A New Restaurant is Coming to the Central Plaza in Lawton, OK.
Get ready, a brand new restaurant is coming to Lawton, Fort Sill. It will be located downtown at the Central Plaza in the old White Buffalo location. That's great news, but it gets even better. It's opening very soon!. So what is the new restaurant and what will they be...
Lawton Public Schools Announces Remote Day
Oklahoma is in for a full week of winter weather this week! Lawton Public Schools recently announced that they will have a Remote Day January 31, 2023. As of 3:45 p.m. Jan. 30, 2023, no other days for Lawton Public Schools have been announced for remote learning. Winter Weather Outlook...
New Breakfast Diner Opens In Snyder, Oklahoma
Every Oklahoman loves a good mom and pop eatery, especially those in small towns of Oklahoma. A new breakfast and brunch diner just opened in Snyder, Oklahoma, and locals are already raving about it!. Roosters in Snyder, Oklahoma, had its grand opening on January 24, and locals have already started...
Don’t Expect Trader Joe’s or Whole Foods in Lawton Anytime Soon
In all the talks last week about stores that are or have closed in Lawton's mall, the topic ignited a debate on local social media about rumors and wishful thinking. The big story being the last of the mall "anchor" stores that are rumored to be leaving for greener, more affordable and convenient pastures, the wish list of future Lawton businesses quickly grew beyond any chance of seeing those prayers answered.
kswo.com
PSO preparing for transmission improvement project
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The Public Service Company of Oklahoma is getting ready to improve the local transmission system. PSO’s East Lawton Transmission Improvements Project will focus on a major power line that starts at southeast 60th street and Gore and runs through to a substation on Fort Sill. The...
Did You Know Oklahoma Has One of the Largest G.I. Joe Museums?
I literally just found out about this place and you can bet I'm already planning a visit. Did you know that Oklahoma has one of the largest G.I. Joe museums? It's home to over 300 of these iconic fighting figures. SCROLL DOWN TO LEARN MORE ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S G.I. JOE MUSEUM.
Allsup’s Confirmed It, They’re Expanding Into Oklahoma
Long story short, Texan/NewMexico icon Allsup's just built two new convenience stores in Altus, Oklahoma. Allsup's has long been referred to in Texan pop culture as the "West Texas Buc-ee's" since they mostly exist along the rural highways in the Lone Star State, but the brand is now officially expanding into Oklahoma.
kswo.com
Fort Sill honors retiring service members and civilian workers
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Service members and civilian workers were recognized for their service in a retirement ceremony on Fort Sill. A retirement ceremony was held Friday afternoon at the Cache Creek Chapel. Service members and civilian workers were all honored for their hard work and achievements. Sgt. 1st...
kswo.com
Three children die in Davidson, Okla. house fire
DAVIDSON, Okla. (KSWO) - Three children died in an overnight fire on January 29, officials confirmed Monday. UPDATE 4:20 p.m.: Assistant State Fire Marshal James Fullingim has released officials details into the fatal overnight fire in Davidson. According to the release, the fire was initially reported around 10 p.m. on...
kswo.com
‘Star Wars’ actor connects with fans in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Star Wars fans probably remember the character “Boba Fett”. Lawton community members had the chance to meet the actor who brought the beloved character to life. Daniel Logan is best known for his portrayal in the 2002 film, Star Wars: Episode II- Attack of...
kswo.com
Victim, suspect identified in shooting on NW Birch Ave
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has released new information in the death a man near NW Fort Sill Blvd and Birch Ave. According to a release, police say the victim has been identifed as Joe Sawyer. Sawyer was found inside the residence at 1102 NW Birch Ave. dead from a gunshot wound on Wednesday.
Ice and sleet could fall in Texoma and Wichita Falls next week
A blast of Artic air is on the way with a strong cold front and it may bring some winter precipitation along with it on Tuesday Jan. 31, 2023.
Trademark Pancake Festival returns for 67th year
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Pancake batter is mixing, pancakes fresh off the grill and sausage ready to eat. “It’s good to get the tradition back going and seeing the support from the community,” University Kiwanis Club Member Douglas James said. The 67th Annual Pancake Festival is back on schedule after having a drive-thru event in […]
Stamp by Lawton, Oklahoma Artist Now Available for Purchase
Last year an artist from Lawton, Oklahoma, was commissioned to design a stamp for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Now as of Jan. 23, you can purchase the USPS stamp for Black History Month that was designed by local artist Robert Peterson!. The stamp features novelist Ernest J. Gaines....
Two announce they’re running for Wichita Falls Mayor Thursday
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two Wichitans announced they are going into politics Thursday. Wichita Falls business owner, State Farm Agent, Tim Short, and co-owner of a Wichita Falls coffee house, “Frank and Joe’s” and “Lula and Flora’s,” Carol Murray, both announced they are running for Mayor of Wichita Falls on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Short […]
Oklahoma Now Has Two ‘West Texas Buc-ee’s’
Last summer there were rumblings that a West Texas favorite convenience store was moving into Southwest Oklahoma. As of mid-January 2023, Altus now has two Allsup's locations in their small military metropolis. Altus isn't unique in their Allsup's locations. Frederick has long had an Allsup's too... but I honestly don't...
Timeline: Athena Brownfield case plays out in Oklahoma court
Following a series of interviews and court documents, we're getting a more complete picture of what happened to a little girl who is presumed dead.
kswo.com
Charges filed in Lawton deadly shooting
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Court documents have revealed more details on a deadly shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon in Lawton. Johnny Clifton Taylor is charged with first degree murder in the death of Joe Sawyer. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at a home off NW Birch and Fort Sill...
kswo.com
Winter Weather Expected to Start Monday Morning | 1/29 AM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! This morning winds are gusty as that cold front passes through Texoma. Winds should calm down later in the day, but chilly temperatures will only reach the low 40s today. Wind chills will be even colder, with feel like temperatures in the upper 20s.
kswo.com
Court documents provide details on murder outside Lawton bar
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Court documents are revealing more details about what happened the night of Lawton’s first murder of 2023. Christian Lane is charged with second degree murder in the death of Elijah Jones. Jones was shot and killed outside the Aces and Eights bar on Cache Road in the early morning hours of January 17th.
