunteers.

Tennessee has been recently flirting with high school quarterback George MacIntyre. MacIntyre is a 2025 prospect from Brentwood, Tennessee, with all the tools head coach Josh Heupel desires.

Heupel attended one of his basketball games a week ago, and now MacIntyre will return the favor by coming to Knoxville. Shayne Pickering of Mike Farrell Sports reported that MacIntyre would be on Rocky Top for a junior day the Volunteers are hosting.

Tennessee has circled three 2025 quarterbacks . MacIntyre, Cutter Boley, and Antwanne Hill are all priorities, and Tennessee may have its pick of the group.

MacIntyre has his advantages. He stands 6-5 and 190 lbs. with a live arm and the mobility to extend plays. He may have to add muscle to his frame, but that shouldn't be an issue.

Brentwood Academy went 9-3 in 2022 and 5-0 in their district. MacIntyre led them to the second round of the playoffs before losing to The Baylor School, one of the top programs in Tennessee. He threw for 21 touchdowns against four interceptions in his sophomore season, a sparkling number for an underclassman facing some of the top high school talent in America.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockytopinsider.com

Kentucky Fans Are ‘Sick and Tired’ of Tennessee Hosting Premier Events

The rivalry between Kentucky and Tennessee, no matter the sport, has been long documented between two passionate fanbases. With 118 games played in football, Tennessee leads Kentucky 83-26 with nine ties between the teams. On the basketball court, though, Kentucky leads Tennessee 159 to 77 with over 200 meetings between the two programs.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Rick Barnes reacts to Final Four hype, Rodney Terry's remarks after Tennessee beats Texas basketball 82-71

Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes is grateful for complimentary "Final Four team" remarks from Texas coach and longtime colleague Rodney Terry following the Volunteers' 82-71 win over the Longhorns. The matchup of top-15 teams in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge was perhaps a precursor to what media and fans will see in the NCAA Tournament between two of the nation's most complete teams this season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

One East Tenn. church responsible for feeding hundreds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The church and food pantry started out feeding 50-60 families every week, now that has grown to them providing hot meals and groceries to around 300 families every Friday at noon. The total amount is around 750 people, this equates to six to seven thousand pounds of food weekly.
HARRIMAN, TN
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
753K+
Views
ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tennessee

Comments / 0

Community Policy