Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Tom Brady Announces Retirement Again—With a Nod to Gisele Bündchen
Watch: Tom Brady Announces His Retirement From Football "For Good" Tom Brady is putting down his helmet, for good this time. The NFL quarterback, who previously announced his retirement in 2022 before returning to the sport for one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, shared an update with fans on Feb. 1. "Good morning, guys, I'll get to the point right away," Tom said in a video message, posted to Twitter and Instagram. "I'm retiring, for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first."
atozsports.com
Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked
The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
49ers fans blast Kyle Shanahan for loss
Maybe it’s not fair to blame head coach Kyle Shanahan for the San Francisco 49ers getting demolished by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship. Guess what? Life isn’t fair. So in that spirit, many 49ers fans and NFL observers were out to blame someone for the 49ers‘ dismal 31-7 loss. Shanahan was as good Read more... The post 49ers fans blast Kyle Shanahan for loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: NFL World Not Happy With Tony Romo Tonight
The NFL world doesn't seem to be as all-in on Tony Romo as it was when the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback first joined the broadcasting booth. Sunday night, CBS has the call of the AFC Championship Game, featuring the Chiefs and the Bengals, with Romo and his play-by-play man, Jim Nantz, on the ...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Bengals player blasts teammate after game-changing penalty
In the immediate aftermath of his penalty that helped set the Kansas City Chiefs up for the game-winning field goal in the AFC Championship Game, several Cincinnati Bengals were supportive of defensive end Joseph Ossai. Linebacker Germaine Pratt, though, was not one of them. Katie Kapusta of Spectrum News 1 captured video of the Bengals Read more... The post Bengals player blasts teammate after game-changing penalty appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Pat Mahomes Sr. Threw Shade at Joe Burrow After AFC Championship
Pat Mahomes Sr., the father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II, threw shade at Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow after his son's win in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night.
Placing the Franchise Tag on Lamar Jackson Is the Right Move
He needs to prove he can still play a full season at a high level before the Ravens decide to break the bank.
tigerdroppings.com
Gracie Hunt Shares Her Sunday Sideline Outfit and Season Photo Dump
Gracie Hunt and her family's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, had one heck of season that takes them back to the Super Bowl after last night's win over the Bengals. Here's not only her outfit from Sunday's game, but a look back at her whole season with the team... quote:
Sports world reacts to Tom Brady's retirement
The GOAT is hanging them up ... again. After 23 seasons, seven titles and countless records, Brady got congratulations from around the sports world.
Tom Brady Retirement: QB Had Surprising Plan Entering Offseason
Tom Brady’s team learned about his retirement decision just two hours before the rest of us. Brady informed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 6 a.m. ET on Wednesday that he was calling it a career, according to a report from ESPN’s Jeff Darlington. The quarterback publicly announced his retirement in a social media video posted at 8:12 a.m.
Look: Kirk Herbstreit's Message For Joseph Ossai Is Going Viral
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit had a classy message for Cincinnati Bengals defender Joseph Ossai on Sunday evening. Ossai made a costly penalty late in the fourth quarter, when he pushed Patrick Mahomes out of bounds. Ossai was called for a 15-yard late hit, pushing the Chiefs into ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Chris Berman Announcement
The Swami is back. Sunday night, longtime ESPN host Chris Berman will be back with a special edition of NFL Primetime. It should be a fun one. "After Sunday’s two NFL Championship Games and Super Bowl LVII, ESPN will put the classic “NFL Primetime” back on its flagship TV network. Chris Berman and ...
chatsports.com
BIG Cowboys Rumors, Kellen Moore Replacements, Trevon Diggs Drama, Dak + Perfect Offseason Plan
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 6:57 PMCowboys Report by Chat Sportsu200bWas dumping Kellen Moore the right move? Type ‘Y’ for Yes, ‘N’ for No. 7:05 PML.M Mossu200bIf i was Diggs, i would be...
Decision Made on Justin Fields' Future With the Bears: Report
Here is the latest news on the Chicago Bears potentially drafting a quarterback with the no. 1 overall pick.
Tom Brady’s friends believe it’s ‘likely’ he’ll be back in 2023
As the speculation regarding whether Tom Brady will retire subsides, those close to the quarterback are not asking whether he will play next season, but rather where he will play. According to a report by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, many of those friendly with the seven-time Super Bowl champion believe it’s “likely” he will return to the field. And some may be pulling for a homecoming of sorts. Among Brady’s possible landing spots, in addition to returning to the Buccaneers, are the Jets, Dolphins, Raiders, Titans and 49ers. The door for the San Mateo, Calif., native to return home...
Miami Dolphins Make Major Signing
The Miami Dolphins are coming off a season where the team finished 9-8 and suffered a first-round playoff loss in the wild-card round against the Buffalo Bills, which was a successful first season for first-year head coach and offensive mastermind, Mike McDaniel.
