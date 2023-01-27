Read full article on original website
Poll: Two-thirds of Americans — including most Dems — favor investigation into Biden docs
A new Yahoo News/YouGov poll finds that nearly two-thirds of U.S. adults (64%) favor Congress "investigating the classified documents found at [President] Biden's home and post-vice-presidential office" — including a majority of Democrats (52%). Just 16% of Americans — and 27% of Democrats — oppose such an investigation....
Dems join GOP in vote to block Biden from selling strategic oil reserves to China
The House on Thursday passed a bill to prevent the sale of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to Chinese-owned entities in response to Biden's drawdown of SPR reserves.
Group of nearly 80 lawmakers ask Biden Administration to reverse expansion of Title 42
A bicameral group of almost 80 lawmakers urged the Biden Administration to reverse the expansion of Title 42 and to abandon the proposed asylum “transit ban” rule. The post Group of nearly 80 lawmakers ask Biden Administration to reverse expansion of Title 42 appeared first on KYMA.
Biden granted more oil and gas drilling permits than Trump in his first 2 years in office
Data from the Bureau of Land Management shows that President Biden approved more oil and gas drilling permits in his first two years in office than former President Donald Trump. From Jan. 20, 2021, to Jan. 19 of this year, the BLM approved 6,430 permits for oil or gas drilling on federal land, compared with 6,172 drilling permits approved during the first two years of the Trump administration.
Democrats in Congress condemn Biden administration expansion of Title 42
Democrats expressed their “great concern” that the Biden administration is walking back on its promise to restore migrants’ access to asylum. The post Democrats in Congress condemn Biden administration expansion of Title 42 appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Murphy is one of America’s most left-leaning governors. So why are N.J. progressives unhappy?
Gov. Phil Murphy came into office five years ago describing himself as a proud progressive Democrat who wanted to make New Jersey “the California of the East Coast.”. His policies have frequently followed suit — a higher minimum wage, a millionaires tax, legal marijuana, stronger gun-safety and abortion-rights laws. All things that burnished his reputation as one of America’s most left-leaning governors.
Cotton vows to block nominees until Congress sees documents seized at Biden, Trump residences
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said he and other Republicans will hold up President Biden’s nominees until the administration shares with Congress the classified documents seized at Biden’s Delaware home and Washington office and former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Cotton vowed “there will be pain” until the Biden…
Big winners from Biden's climate law: Republicans who voted against it
GOP lawmakers voted en masse against Biden’s signature bill. But roughly two-thirds of green-energy projects announced since it became law are going to Republican-held congressional districts, a POLITICO analysis found.
Biden’s next climate hurdle: enticing Americans to buy green
President Joe Biden persuaded Democrats in Congress to provide hundreds of billions of dollars to fight climate change. Now comes another formidable task: enticing Americans to buy millions of electric cars, heat pumps, solar panels and more efficient appliances.It’s a public relations challenge that could determine whether the country meets Biden’s ambitious goal to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030.Relying on tax credits and rebates made the climate legislation — it was approved in August with only Democratic votes — more politically palatable than regulations that force wholesale changes in polluting industries.But it also means the administration’s...
Splits emerge as U.S. House Republicans demand Biden negotiate on debt limit
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Republicans who control the U.S. House of Representatives are divided over how hard a line to take on the debt ceiling, but were united on Wednesday in demanding that Democratic President Joe Biden agree to negotiate on spending as part of any deal.
Ahead of Columbia rally, Trump struggles to regain momentum with GOP
The former president remains formidable in the 2024 primary, but with several rivals nipping at his heels, many South Carolina elected Republicans are waiting to see how the race shakes out before supporting a candidate.
Watch live: Sens. Booker, Menendez, Reps. Ocasio-Cortez, Casar urge reversal of Title 42 expansion
Democratic Sens. Bob Menendez (N.J.) and Cory Booker (N.J.) and Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) and Greg Casar (Texas) on Thursday will hold a press conference to discuss a joint effort on recent border policies announced by the Biden administration and urge for the reversal of the Title 42 expansion and President Biden’s proposed asylum transit…
Gallego's Arizona Senate run puts Democrats in a bind
Last election cycle, enough competitive Senate races went Democrats' way to give them a fragile 51-49 majority in the upper chamber. But the party is staring down a difficult electoral map for 2024, one that got even worse on Monday with Rep. Ruben Gallego's (D-AZ) entrance into the Arizona Senate race.
DeSantis weighs in, Trump doesn’t, in GOP brawl between McDaniel and Dhillon to chair the RNC
Ron DeSantis takes sides, but Donald Trump stays neutral in the combustible battle between Ronna McDaniel and Harmeet Dhillon for Republican National Committee chair.
House Speaker McCarthy to meet President Biden on Wednesday to discuss debt ceiling, spending cuts
"I want to sit down together, work out an agreement that we can move forward to put us on a path to balance," House Speaker Mcarthy said Sunday.
Michigan Senate votes to move presidential primary, hurdle remains
Lansing — The Michigan Senate voted Thursday to move the state's presidential primary earlier to Feb. 27, 2024, but the change, sought by Democrats, locally and nationally, faces an obstacle in Republican opposition. The Democrat-controlled Senate approved the bill to shift the primary date from the second Tuesday in...
US Republican Party keeps Trump-backed McDaniel in top post
America's deeply divided Republican Party voted Friday to keep its Donald Trump-backed national committee chair in place, in an election seen as a test of the former president's sway. The party's 168-strong national committee huddled Friday at a luxury resort in Dana Point, California, where incumbent chairwoman Ronna McDaniel -- who was understood to be Trump's favored choice -- fended off a challenge from a lawyer backed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
U.S. voters upset with their government, Gallup finds
Frustration with the U.S. governments is apparent on both sides of the political spectrum, through Republicans are a bit more concerned than those who identified as Democrats to Gallup pollsters.
Republicans Aim at 'Woke' Military and Biden as House Finalizes Military and Veteran Panel Membership
The House committee that oversees military issues will see 16 new faces this year, while the committee in charge of veterans oversight will have 13 new members. House Democrats on Friday announced their full slate of committee assignments, finalizing the chamber's committee rosters for the congressional session that started Jan. 3 after Republicans named their members earlier this month.
