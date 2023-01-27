ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Biden granted more oil and gas drilling permits than Trump in his first 2 years in office

Data from the Bureau of Land Management shows that President Biden approved more oil and gas drilling permits in his first two years in office than former President Donald Trump. From Jan. 20, 2021, to Jan. 19 of this year, the BLM approved 6,430 permits for oil or gas drilling on federal land, compared with 6,172 drilling permits approved during the first two years of the Trump administration.
COLORADO STATE
NJ.com

Murphy is one of America’s most left-leaning governors. So why are N.J. progressives unhappy?

Gov. Phil Murphy came into office five years ago describing himself as a proud progressive Democrat who wanted to make New Jersey “the California of the East Coast.”. His policies have frequently followed suit — a higher minimum wage, a millionaires tax, legal marijuana, stronger gun-safety and abortion-rights laws. All things that burnished his reputation as one of America’s most left-leaning governors.
The Hill

Cotton vows to block nominees until Congress sees documents seized at Biden, Trump residences

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said he and other Republicans will hold up President Biden’s nominees until the administration shares with Congress the classified documents seized at Biden’s Delaware home and Washington office and former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.   Cotton vowed “there will be pain” until the Biden…
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Biden’s next climate hurdle: enticing Americans to buy green

President Joe Biden persuaded Democrats in Congress to provide hundreds of billions of dollars to fight climate change. Now comes another formidable task: enticing Americans to buy millions of electric cars, heat pumps, solar panels and more efficient appliances.It’s a public relations challenge that could determine whether the country meets Biden’s ambitious goal to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030.Relying on tax credits and rebates made the climate legislation — it was approved in August with only Democratic votes — more politically palatable than regulations that force wholesale changes in polluting industries.But it also means the administration’s...
COLORADO STATE
Detroit News

Michigan Senate votes to move presidential primary, hurdle remains

Lansing — The Michigan Senate voted Thursday to move the state's presidential primary earlier to Feb. 27, 2024, but the change, sought by Democrats, locally and nationally, faces an obstacle in Republican opposition. The Democrat-controlled Senate approved the bill to shift the primary date from the second Tuesday in...
MICHIGAN STATE
AFP

US Republican Party keeps Trump-backed McDaniel in top post

America's deeply divided Republican Party voted Friday to keep its Donald Trump-backed national committee chair in place, in an election seen as a test of the former president's sway. The party's 168-strong national committee huddled Friday at a luxury resort in Dana Point, California, where incumbent chairwoman Ronna McDaniel -- who was understood to be Trump's favored choice -- fended off a challenge from a lawyer backed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Military.com

Republicans Aim at 'Woke' Military and Biden as House Finalizes Military and Veteran Panel Membership

The House committee that oversees military issues will see 16 new faces this year, while the committee in charge of veterans oversight will have 13 new members. House Democrats on Friday announced their full slate of committee assignments, finalizing the chamber's committee rosters for the congressional session that started Jan. 3 after Republicans named their members earlier this month.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy