Read full article on original website
Related
Beaumont, January 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Allen Academy basketball team will have a game with Legacy Christian Academy - Beaumont on January 30, 2023, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Southeast Texas resident $1 million richer after scratch lottery ticket win
LA PORTE, Texas (KIAH) -- It may not be Mega Millions, but winning $1 million is no small jackpot and in La Porte, a resident is a big winner today.
everythinglubbock.com
Winning lottery scratch ticket worth $1M sold in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A $1 million scratch ticket was sold at a Stripes Store in Pharr. A news release from the Texas Lottery Commission said a resident of La Porte, Texas, claimed a top prize-winning ticket worth $1 million in scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword. The ticket was...
cw39.com
Was this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — While the NFL Playoffs will be without the Houston Texans and missing out on the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, winning is still going down in H-Town in the form of the Texas Lottery. The lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket...
spacecityweather.com
Houston’s weather is turning colder, and it is doing so faster than expected
This has been a weird winter for Texas in general, and Houston in particular. Normally, during a La Niña winter, we see warmer and drier than normal conditions. We have checked the box for warmth—December was about 2 degrees above normal, and January is going to wind up about 5 degrees above normal. But as for rainfall, this winter has been anything but normal. Some areas of Houston have exceeded their normal allotment of rain for December, January, and February just during the last 10 days.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the year, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Beloved Fox 26 anchor Jose Griñan back on air after lengthy hiatus
The legendary local news anchor has been off the air since late 2022.
A New $2 Billion Resort Neighborhood Coming to Houston, Texas
The things we could do if we won one of the huge Powerball jackpots, right? A new development is being built in Houston, Texas that would essentially double as your vacation home. It'll have beaches, a water slide, swim up bar and a whole lot more. While it will be open to the public, there will be areas set aside for residents only. Let me paint a picture in your head of this permanent vacation neighborhood.
Popular chicken chain to open 25 locations in Houston
Great news for lovers of chicken with the news that Chick N Max has announced the location of a second store in Houston, with negotiations in place for a third venue as it builds on plans to open 25 restaurants in the Houston area.
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED EARLY SATURDAY
A Houston man was arrested early Saturday morning on assault charges. Brenham Police report that early Saturday at 2:05, Officer Eric Crosby made contact with subject inside a parked vehicle while conducting close patrol in the 800 block of Highway 290 West. Upon approach of the vehicle, Officer Crosby observed that the female passenger had a busted lip, bruising to her face, and swelling. Contact was made with the other occupant of the vehicle, Jonathan Valadez, 28 of Houston, who was found to have assaulted and deprived the victim of air, which was consistent with injuries in the area of her neck. Valadez was taken into custody for Assault of a Family or Household Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation and was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail.
fox4news.com
Houston tops list of '2023's Dirtiest Cities in America'
The dirtiest city in the country is in Texas, according to a new report. Lawn care service LawnStarter put together its list of '2023's Dirtiest Cities in America' using a number of factors, including pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction. The report looked at 150 of the largest cities...
Another East Texas lSD is Going to the Four-Day School Week
This is the time of year when numerous area school boards meet to propose and approve the school calendar for the next year. Many times, the changes from year to year aren't too drastic. In 2015, the 84th Texas Legislature passed a bill converting the requirement for 180 days of...
crossroadstoday.com
TX: GRANDMOTHER RIDES OUT TORNADO IN SUV
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
tourcounsel.com
Almeda Mall | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas
Almeda Mall is a shopping mall located in the Southeast Houston neighborhood of Genoa on Interstate 45. The mall opened in 1968. The anchor stores are Macy's, dd's DISCOUNTS, and Burlington. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once Palais Royal.
Houston is Home to The Widest Freeway in the World - Are You Prepared to Drive on it?
We know that everything is bigger in Texas- and that includes the roads. The I-10 west of Houston, known as the Katy Freeway, is officially the widest freeway in the world. It was considered the second-worst traffic bottleneck in America before it was widened in 2008.
tourcounsel.com
Greenspoint Mall | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas
Greenspoint Mall is a quiet shopping center, with a good atmosphere, and different stores to go shopping. In addition, the Fast Food area is very varied.
Popular Texas BBQ Joint Just Opened Another Highly-Anticipated Location
Killen's Barbecue just opened up a new location!
Insane Footage Shows Tornado Ripping Through Texas Community
Debris can be seen flying through the air.
Driver killed after pickup drives into ditch, flips along IH-10 near Rose City early Sunday
ROSE CITY, Texas — A Houston man died early Sunday morning following a single vehicle wreck near Rose City. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating the wreck which happened around 12:30 a.m. along Interstate 10 near mile marker 856, according to DPS spokesperson Lt. Chuck Havard.
Click2Houston.com
Houston singer and former AGT contestant Christina Wells returns to Houston Life
Wednesday on Houston Life, get ready for an awesome LIVE in-studio performance!. H-Town singer and former America’s Got Talent contestant Christina Wells is in town as a touring member of Chicago the Musical at The Hobby Center. She’s appeared on Houston Life previously, and Wednesday she returns to give...
Comments / 0