Wichita Falls, TX

92.9 NIN

Watch: Some Rascal Rode a Snowmobile Around Downtown Wichita Falls, TX

If you're like me, you've been fascinated by all the videos pouring in from around North Texas documenting the icy roads, thundersnow, and general snow day shenanigans. Well, I'm pretty sure yu haven't seen the video at the end of this article, because I shot it myself, and most of us aren't Facebook friends. But first, just in case you missed them, here are a few of the wilder videos you might have missed.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
92.9 NIN

Winter Weather Closings and Delays for Wichita Falls, TX

The National Weather Service is issuing a winter storm warning for Wichita Falls and the surrounding until Wednesday, February 1st at noon. With poor weather conditions expected, it is recommended to keep a close eye on weather and road conditions and to avoid traveling if possible. A list of school closures and other business delays can be found on the KAUZ News Channel 6 and KFDX Channel 3 official Facebook pages.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Oncor on standby for winter weather

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Power outages are another situation we’re monitoring with this wintry weather mix. Oncor said they are prepared for this weather, should it cause any problems. With more ice on the way, you may think of ice weighing down power lines, or snapping tree limbs that could fall on power lines.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Police arrest alleged compressed air thief

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman who wanted to buy canned air and was declined the purchase wrecked a shelf and stole three cans before fleeing the store, according to police. Jennifer Ruiz is charged with criminal mischief greater than $2,500 according to records. Ruiz was arrested Sunday, January 29, for the alleged […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Man arrested for hitting child with whip, exposing himself

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man Monday after he allegedly hit a child with a whip and exposed himself to a different child. 58-year-old Aurelio Saldana was arrested on charges of injury to a child and indecency with a child. Police responded to...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
okcfox.com

Three children die in house fire in Davidson, Oklahoma

DAVIDSON, Okla. (KOKH) — Three children were killed in a house fire in Davidson, Oklahoma on Sunday, according to the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal's Office. Around 10 p.m. on Jan. 29, a fire was reported in a single-family home. Firefighters were informed that there was possibly a child trapped inside.
DAVIDSON, OK
Z94

Don’t Expect Trader Joe’s or Whole Foods in Lawton Anytime Soon

In all the talks last week about stores that are or have closed in Lawton's mall, the topic ignited a debate on local social media about rumors and wishful thinking. The big story being the last of the mall "anchor" stores that are rumored to be leaving for greener, more affordable and convenient pastures, the wish list of future Lawton businesses quickly grew beyond any chance of seeing those prayers answered.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Family home deemed total loss after fire

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton home is a total loss after it caught fire on Friday, January 27. Remarkably, everyone inside the home was able to escape with no injuries, including the house pets. The home on Landmark Street near Medicine Park was left in ruins. Comanche County Emergency...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Winter Weather Expected to Start Monday Morning | 1/29 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! This morning winds are gusty as that cold front passes through Texoma. Winds should calm down later in the day, but chilly temperatures will only reach the low 40s today. Wind chills will be even colder, with feel like temperatures in the upper 20s.
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

BBB warns social security recipients to stay alert

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Scammers are once again targeting your social security checks and the Better Business Bureau wants you to be alert for cost of living adjustment scams. Each year the Social Security Administration approves adjustments to benefits based on the cost of living, with the massive increases...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Defendant in forging operation pleads

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The first of three suspects arrested in a forging and ID theft operation run in a Wichita Falls apartment has pleaded guilty. John Wade Williams is sentenced to five years in prison for fraud and possession of other persons’ I.D. information. Special investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety and […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Downtown WF Development talk big plans for 2023

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For the first time since 2019, Downtown Wichita Falls Development officials are moving forward with a full St. Patrick’s Day Festival. Downtown Wichita Falls Development Executive Director Jana Schmader said her team is going all out this year, not only for the St Patricks Day Festival but all year long, showing […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
92.9 NIN

New QuickTrip Opens in Wichita Falls, Texas

I had absolutely no idea QuickTrips are this awesome. They're like a smaller version of Buc-ees, and one just opened in Wichita Falls at 1526 Old Iowa Park Road. My mother has been trying to tell me how great these stores are for about a year now. I texted her today before I drove over there to check it out and asked her to remind me why she liked them so much.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
92.9 NIN

92.9 NIN

Wichita Falls, TX
