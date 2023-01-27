ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
E! News

Tom Brady Announces Retirement Again—With a Nod to Gisele Bündchen

Watch: Tom Brady Announces His Retirement From Football "For Good" Tom Brady is putting down his helmet, for good this time. The NFL quarterback, who previously announced his retirement in 2022 before returning to the sport for one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, shared an update with fans on Feb. 1. "Good morning, guys, I'll get to the point right away," Tom said in a video message, posted to Twitter and Instagram. "I'm retiring, for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first."
atozsports.com

Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked

The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

49ers fans blast Kyle Shanahan for loss

Maybe it’s not fair to blame head coach Kyle Shanahan for the San Francisco 49ers getting demolished by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship. Guess what? Life isn’t fair. So in that spirit, many 49ers fans and NFL observers were out to blame someone for the 49ers‘ dismal 31-7 loss. Shanahan was as good Read more... The post 49ers fans blast Kyle Shanahan for loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Not Happy With Tony Romo Tonight

The NFL world doesn't seem to be as all-in on Tony Romo as it was when the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback first joined the broadcasting booth. Sunday night, CBS has the call of the AFC Championship Game, featuring the Chiefs and the Bengals, with Romo and his play-by-play man, Jim Nantz, on the ...
MISSOURI STATE
The Comeback

Bengals player blasts teammate after game-changing penalty

In the immediate aftermath of his penalty that helped set the Kansas City Chiefs up for the game-winning field goal in the AFC Championship Game, several Cincinnati Bengals were supportive of defensive end Joseph Ossai. Linebacker Germaine Pratt, though, was not one of them.  Katie Kapusta of Spectrum News 1 captured video of the Bengals Read more... The post Bengals player blasts teammate after game-changing penalty appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

Tom Brady Retirement: QB Had Surprising Plan Entering Offseason

Tom Brady’s team learned about his retirement decision just two hours before the rest of us. Brady informed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 6 a.m. ET on Wednesday that he was calling it a career, according to a report from ESPN’s Jeff Darlington. The quarterback publicly announced his retirement in a social media video posted at 8:12 a.m.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Chris Berman Announcement

The Swami is back. Sunday night, longtime ESPN host Chris Berman will be back with a special edition of NFL Primetime. It should be a fun one. "After Sunday’s two NFL Championship Games and Super Bowl LVII, ESPN will put the classic “NFL Primetime” back on its flagship TV network. Chris Berman and ...
MISSOURI STATE
New York Post

Tom Brady’s friends believe it’s ‘likely’ he’ll be back in 2023

As the speculation regarding whether Tom Brady will retire subsides, those close to the quarterback are not asking whether he will play next season, but rather where he will play.  According to a report by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, many of those friendly with the seven-time Super Bowl champion believe it’s “likely” he will return to the field. And some may be pulling for a homecoming of sorts.  Among Brady’s possible landing spots, in addition to returning to the Buccaneers, are the Jets, Dolphins, Raiders, Titans and 49ers. The door for the San Mateo, Calif., native to return home...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Miami Dolphins Make Major Signing

The Miami Dolphins are coming off a season where the team finished 9-8 and suffered a first-round playoff loss in the wild-card round against the Buffalo Bills, which was a successful first season for first-year head coach and offensive mastermind, Mike McDaniel.
