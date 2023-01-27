Read full article on original website
7 Problem Solvers leads veteran to missing car thanks to a viewer's help
Bret Mandell found his lost car a month after he abandoned it in the blizzard, thanks to a 7 Problem Solvers viewer
Two shootings at Buffalo locations Saturday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police were present at the intersection of Schreck and Olympic Avenues, as well as on Michigan Avenue, overnight Saturday into Sunday. The first presence was in response to an overnight shooting incident that, per BPD, took place at Sweets Lounge on Schreck Avenue just after 2 a.m. Officers reportedly responded […]
Young man shot in Buffalo overnight
Police are looking for leads following a shooting in Buffalo. Officers say a 20 year old man with a gunshot wound arrived at ECMC in a private car just after 12:30 Saturday morning.
Security guard shot outside Club Marcella in Buffalo
The Buffalo Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting incident outside Club Marcella
Buffalo police investigating overnight shooting at Sweets Lounge
The Buffalo Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting incident at Sweets Lounge on Schreck Avenue.
Buffalo’s Lake Effect Snow Machine Not Done Anytime Soon
Snow is one of those things that are essentially synonymous with Buffalo. If you travel around the country and tell people you're from the 716, you can all but guarantee they say something like "how do you guys deal with all of that snow?" Which of course is often a valid question, considering that we live in one of the snowiest cities in America.
U.S., Buffalo react to Tyre Nichols bodycam footage
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo NAACP president Mark Blue shares the same feelings as most who watched videos released of five Memphis police officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. "I was shocked and appalled," Blue said. "And to make it even more egregious, beat by five black cops. Did you think...
North Buffalo veteran still missing SUV lost in the December blizzard
On the first night of last month's blizzard, Friday, December 23rd, Bret Mandell said his SUV became stuck on NY-198, and one month later it remains missing.
Buffalo man in stable condition after overnight shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is listed in stable condition after he was shot early Saturday. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Buffalo Police detectives are attempting to determine whether the shooting happened in the area of East Delavan Avenue and Bailey Avenue. The 20-year-old man was shot...
Drag Brunch tradition alive and well in Buffalo
It's a celebration of good food and good fun at Buffalo's original Drag Brunch. This event happens once a month at Tappo Pizza on Chandler Street, but it's been an ongoing tradition for 6 years now.
VIDEO: Buffalo Police release dramatic bodycam video of conditions at height of blizzard
“Just hold on,” shouts a Buffalo Police officer shortly after 7pm on Christmas Eve as he responds to people stranded in a building near Fuhrmann Boulevard and Ship Canal Parkway.
Anti-violence rally held in Niagara Falls pays tribute to Jaylan McWilson
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — An anti-violence rally was held Sunday evening in honor of Jaylan McWilson. The 24-year-old was shot to death on Jan. 21 outside of his home in what his mother has called a robbery gone wrong. People gathered at Gluck Park, and they marched to True Bethel Baptist Church in the Falls.
Luke Bryan Announces Buffalo, New York Concert
Here is the concert announcement that Clay & Company announced below! Luke Bryan is being added to the Western New York concert lineup! Check out ALL of the country concerts that have been announced below!
3 months after Buffalo State student’s death at UB, family demands answers
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s been just over three months since Roquishia Lewis’ son Tyler was stabbed to death at the University at Buffalo, and she is still waiting for answers. “My life is just destroyed because of this senseless crime, and I feel hopeless at this point,”...
BPD investigating overnight shooting, man injured
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred overnight. Police say a 20-year-old Buffalo man arrived at ECMC just after 12:30 a.m. after being struck by gunfire in the leg area. Police say the victim is listed in stable condition. According to police, detectives are investigating if the shooting […]
Man wanted for slashing tires facing charges in separate stabbing case
A Rochester man faces multiple charges in connection to three separate incidents in Buffalo dating back to July 2022.
Popular Western New York Ice Cream Stand Opens Friday
The winter of 2023 has been, well, not much of a winter by Western New York standards. The snow has been minimal and the temperatures have been so up and down any snow we get is gone in a day or so. For those who love spring and are tired of the weird winter weather, there is good news.
Broken water line causes flooding near Love Canal
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A broken water line caused flooding in the area around Love Canal in Niagara Falls on Sunday morning, officials said. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said that the water was from a six-inch drinking water line, that area being under the jurisdiction of the Niagara Falls Water […]
It’s Shocking How Long Buffalo Has Gone Without Sun
If you feel like it's been awhile since we've seen the sun here in Buffalo, you're right. It's actually a little shocking how little we've seen it. The weather in Buffalo is incredible. I can say that and mean it...when we're talking about summer. It's perfect here in the summertime.
Buffalo man faces charges following Amherst shooting
AMHERST, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been arrested in connection to a recent shooting in Amherst. Daniel Wyatt, 27, faces one count of criminal possession of a weapon; one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell; two counts of tampering with physical evidence; one count of criminal possession of stolen property; and endangering the welfare of a child.
