ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Restaurant Named Among The 'Best In America'

By Logan DeLoye
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fIvFA_0kTgEFo700
Photo: E+

It's an all too familiar story. The work day is never ending and when you get home, you just don't feel like cooking. Out to eat it is! What is the first restaurant that pops into your head when you consider going out for a meal? This Windy City contender is known for being one of the best in the entire country , serving up spice and smiles in abundance.

According to a list compiled by Yelp , the best restaurant in all of Chicago is XOchimilco Mexican Restaurant. It also ranks as the 27th best restaurant in the United States for 2023.

Here is what Yelp had to say about XOchimilco Mexican Restaurant:

"Chicagoans flock to this Montrose Avenue restaurant, named for a food-friendly borough of Mexico City, to feast on giant plates of cheesy quesadillas, juicy slabs of carne asada, and other comforting fare. But it’s the customizable enchiladas that Yelpers love the most. Three enchiladas come with a side of white beans, black beans, and a salad. Diners choose their own stuffing and sauce. Would you like chicken with mole? “Out-of-this-world good” carne asada with roasted tomatillo sauce? Or vegetarian with ranchero sauce? You can’t go wrong."

For a continued list of the top 100 restaurants across the country visit yelp.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnradio.com

Classic Chicago TV commercials: Memorable jingles and legendary pitch people

What is the classic Chicago TV commercial or business that is your remember that is gone but not forgotten?. Roger Badesch, retired WGN Radio news anchor, returns to ‘The Dave Plier Show’ to talk to Dave and our listeners about vintage Chicago commercials including Boushelle (Hudson3-2700), Victory Auto Wreckers, Empire Carpet, Zayre, Wieboldt’s, Marshall Fields, Lincoln Carpeting and United Auto Insurance; and Chicago’s most legendary pitchmen Elmer Lynn Hauldren (The Empire Carpet man), Al Piemonte, Linn Burton, Harry Schmerler and others.
CHICAGO, IL
studyfinds.org

Best Of The Best Hotels In Chicago: Top 5 Places Most Recommended By Travel Experts

Chicago is one of America’s great big cities and a top travel destination for vacationers of all ages. Whether you’re admiring the city from above on the Willis Tower Skydeck, catching a Cubs game at the legendary Wrigley Field, or taking a relaxing walk along Lake Michigan, there is so much to see and do in The Windy City. Finding a hotel that meets your needs is critical if you want to have a good time. To make that process easier on you, we’ve scanned expert reviews to find the consensus best hotels in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
travelphotodiscovery.com

Chicago foods you must eat

Planning a trip to the Windy City? Get ready to immerse yourself in the foodie scene! Chicago is home to some top-rated chefs and high-end restaurants, often trying out unique fusion concepts, which you should absolutely experience. But when you visit, don’t neglect the top Chicago must eat foods!
CHICAGO, IL
106.9 KROC

Red-Eyed Chicago Mothman Spotted Again at O’Hare Airport

A Chicago fireman stationed at O'Hare International Airport recently reported a terrifying encounter with the infamous Illinois Mothman. If you've never heard any tales about Mothman, aka Bat-Man, let's get you up to speed. Mothman is a winged creature that is said to have the body of a man and...
CHICAGO, IL
travel2next.com

20 Stops On A Chicago To Los Angeles Driving Vacation

The cross-country road trip from Chicago to Los Angeles is a daunting yet rewarding driving vacation to attempt. There are two main routes road trippers can follow to get from Chicago to Southern California. The first is the quickest way to LA, passing through places such as Omaha, Denver and Salt Lake City, while the second route follows the iconic Route 66 through Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico and Arizona before ending up in LA.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Public Radio

Some restaurants are still adding surcharges of up to 20% to your bill. Should they?

The 16th Annual Chicago Restaurant Week is underway, featuring prix fixe menus for brunch, lunch and/or dinner at some of Chicago’s most well-known restaurants. This year, 362 restaurants that are members of Choose Chicago, the organization that organizes the event, are participating. Despite being billed as a more affordable way for many to try a variety of restaurants, some eateries are adding surcharges that put a dent in the discounts touted by event organizers.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Experts Say One of the Best Road Trips to Take is in Illinois

Planning your spring break or summer vacation? You might want to take an epic road trip this year. there's nothing like packing up the car and hitting the road and if you planning on doing just that you might want to add the famous Route 66 to your trip. The famous highway was just named by TripSavvy one of the eight best road trips to take in the midwest. It's one of those iconic roads in America I think no matter where you are going you should take it at least once.
CHICAGO, IL
Axios

Food Fight: Chicago's best BBQ rib tips

When it comes to barbecue, you go to Texas for brisket, North Carolina for pulled pork and Kansas City for a slab. But in Chicago we don't need those fancy cuts. We take the chewy cartilaginous ends of the rib rack, known as tips, and turn them into gold — often paired with a side of juicy links.
CHICAGO, IL
preventionrd.com

Instant Pot Italian Beef

I’m a Chicago girl and this is a Chicago staple: Italian beef with (hot) giardiniera. Some like their buns dripping with salty, rich broth and others prefer things on the dryer side. Some like a little something in between. The tender beef and flavorful giardiniera with its subtle crunch make for the perfect sandwich served on crusty bread.
CHICAGO, IL
Washington Examiner

Lori Lightfoot criticized for viral dancing video amid rising crime rates

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has come under fire for posting a video of herself dancing in the streets during a Lunar New Year parade over the weekend, with several critics slamming her for the city's crime rates that have steadily increased throughout her term. Lightfoot posted a video on Twitter...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago restaurants have until Sunday to get millions from Uber Eats, Postmates settlement

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago restaurants are eligible for millions of dollars from a settlement with Uber Eats and Postmates over alleged misconduct.Restaurants have until this Sunday, January 29th, to claim these benefits.The city investigated Uber for listing Chicago restaurants on its platforms without consent, violating the city's emergency fee cap ordinance and other advertising-related conduct.
CHICAGO, IL
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

210K+
Followers
24K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy