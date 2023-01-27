Read full article on original website
US real estate market in ‘big trouble,' expert warns
Pulte Capital CEO Bill Pulte and Thor Equities CEO Joe Sitt explain why U.S. real estate is headed towards "big trouble" in 2023 and could put "a lot of things to a stop."
Jeff Bezos' girlfriend Lauren Sánchez says Southwest rejected her as a flight attendant because of her weight
Jeff Bezos' girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, wasn't hired as a Southwest Airlines flight attendant after failing a mandatory weigh-in in 1989. She was 121 pounds but needed to be 115.
Google's Sundar Pichai reportedly says yearly bonuses of executives will see 'very significant' cuts
CEO Sundar Pichai has said the yearly bonuses of some higher-ups at tech giant Google will see "very significant" reductions, Business Insider reported.
An increasing number of lawsuits are being filed against real estate agents as home prices continue to fall across the US
These lawsuits are driven by "unhappy consumers" after having a negative emotional experience during a real estate transaction, an expert told Insider.
First-time homebuyers are pretty much screwed in 2023
Not a single home sold in November was under $200,000, according to real estate data from the US Census Bureau.
House Prices Will Rise Fastest in These 6 Cities
The areas that remained the most affordable during the boom in the housing market will see lower home-price declines in 2023, according to an investment bank.
What your salary needs to be to afford a $1 million home
You would need to make between $195,000 and $210,000 annual salary
Big Lots is closing stores in 2023 — see the full list
Big Lots is closing stores around cities in California and Colorado as it opens locations in small towns.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Here’s the average Social Security check in 2023
More than 65 million Social Security recipients are receiving higher payments starting this month. The 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment is the largest one-time increase since 1981 when benefits rose 11.2% and a large boost from the 5.9% increase that took effect this year. A recent analysis by The Motley Fool shows...
It May Be Cheaper to Buy A Luxury Home Than A Starter Home — Here’s Why
It's no surprise that the housing market has been a difficult one recently, as inflation, soaring rates and short supply made for a bad combination for potential homebuyers. What may come as a...
Here's How Low Mortgage Rates Could Drop in 2023, According to One Expert
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Mortgage rates more than doubled in 2022, but hopeful homebuyers may soon see some relief from sky-high borrowing costs. Nadia Evangelou, senior economist and director of forecasting at the National Association of Realtors (NAR), is forecasting...
housebeautiful.com
Zillow Just Predicted the Hottest Housing Markets for 2023—and They Might Shock You
New year, new you, and new city, to boot? According to Zillow, the answer is yes. The real-estate platform just released its list of the 10 hottest markets in 2023—and the results might surprise you. Shooting to the very top of the list is Charlotte, North Carolina, which Zillow ranked based on its home value growth and increase in owner-occupied residences. Meanwhile, Cleveland and Pittsburgh received the coveted second and third spots, respectively, because both are high in projections for time on market and new jobs per new home built.
What will U.S. house prices look like in 2023?
Amid peaking prices due to inflation and murmurs of an upcoming recession, you might be wondering: What's up with the housing market for 2023? Mortgage rates started to decline in the final weeks of 2022, and demand for housing is similarly expected to fall in the new year. Price growth is also expected to cool — though by how much remains unclear. Whether you're a hopeful buyer or seller in 2023, or just someone who likes to keep tabs on the housing market, here's a closer look at what to expect this year. Where are housing prices headed in 2023? Expect to...
How should you prepare for a recession?
WASHINGTON — New analysis shows Americans are spending more of their savings to offset inflation. This comes as the Wall Street Journal reports around two-thirds of major banks in our country predict a recession will happen sometime this year. So how should you prepare?. NEW PREDICTIONS. To be clear,...
The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says
The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy
The party may be over at Party City. Beloved theme and costume retailer Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report is said to be considering bankruptcy within weeks, and is talking to bondholders about converting its debt to equity to help shore up its balance sheet. The company is also...
When will egg prices come down?
The price of eggs is coming down, but real savings won't be seen at the dairy case for a while.
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall
Gasoline and diesel prices will fall in 2023 and 2024, according to the latest projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). In its January short term energy outlook (STEO), the EIA noted that gasoline prices decline in its forecast “as both wholesale refining margins and crude oil prices fall”.
