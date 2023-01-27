The Mt. Pleasant boys team extended their win streak to 10 games after defeating Regina Catholic 69-58 last night. The Regals had a strong start to the game leading 14-11 after the first quarter, but Aaiden Ashton exploded for 13 points in the second quarter to give the Panthers the lead 32-24 heading into halftime. Payton Hagans took over in the second half finishing the night with the team lead in points with 29 with Ashton cashing in with 23 points. Coach Rawson talked about the stellar play of his two guards. The boys’ team will be back in action tomorrow at home against Burlington with the conference championship hanging in the balance.

MOUNT PLEASANT, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO