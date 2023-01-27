Council to conduct workshops on MPO’s Rail Trail Feasibility Study and FDOT’s Southwest Connect Project on February 1, 2023

Read full article on original website
estero-fl.gov
Community can help individuals experiencing homelessness by donating cold-weather supplies
Lee County Government and its partners are asking the community to donate cold weather supplies for Severe Weather Outreach Teams to assist individuals and families experiencing homelessness. Blankets, gloves, scarves, hats, socks and hand-warmers can be dropped off at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Outreach Center, 23140 Fashion Drive, Unit...
estero-fl.gov
Koreshan Music Salon’s premiere chamber music concert set for February 12, 2023
The Koreshan Music Salon, formerly known as the Estero Concert Series, will premiere its new series of chamber music concerts at 3 p.m., Sunday, February 12, in the Koreshan State Park’s historic Art Hall. The program includes music of G. Tartini, R. Gliere, G. Faure and W. A. Mozart.
