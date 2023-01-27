Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville police believe Grove Street victim knew shooter
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police believe the victim in the fatal shooting along Grove Street knew the shooter, but investigators say they do not have a suspect right now. Police are looking for any information about a suspect in the homicide Saturday, January 28. Thirty-six-year-old Eldridge Vandrew Smith was...
cbs19news
CPD investigating a shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Saturday evening, January 28th, at 9:41 PM police responded to a shots fired report in the 1100 block of Grove Street. Police found an SUV and identified one male who was shot and pronounced dead on the scene. They have identified the man as 36-year-old Charlottesville resident, Eldridge Vandrew Smith.
Culpeper high school student overdoses, other students arrested
CULPEPER, Va. — Sheriff's deputies in Culpeper, Virginia, have arrested an 18-year-old high school student and two other teen girls in connection to a report of an overdose inside Eastern View High School Friday morning. The Culpeper County Sheriff's Department reports that school resource officer Chris Williams had requested...
WHSV
SCSO asking for help looking for suspect
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is asking for help finding a wanted suspect. According to the SCSO, Jessie Lee Herald, of New Market is wanted for alleged possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, alleged distribution of methamphetamine, and alleged distribution of methamphetamine while allegedly in possession of a firearm.
Man killed in shooting near UVA in Charlottesville
According to the Charlottesville Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Grove Street on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 28 and found a male who had been shot and died.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Police investigating Saturday night murder of man in parked SUV
A man was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in a parked SUV in the 1100 block of Grove Street in Charlottesville late Saturday night. The victim was identified by Charlottesville Police as 36-year-old Charlottesville resident, Eldridge Vandrew Smith. Smith was found as officers responded to the scene at 9:41...
schillingshow.com
Race based: Burley Middle School offers black-only catered dinner event
Jackson P Burley Middle School (JPBMS)—a public school in Albemarle County, Virginia—is hosting a black-only, catered dinner event. Billed as “Dinner and Discussion; JPBMS Black Community,” the evening’s stated goal is to:. “Build stronger partnerships with our families to support deeper learning and positive identity...
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Fourth body recovered in Nelson County Rockfish River search
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police Search and Recovery Team (SRT) has reported that it recovered a fourth body in the Rockfish River in Nelson County on January 27. State Police say the body was found on Friday around 8:15 a.m. and was taken to the...
cbs19news
Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority receives grant
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 News) -- Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority has been awarded over $116 thousand to help families reach self-sufficiency. The organization strives to provide families with affordable housing and this two-year grant will employ a family self-sufficiency coordinator that will work with housing authority families. The hope is to provide families with financial education and empower residents to reach their goals through the mentorship of the coordinator.
cbs19news
CPD, ACPD, UPD release statement on video of Nichols beating
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Area law enforcement agencies are reacting to a video from Memphis showing police officers beating a man following a traffic stop. On Friday, the video was released of five police officers beating Tyre Nichols in an incident that occurred on Jan. 7. Nichols died of his injuries on Jan. 10.
Three killed in head-on crash in Augusta County, Virginia State Police investigating
Virginia State Police is currently investigating a head-on crash in Augusta County that resulted in the death of three people.
NBC 29 News
Veteran Affairs working to continue housing homeless veterans
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Veteran Affairs has just wrapped up its 38,000 Permanent Housing Placement challenge. The nationwide challenge aims to house as many homeless veterans as possible. “We’ve done this by working with community partners and really being invested in routing veterans through HUD VASH, working with supportive services...
Jenkins apprehended by VSP in Rockingham County
A Madison County man accused of hit-and-run following a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. Route 29 in the Shelby area of the county on Thursday morning has been apprehended in Rockingham County. WHSV-TV3 in Harrisonburg reported late Friday night that Joseph Nelson Jenkins, 35, was stopped by Virginia State Police in U.S. Route 33 in front of Spotswood High School. Culpeper Police Department (CPD) reported an hour earlier that Jenkins had been located and taken into custody and that a stolen 2015 Ford D350 Super Duty SRW crew-cab pickup truck allegedly stolen from Koons Automotive earlier on Friday. Jenkins fled the scene on foot after the Thursday morning wreck where he rammed the rear of a Subaru SUV on Route 29. State Police and Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies scoured the area, including Shelby Road, all day and into Friday. CPD also reported Jenkins is wanted for crimes in Madison, Spotsylvania, and Prince William counties and the Town of Culpeper including incidents on November 8, 2022, November 20, 2022 and January 20, 2023.
Virginia area responds to body camera footage videos
(WFXR) — In the wake of the release of the Tyre Nichols murder body camera footage Virginia law enforcement agencies and Gov. Glenn Youngkin have begun to release statements in response. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin: “The hearts of Virginians and our entire nation ache tonight as we struggle with the horrible events in Memphis and […]
WSET
In case you missed it: Here are the top 5 stories from January 23 through 29
(WSET) — Here are the top 5 stories from January 23 through 29. 14-year-old arrested following threat on E.C. Glass principal, lockdown. A threat against the E.C. Glass principal prompted a lockdown early Wednesday morning which Lynchburg City Schools had lifted as of 2:30 p.m. "There was a threat...
WHSV
Harrisonburg Police looking for woman they say broke into a vehicle, cashed checks fraudulently
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Police have released photos of a woman they say broke into a vehicle and then fraudulently cashed checks. HPD said the suspect was driving a gray Ford Explorer with stolen tags, and attempted to alter her appearance with a wig and glasses at a separate bank. This suspect is also related to a similar incident in Staunton.
Augusta Free Press
Man wanted in Madison County hit-and-run captured after lengthy interstate police chase
The man wanted in a Madison County hit-and-run was arrested on Friday night after a police chase that began in Waynesboro and ended in Rockingham County. Joseph N. Jenkins, 35, of Madison, was being sought in connection with a two-vehicle crash on Route 29 south of Shelby on Thursday morning that led to the driver and a passenger in the second vehicle being transported to the UVA Medical Center for treatment of injuries.
cbs19news
Group of protesters gather outside CASPCA amid allegations
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- "Shocked" and "caught off guard” are the words CEO Angie Gunter used to describe the allegations against her and the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA. "I have been caught off guard by this and simply, it's hurtful," she said in an exclusive interview. "I've been taken...
WSLS
VSP: Body recovered from Nelson County river, one still missing
NELSON COUNTY, Va. – Another body has been recovered from the Rockfish River in Nelson County after a vehicle was found submerged in late December, according to Virginia State Police. On Friday, Jan. 27, Virginia State Police Search & Recovery Team divers went back to the river to continue...
