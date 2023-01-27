ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Single Ticket Holder Who Won Record $2.04 Billion Powerball Last Year Hasn't Claimed Prize Yet

The winner has one year from the November drawing to claim the winnings, according to California state law Someone in California has a huge prize with their name on it, but their identity remains a mystery. In November, one lucky ticket in Altadena, Calif. correctly matched all six numbers to win the Powerball jackpot: a record-breaking $2.04 billion.  Per state law, the winner has one year from the drawing to claim the prize, but no one has come forward with the winning ticket yet, according to The CW station KTLA. RELATED: Grandfather of 10...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Woman wins $20 million in California scratch-off, becoming only the fourth person to ever win the state's biggest scratch-off prize

A small California liquor store nestled in between a Crusty's Pizza and a nutrition shop was holding onto an item that could potentially change one woman's life forever. California Lottery officials announced that a woman purchased a scratch-off ticket from the store that revealed winnings of $20 million. The California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
COLORADO STATE
