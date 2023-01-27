ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

News 4 Buffalo

Two shootings at Buffalo locations Saturday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police were present at the intersection of Schreck and Olympic Avenues, as well as on Michigan Avenue, overnight Saturday into Sunday. The first presence was in response to an overnight shooting incident that, per BPD, took place at Sweets Lounge on Schreck Avenue just after 2 a.m. Officers reportedly responded […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo’s Lake Effect Snow Machine Not Done Anytime Soon

Snow is one of those things that are essentially synonymous with Buffalo. If you travel around the country and tell people you're from the 716, you can all but guarantee they say something like "how do you guys deal with all of that snow?" Which of course is often a valid question, considering that we live in one of the snowiest cities in America.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

U.S., Buffalo react to Tyre Nichols bodycam footage

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo NAACP president Mark Blue shares the same feelings as most who watched videos released of five Memphis police officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. "I was shocked and appalled," Blue said. "And to make it even more egregious, beat by five black cops. Did you think...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo man in stable condition after overnight shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is listed in stable condition after he was shot early Saturday. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Buffalo Police detectives are attempting to determine whether the shooting happened in the area of East Delavan Avenue and Bailey Avenue. The 20-year-old man was shot...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

BPD investigating overnight shooting, man injured

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred overnight. Police say a 20-year-old Buffalo man arrived at ECMC just after 12:30 a.m. after being struck by gunfire in the leg area. Police say the victim is listed in stable condition. According to police, detectives are investigating if the shooting […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Western New York Ice Cream Stand Opens Friday

The winter of 2023 has been, well, not much of a winter by Western New York standards. The snow has been minimal and the temperatures have been so up and down any snow we get is gone in a day or so. For those who love spring and are tired of the weird winter weather, there is good news.
EDEN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Broken water line causes flooding near Love Canal

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A broken water line caused flooding in the area around Love Canal in Niagara Falls on Sunday morning, officials said. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said that the water was from a six-inch drinking water line, that area being under the jurisdiction of the Niagara Falls Water […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo man faces charges following Amherst shooting

AMHERST, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been arrested in connection to a recent shooting in Amherst. Daniel Wyatt, 27, faces one count of criminal possession of a weapon; one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell; two counts of tampering with physical evidence; one count of criminal possession of stolen property; and endangering the welfare of a child.
AMHERST, NY
