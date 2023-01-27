Read full article on original website
Related
BlackRock Increases Position in PMV Pharmaceuticals (PMVP)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.45MM shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP). This represents 7.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.54MM shares and 5.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 35.89% and an increase in total ownership of 2.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
4 Service Stocks Poised to Beat Estimates This Earnings Season
The widely-diversified Business Services sector houses consulting, outsourcing, staffing, waste management, financial transactions, information services and technology services companies, to name a few. The Sector’s Dynamics in Q4. Things were not rosy for the service sector throughout the fourth quarter of 2022 due to macroeconomic headwinds such as the...
Seeking Income? 3 Utilities Stocks Worth Consideration
Income investors commonly target the Utilities sector, as companies in the realm generate reliable and predictable demand thanks to their services being a necessity. In addition, these stocks are generally considered defensive by nature, making them an attractive option for investors seeking an income stream during uncertainty. Further, the sector...
Rollins (ROL) Declares $0.13 Dividend
Rollins said on January 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share. At the most recent share...
AI Stocks To Buy Right Now? 2 To Watch
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has rapidly become one of the most transformative technologies of the 21st century. It has quickly changed the way we live, work, and interact. AI has been integrated into many industries. This includes healthcare, finance, retail, and entertainment, and its impact on society and business has been substantial. With the growth of AI, it is not surprising that AI stocks have become popular among investors.
BNP Paribas Asset Management UK Cuts Stake in Origin Materials (ORGN)
Fintel reports that BNP Paribas Asset Management UK has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.70MM shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (ORGN). This represents 5.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 31, 2022 they reported 10.52MM shares and 7.45% of the company, a...
Hexcel (HXL) Declares $0.12 Dividend
Hexcel said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share. At the most recent share...
BlackRock Increases Position in Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.86MM shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (CCSI). This represents 14.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 2.53MM shares and 12.70% of the company, an increase in shares...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Outset Medical (OM)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.50MM shares of Outset Medical Inc (OM). This represents 7.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 4.53MM shares and 9.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 22.72% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
BlackRock Increases Position in Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.62MM shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA). This represents 7.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 6.72MM shares and 6.50% of the company, an increase in shares...
Travel + Leisure (TNL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Travel + Leisure Co (Symbol: TNL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.34, changing hands as high as $42.37 per share. Travel + Leisure Co shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TNL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) with Market Perform
On January 30, 2023, BMO Capital initiated coverage of BioMarin Pharmaceutical with a Market Perform recommendation. As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for BioMarin Pharmaceutical is $122.96. The forecasts range from a low of $83.83 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 7.20% from its latest reported closing price of $114.70.
FleetCor Technologies (FLT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Tuesday, shares of FleetCor Technologies Inc (Symbol: FLT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $208.47, changing hands as high as $208.74 per share. FleetCor Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Declares $0.61 Dividend
Penske Automotive Group said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.61 per share ($2.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.53 per share. At the most...
Hercules Technology (HTGC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Hercules Technology (HTGC) closed at $14.21 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.42% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 6.63%. Heading into today, shares of the specialty...
ITGR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Integer Holdings Corp (Symbol: ITGR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $69.38, changing hands as low as $63.00 per share. Integer Holdings Corp shares are currently trading off about 8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Instructure Holdings (INST) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Instructure Holdings (INST) closed at $27.03 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.2% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.63%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the education...
TSX Ends On Strong Note After Bright Session
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended on a bright note on Tuesday, lifted by gains in technology, materials, energy and financials sectors. Several stocks from industrials and consumer discretionary sectors too posted impressive gains. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 195.27 points or 0.95% at 20,767.38,...
Royce & Associates Cuts Stake in Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
Fintel reports that Royce & Associates has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.17MM shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO). This represents 0.39% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 21, 2022 they reported 2.20MM shares and 5.05% of the company, a decrease in...
Franklin Mutual Advisers Cuts Stake in Ashland Global Holdings (ASH)
Fintel reports that Franklin Mutual Advisers has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.68MM shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH). This represents 3.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 4.01MM shares and 7.10% of the company, a decrease...
