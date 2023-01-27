Read full article on original website
If you're like me, you've been fascinated by all the videos pouring in from around North Texas documenting the icy roads, thundersnow, and general snow day shenanigans. Well, I'm pretty sure yu haven't seen the video at the end of this article, because I shot it myself, and most of us aren't Facebook friends. But first, just in case you missed them, here are a few of the wilder videos you might have missed.
What’s happening with trash pickup in Wichita Falls?
Officials said, weather permitting, the sanitation department hopes to be back on schedule with local trash pickup beginning Thursday, February 2, 2023.
Winter Weather Closings and Delays for Wichita Falls, TX
The National Weather Service is issuing a winter storm warning for Wichita Falls and the surrounding until Wednesday, February 1st at noon. With poor weather conditions expected, it is recommended to keep a close eye on weather and road conditions and to avoid traveling if possible. A list of school closures and other business delays can be found on the KAUZ News Channel 6 and KFDX Channel 3 official Facebook pages.
“How are the roads?” Wichita Falls officials prep for winter weather
The winter storm is here bringing with it sleet and freezing rain and the potential for hazardous travel conditions.
Oncor on standby for winter weather
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Power outages are another situation we’re monitoring with this wintry weather mix. Oncor said they are prepared for this weather, should it cause any problems. With more ice on the way, you may think of ice weighing down power lines, or snapping tree limbs that could fall on power lines.
Ice and sleet could fall in Texoma and Wichita Falls next week
A blast of Artic air is on the way with a strong cold front and it may bring some winter precipitation along with it on Tuesday Jan. 31, 2023.
Winter Storm and Ice Storm Warnings issued in Texoma
The National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Winter Storm Warning for most of Texoma and an Ice Storm Warning for parts of Texoma.
Police arrest alleged compressed air thief
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman who wanted to buy canned air and was declined the purchase wrecked a shelf and stole three cans before fleeing the store, according to police. Jennifer Ruiz is charged with criminal mischief greater than $2,500 according to records. Ruiz was arrested Sunday, January 29, for the alleged […]
Man arrested for hitting child with whip, exposing himself
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man Monday after he allegedly hit a child with a whip and exposed himself to a different child. 58-year-old Aurelio Saldana was arrested on charges of injury to a child and indecency with a child. Police responded to...
‘I’ll give you a reason to call police’; Man assaults grandmother, brother
Police said when they arrived, they made contact with one of the two victims, who said his brother assaulted him and his grandmother, then left the scene on foot before the officers arrived.
Crime Stoppers asking for public’s help solving 20 year cold case
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — You could earn a large cash reward for information that could help solve a cold case homicide in Wichita Falls now two decades old. On January 4, 2003, at Avenue E and Monroe, Oguer Ugarte was shot in the head and killed around 4:40 p.m. while in the back of a […]
Three children die in house fire in Davidson, Oklahoma
DAVIDSON, Okla. (KOKH) — Three children were killed in a house fire in Davidson, Oklahoma on Sunday, according to the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal's Office. Around 10 p.m. on Jan. 29, a fire was reported in a single-family home. Firefighters were informed that there was possibly a child trapped inside.
Don’t Expect Trader Joe’s or Whole Foods in Lawton Anytime Soon
In all the talks last week about stores that are or have closed in Lawton's mall, the topic ignited a debate on local social media about rumors and wishful thinking. The big story being the last of the mall "anchor" stores that are rumored to be leaving for greener, more affordable and convenient pastures, the wish list of future Lawton businesses quickly grew beyond any chance of seeing those prayers answered.
Family home deemed total loss after fire
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton home is a total loss after it caught fire on Friday, January 27. Remarkably, everyone inside the home was able to escape with no injuries, including the house pets. The home on Landmark Street near Medicine Park was left in ruins. Comanche County Emergency...
Winter Weather Expected to Start Monday Morning | 1/29 AM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! This morning winds are gusty as that cold front passes through Texoma. Winds should calm down later in the day, but chilly temperatures will only reach the low 40s today. Wind chills will be even colder, with feel like temperatures in the upper 20s.
Man charged with kicking Burk officer 3 times
A Burkburnett man is charged with assaulting a police officer by kicking him three times.
BBB warns social security recipients to stay alert
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Scammers are once again targeting your social security checks and the Better Business Bureau wants you to be alert for cost of living adjustment scams. Each year the Social Security Administration approves adjustments to benefits based on the cost of living, with the massive increases...
Defendant in forging operation pleads
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The first of three suspects arrested in a forging and ID theft operation run in a Wichita Falls apartment has pleaded guilty. John Wade Williams is sentenced to five years in prison for fraud and possession of other persons’ I.D. information. Special investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety and […]
Downtown WF Development talk big plans for 2023
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For the first time since 2019, Downtown Wichita Falls Development officials are moving forward with a full St. Patrick’s Day Festival. Downtown Wichita Falls Development Executive Director Jana Schmader said her team is going all out this year, not only for the St Patricks Day Festival but all year long, showing […]
New QuickTrip Opens in Wichita Falls, Texas
I had absolutely no idea QuickTrips are this awesome. They're like a smaller version of Buc-ees, and one just opened in Wichita Falls at 1526 Old Iowa Park Road. My mother has been trying to tell me how great these stores are for about a year now. I texted her today before I drove over there to check it out and asked her to remind me why she liked them so much.
