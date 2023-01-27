Trip to 'Cup Noodles Museum' in Japan Is Downright Fascinating

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you’re a ramen fan, you’ve probably eaten copious amounts of it. Thank goodness for Cup Noodles because they hit right when you’re hungry. But did you know they have an entire museum dedicated to Cup Noodles?

TikTok content creator @hungryhugh shared his visit to the Cup Noodles Museum in Osaka, Japan. All we can say is wow. We'd love to visit this place!

The video did an excellent job of making us want to go to the museum right now. You can’t go wrong with free admission. It costs only $3.90 to make a custom cup of Cup Noodles. The selection of ingredients looked fantastic. We’d go all in with our cup because you gotta try everything. So, we would definitely buy more than one cup to take with us. The Cup Noodles Museum is the perfect place for kids of all ages. No one will leave there disappointed. Plus, you can eat your souvenirs. That’s a win/win for us.

Let’s see how the TikTok community reacted to this clip. User @Anee Beauty replied, “It looks good. I would definitely like more toppings, though.” @Chris Macinski admitted, “This is pretty neat.” @Adrian exclaimed, “THIS WAS SO MUCH FUN!” @Kana said, “Love this place. It's so fun!” @williamsfam238 replied, “Yeah, those egg noodles are way better than the US version; I'll take like six of these. For real, for real.”

We’d all take about six of those to go. We’re certain the quality of taste is better in Japan as well. Perhaps one day, we’ll experience it for ourselves. If you enjoyed the video and want more content, visit @hungryhugh’s TikTok channel. You won’t want to miss a moment of the fun.

