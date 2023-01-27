Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
Houston teen shot in car near Airport and Cullen, taken to fire station
HOUSTON - A wounded teen was taken to a Houston fire station after a shooting at a red light, police say. Just before 3 a.m., officers responded to Houston Fire Department Station 35 in the 5500 block of Van Fleet Street. Police found a white Chevy Impala that had been...
cw39.com
Teen wounded in shooting of car that was hit 11 times, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A teenager is recovering Monday morning after the car he was travelling in was shot 11 times. Police say the 17-year-old was taken to Houston Fire Station 35 around 3 a.m. Monday morning with a gunshot wound. It was reported the juvenile was in the car...
Woman killed after allegedly standing in car sunroof during road 'altercation'
The woman was reportedly standing in the sunroof of a car when she was shot by a suspect from what police believe was another vehicle.
HPD: Active search for homeowner, truck after man found dead at Timbergrove house
HOUSTON — Investigators said they were searching for a man and his truck that was either taken or stolen after a deadly shooting in northwest Houston last week. Authorities said a 35-year-old man was found dead at a house on West T C Jester Boulevard near West 18th Street on Friday around 8:30 a.m., but, according to police, investigators believe the shooting actually happened Thursday around 3:30 p.m.
Man found shot to death in Houston home was visiting from Oregon, police say
ABC13 has learned the identity of a man from Oregon that was found shot to death inside a Houston home of a person who is currently missing.
76-year-old man with dementia last seen leaving Third Ward area found safe, Houston police say
GOOD NEWS! 🙏 Dewey Clark has been found safe, according to police, after he was last seen in the Third Ward area on Sunday.
HPD: Man snatched $3,000 bracelet from Willowbrook Mall jewelry store employee's hands and ran away
HOUSTON — Houston police asked for the public's help identifying and finding a man who they said was caught on camera stealing a bracelet from the hands of a jewelry store employee earlier this month. According to police, the man entered the store and asked to see a bracelet,...
Bomb threat forces West End Church to evacuate, police say
HOUSTON — A bomb threat forced a church near Memorial Park to be evacuated Sunday morning, according to Houston police. West End Church, which is at the intersection of Shepherd Dr. and Lillian St. was evacuated just before its 11 a.m. service after someone called in a bomb threat.
HPD: Trail of blood leads police to scene where man shot to death in SW Houston
HOUSTON — A trail of blood led police to the discovery of a body inside an apartment complex in southwest Houston overnight. Officers were called to the West Bellfort Apartments just before 3 a.m. Sunday and found a man acting suspiciously leaving one of the units. After a brief search for the man, officers went into the unit and discovered another man shot to death.
'It was terrifying' | Pasadena grandmother rides out tornado in SUV with daughter, grandson
PASADENA, Texas — New video taken by a dash camera during Tuesday's tornado shows the harrowing moments a grandmother, her daughter and her grandson spent trapped in their vehicle as the twister passed. The three were inside Irma Cantu's Land Cruiser SUV outside of Pasadena High School on Tuesday...
HPD: Man shot to death in north Houston after altercation over woman
HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a gunman they say shot a man to death after two separate altercations. The man was shot to death just before 10 p.m. Saturday on Collingsworth St. near the Elysian St. intersection in north Houston. According to police, the two men got...
Houston police say ‘sharp dressed man' in hat and dark suit wanted in 2 bank robberies
Houston police say they are looking for a "sharp dressed" man caught on camera robbing two separate banks in Houston, Texas this month.
News reports lead to arrest of man accused of killing girlfriend, shooting daughter at motel, police say
HOUSTON — Police have arrested the suspected gunman in the shooting of a mother and her daughter at a southeast Houston motel last week. The 41-year-old mother died at the scene and her 21-year-old daughter was shot and wounded, according to the Houston Police Department. Christopher George Edwards, 52,...
Postal Worker, Teen Brave Tornado While Sitting in Their Cars
The recent tornadoes in Houston have left people reeling after the intense storm system plowed through the area, causing damage to homes and businesses in its path. Beyond structural damage, the twisters also caught motorists off guard, as many had to wait out the storms from their cars. For instance, a teen from La Porte, Texas, had to wait it out in his pickup truck. However, before the twister touched down, he waited for his parents while they were at a doctor’s appointment.
Raid at Galveston home leads to police chief being placed on leave
GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston Police Chief Doug Balli was placed on leave after officers raided a house on Avenue O near 53rd Street while searching for a teen who had been accused of killing a man a few days prior. The homicide. On Jan. 20, Galveston police said officers...
Pedestrian taken by Life Flight after allegedly being hit by vehicle in Harris Co., deputies say
According to officials, it wasn't until crews arrived that it was decided that Life Flight would be a better option for transporting the victim.
Family's 14-year-old Yorkie found after being swiped during west Harris County break-in
A dog owner is happy to have her Yorkie named Lily back home after a video shows a man taking the dog and some valuables during a burglary. The man, however, is still out there.
wbrc.com
WATCH: Texas family rides out tornado in their SUV
PASADENA, Texas (KHOU) - Days after a ferocious tornado ripped through parts of Texas, a grandmother is recounting how she and her family survived the storm while trapped in their SUV. Irma Cantu and her daughter had just picked up her 18-year-old grandson from Pasadena High School on Tuesday afternoon...
Silver Alert update: 90-year-old returns home after vanishing overnight in Richmond
Authorities said Elray Matzke returned home safely by himself early Saturday after going missing overnight.
KSAT 12
Silver Alert discontinued for missing 90-year-old man from Richmond
RICHMOND, Texas – Update:. A Silver Alert for a 90-year-old man reported missing in Richmond has been discontinued. The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office discontinued the alert Saturday morning. No other information was provided. Original:. The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 90-year-old man...
