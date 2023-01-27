February 4 Mount Pleasant will host the 29th Annual Music InMotion Invitational at the High School beginning at 8 am with the Middle School choirs. Those awards will be at 12:25 pm. The High School performances begin at 1 pm with. Following the final afternoon performance at 5:45 pm, the Mount Pleasant Middle School show choir, Chain Reaction will perform at 6:15 pm and the daytime awards will be announced at 6:40 pm. The evening finals begin at 7:45 pm. The day will wrap up with the InMotion performance at 10:45 and then the final awards at 11:15 pm.

MOUNT PLEASANT, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO