Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kilj.com
Music InMotion Invitational Coming Up
February 4 Mount Pleasant will host the 29th Annual Music InMotion Invitational at the High School beginning at 8 am with the Middle School choirs. Those awards will be at 12:25 pm. The High School performances begin at 1 pm with. Following the final afternoon performance at 5:45 pm, the Mount Pleasant Middle School show choir, Chain Reaction will perform at 6:15 pm and the daytime awards will be announced at 6:40 pm. The evening finals begin at 7:45 pm. The day will wrap up with the InMotion performance at 10:45 and then the final awards at 11:15 pm.
kilj.com
Iowa Wesleyan Students in Vehicle Accident, No Major Injuries
Iowa Wesleyan University President Christine Plunkett issued this statement regarding a crash involving students headed for Des Moines…. “Iowa Wesleyan is grateful that our students and faculty who were involved in a vehicle accident this morning only sustained minor injuries. The minibus was being driven by a faculty member with seven student passengers headed to the State Capitol to participate in LGBTQ Day on the Hill. The bus rolled onto its side just east of Des Moines and four students were transported to local Des Moines hospitals.
kilj.com
Nature Photographer Kathleen Casteel Featured in Mount Pleasant Arts IMPACT Mini Gallery
Mount Pleasant, Iowa – The Mount Pleasant Arts IMPACT mini gallery in the Public Library is proud to feature local artist Kathleen Casteel. Casteel is a talented multimedia artist and nature photographer who showcases her work in the mini gallery. Born and raised in small-town Iowa, Casteel was influenced...
kilj.com
Connie Gartin (final arrangements)
Constance (Connie) Lee Cottingham Gartin, 90 years, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023. Services will be held on Saturday February 4th, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, with Pastor Steve English officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:00 am until the time of the service at 11:00 am. Burial will be at Salem Cemetery south of Chariton, Iowa. A memorial has been established in honor of her commitment to nursing education at Iowa Wesleyan University. Contributions may be sent to: Iowa Wesleyan University (Nursing Dept.) c/o Jim Pedrick 601 N. Main Street Mt. Pleasant, Iowa 52641. Please ensure the memo line reads, “Connie Gartin Memorial”
kilj.com
Daily Jail Count
In the interest of keeping Henry County residents informed, the Henry County Sheriff’s office has requested KILJ post the daily jail count. During the jail referendum campaign it was publicized that the jail would be able to house additional inmates from surrounding counties and this would generate revenue for Henry County.
kilj.com
DNR to recap hunting seasons, discuss possible rule changes at Feb. 23 public meeting
WAPELLO – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting a series of town hall-style meetings where local staff provide updates on recently completed hunting seasons, discuss possible changes to hunting rules and regulations, and address other topics as requested. Locally, the Iowa DNR will be at the...
kilj.com
Tony Von Broecker (final arrangements)
Tony Von Broeker, 74, of New London, formerly of Mt. Union, Iowa, died Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Southeast Iowa Regional Hospital, West Burlington. He was born October 2, 1948 in Mt. Pleasant to Frederick David and Mable Alice McVey Broeker. He attended grade school in Mt. Union, high school...
kilj.com
Sports, February 1st
The Mt. Pleasant boys team extended their win streak to 10 games after defeating Regina Catholic 69-58 last night. The Regals had a strong start to the game leading 14-11 after the first quarter, but Aaiden Ashton exploded for 13 points in the second quarter to give the Panthers the lead 32-24 heading into halftime. Payton Hagans took over in the second half finishing the night with the team lead in points with 29 with Ashton cashing in with 23 points. Coach Rawson talked about the stellar play of his two guards. The boys’ team will be back in action tomorrow at home against Burlington with the conference championship hanging in the balance.
kilj.com
Constance Gartin
Constance L. Gartin, 90, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023, at the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant.
kilj.com
Man With A Gun Arrested
Monday at about 1:30 am Mount Pleasant Police were dispatched to 1301 East Hanes Court. Two teenagers called 911 to report there was a man waving a gun around inside an apartment. Police determined that Michael Ryan, age 59 of Mount Pleasant was inside the apartment and that he was illegally in possession of a pistol because he is a convicted felon. The Jefferson County TAC team assisted and deployed gas canisters into the apartment. This forced Ryan to come out and he was taken into custody peacefully.
kilj.com
Iowa Girls’ High School Basketball Rankings: Winfield-Mt. Union Improves to #8
Prep Girls’ Basketball- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released their tenth rankings of the season with a local team falling out of the top 15, but no top teams falling from their spot. Class 1A is still ran by Algona Bishop Garrigan with Newell-Fonda and North Linn...
kilj.com
Tony Von Broeker
Tony Von Broeker, 74, of New London, formerly of Mt. Union, died Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Southeast Iowa Regional Hospital, West Burlington. According to his wishes his body has been cremated. A visitation will be held from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm, Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Elliott Chapel, New London. Inurnment will immediately follow at Trinity Cemetery, rural Mt. Union with military rites by the Henry County Honor Guard. A memorial has been established to help with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.
Comments / 0