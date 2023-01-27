Read full article on original website
Here are the winning numbers for Friday's $1.35B Mega Millions drawing
There was one winning ticket in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing worth an estimated $1.35 billion.
Disneyland employees laughed at disabled woman who fell exiting ride, died 5 months later, lawsuit alleges
A disabled woman fell and broke her leg exiting Disneyland's Jungle Cruise ride while employees laughed and didn't help, a lawsuit alleges.
Fireball whisky lawsuit: Lawyer details case against liquor producer
A woman is suing the maker of Fireball saying that it has created an almost nearly identical product to its well known cinnamon whisky product that doesn't actually contain whisky.
Mega Millions Winner: Here's Who Won The $1.35 Billion Jackpot
Friday's Mega Millions drawing was worth an estimated $1.35 billion.
Single Ticket Holder Who Won Record $2.04 Billion Powerball Last Year Hasn't Claimed Prize Yet
The winner has one year from the November drawing to claim the winnings, according to California state law Someone in California has a huge prize with their name on it, but their identity remains a mystery. In November, one lucky ticket in Altadena, Calif. correctly matched all six numbers to win the Powerball jackpot: a record-breaking $2.04 billion. Per state law, the winner has one year from the drawing to claim the prize, but no one has come forward with the winning ticket yet, according to The CW station KTLA. RELATED: Grandfather of 10...
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $502 Million Jackpot?
Monday's Powerball jackpot was worth an estimated $502 million.
VIDEO: Alabama Check Your Pockets For This Penny Worth $25,000
Could you possibly have a penny in your pocket that can be worth anywhere from $14,000 up to $25,000! Yes, you did read that correctly. From fourteen thousand up to twenty-five thousand dollars… Empty your piggybanks and check in between the car seats for this coin worth a nice fortune!
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
Woman Won $43 Million Jackpot and Was Offered a Steak Dinner by the Casino Instead of Her Winnings
Which would you prefer: a steak supper or $43 million? Unfortunately, even after winning the jackpot on a slot machine, one woman didn't have many options. At the Resorts World Casino in Jamaica, Queens, Katrina Bookman was playing the slots when she won what would have been the highest slot machine prize in US history: $42,949,672.
Stimulus update 2023: These states are handing out checks in coming months
With no federal movement towards another round of stimulus payments, several states are preparing to send out direct payments to residents in an effort to provide inflation relief. The stimulus checks – one worth as much as $1,500 – are meant to help Americans struggling to pay for the rising...
California woman shows restaurant receipt where she was charged an extra 5% for "employee health" in viral TikTok video
Whenever you go out to eat, you may want to start taking a closer look at your receipt. You may find that you've been charged a little something extra to go towards restaurant employee health care costs.
A cowboy who won the lottery just sold a sprawling 50,000-acre South Dakota ranch for over $37 million
Buying the Bismarck Trail Ranch in 2009 was a dream come true for Neal Wanless. Now, he's offloaded the property for a record-breaking $37.5 million.
California's Latest Ban Will Hit The Classic Car Community Hard
California is on a mission to ban a hazardous chemical that gives chrome its distinctive shine, a move that has angered those working in, and linked to, the car restoration and customization industries across the state. According to the board item summary from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), it...
Stimulus update: Direct payments worth $1,050 to arrive Saturday
A group of California residents is receiving payments Saturday that could be over $1,000 from a state program.
Jeff Bezos' girlfriend Lauren Sánchez says Southwest rejected her as a flight attendant because of her weight
Jeff Bezos' girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, wasn't hired as a Southwest Airlines flight attendant after failing a mandatory weigh-in in 1989. She was 121 pounds but needed to be 115.
Woman wins $20 million in California scratch-off, becoming only the fourth person to ever win the state's biggest scratch-off prize
A small California liquor store nestled in between a Crusty's Pizza and a nutrition shop was holding onto an item that could potentially change one woman's life forever. California Lottery officials announced that a woman purchased a scratch-off ticket from the store that revealed winnings of $20 million. The California...
Best place to retire? This state just beat Florida, according to a new study
Where do you want to spend your hard-earned retirement? Where will it go the furthest? And where will you be the happiest and most comfortable as you age and your priorities change?. It’s many of the questions posed when determining where the best state to retire will be. Thankfully...
US real estate market in ‘big trouble,' expert warns
Pulte Capital CEO Bill Pulte and Thor Equities CEO Joe Sitt explain why U.S. real estate is headed towards "big trouble" in 2023 and could put "a lot of things to a stop."
The richest person in North Carolina is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man in North Carolina and the good he has done for the community.
Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates
Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
