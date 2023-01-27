ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kggfradio.com

Parsons Woman Arrested For Assaulting Officers

A Parsons woman was arrested after assaulting three Parsons police officers. Officers on patrol late last week observed 52-year-old Melissa Kuffler standing outside of a residence in the 3100 block of Main Street. Kuffler had multiple warrants for her arrest from the Labette County District Court. When Officer Christian Smith and Officer Luke Schibi made contact with Kuffler, she fled into a residence but was arrested soon after. During the arrest, Kuffler punched and spat on the two officers. Kuffler's behavior continued during processing when she struck another officer.
PARSONS, KS
kggfradio.com

Parsons Police Recover Stolen Vehicle

The Parsons Police Department recovers a stolen vehicle after a short investigation. Late last week, Parsons police officers were called to the 800 block of North 16th Street for a report of a stolen 2012 Volkswagen Jetta with a firearm inside. The stolen vehicle was located backed into a driveway...
PARSONS, KS
KHBS

Benton County wreck kills driver of flatbed truck

AVOCA, Ark. — A truck driver was killed in Benton County during Monday morning's winter weather, Lt. Shannon Jenkins, the county spokesperson, said. The flatbed truck was hauling equipment when the driver lost control and flipped on Guyll Ridge Road east of Avoca, Jenkins said. The crash was caused by the weather.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri firefighters find body in burning shed

NOEL, Mo — Early Sunday morning Noel Deputy Marshals and the Noel Fire Department responded to a call about a shed on fire on North Kings Highway. When the Noel Fire Department was putting out the fire, they discovered a body inside the shed. The identity of the deceased...
NOEL, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin duo arrested on stolen mail charges

JOPLIN, Mo. — Two people from Joplin were arrested Thursday after an investigation into reports of stolen mail, Jasper County authorities said. The search began after Jasper County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle stopping in front of houses near Fleece Lane & North Peace Church Ave. in Joplin. The caller provided a license plate number and vehicle description.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Commerce couple found dead

COMMERCE, Okla. — The bodies of a man and a woman were found at a Commerce residence, Quapaw Nation Chief Marshal Charlie Addington confirmed on Monday. Addington said the bodies were found Sunday and sent to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s office to determine the cause of death, but the preliminary indication suggests no foul play.
COMMERCE, OK
KYTV

CATCH-A-CROOK: Help identify a man suspected in a Springfield pursuit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are working to identify a man suspected in a Springfield pursuit and car theft. Deputies first spotted the vehicle on January 19 shortly after 10:30 p.m. near National and Sunshine. They observed the vehicle weaving from line to line and attempted to pull over the driver. The driver took off and deputies pursued the vehicle on a brief chase that stayed within the Springfield city limits.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kggfradio.com

Noel Man Found Deceased In Burning Shed

The Noel Police Department is investigating the death of a man found in a burning shed. A call came into McDonald County 911 just before 7:00 Sunday morning reporting a structure fire on North Kings Highway and Railroad Street in Noel. The Noel Fire Department responded and found a shed fully engulfed in flames. When fire crews arrived to extinguish the fire, a subject was discovered that had perished in the fire.
NOEL, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Joplin Police declare Emergency Road Conditions due to inclement weather

JOPLIN, Mo. - Sunday evening about 9:30 p.m. Joplin Police declared Emergency Road Conditions were in effect. "Under these conditions, the department asks all drivers to only venture out if it is absolutely necessary. If you are involved in a traffic crash and no one is injured, the drivers are to exchange information including names, addresses, phone numbers, insurance companies, and policy numbers. Drivers should also move their vehicles off of the roadway as soon as possible.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas woman sentenced for leaving young children with accused abuser

JAY, Okla. – Nicole Louise Henson, 27, of Fredonia, Kansas received a 10-year deferred sentence for leaving her children with a caretaker who allegedly abused one of them. Henson entered a guilty plea in Delaware County District Court in Jay on Thursday to one charge of felony child neglect.
FREDONIA, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Carthage & Webb City teen allegedly behind social media threat

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Authorities make an arrest after a social media threat targeted local schools. Webb City and Carthage Police worked the joint investigation and identified a threat to cause harm at an unspecified campus. They tracked down it to two underage teenagers — a girl who attends...
WEBB CITY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Icy bridges to blame for series of crashes

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — The weather took a turn for the worse Sunday afternoon, January 29, 2023, across the Joplin region. “A mix of freezing drizzle, light sleet and light snow expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to a half inch and ice accumulations less than one tenth of an inch. ***WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 9 AM CST Monday.”
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Nevada man arrested after a pursuit on foot

KSNF/KODE — A Nevada man is in jail after leading detectives on a foot pursuit Friday afternoon. Detectives with the “Vernon County Sheriff’s Office” arrested 49-year-old David Allison after chasing him for about two blocks in Nevada. Sheriff Jason Mosher says Allison had an active warrant...
NEVADA, MO
kggfradio.com

Attempted Carjacking in Galena

An attempted carjacking in Galena leads to a lockdown of some Galena schools. Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves says the call came into dispatch at 6:00 a.m. this morning, concerning a man suspected of attempting to steal vehicles. The suspect also allegedly attempted a carjacking at the Casey’s gas station at 7th and Main.
GALENA, KS
kggfradio.com

Weather Causes Tractor-Trailer Runoffs

Two slide-offs by tractor-trailers close a major intersection just west of Neosho. Just after 7:00 Sunday night, two tractor-trailer units left I-49 and crashed down the embankment onto Highway 60. One went through the median between the bridges over US-60. One of the tractor-trailer crashes included a trapped driver. The...
NEOSHO, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy