ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Beaumont, January 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Allen Academy basketball team will have a game with Legacy Christian Academy - Beaumont on January 30, 2023, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
BEAUMONT, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Winning lottery scratch ticket worth $1M sold in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A $1 million scratch ticket was sold at a Stripes Store in Pharr. A news release from the Texas Lottery Commission said a resident of La Porte, Texas, claimed a top prize-winning ticket worth $1 million in scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword. The ticket was...
PHARR, TX
spacecityweather.com

Houston’s weather is turning colder, and it is doing so faster than expected

This has been a weird winter for Texas in general, and Houston in particular. Normally, during a La Niña winter, we see warmer and drier than normal conditions. We have checked the box for warmth—December was about 2 degrees above normal, and January is going to wind up about 5 degrees above normal. But as for rainfall, this winter has been anything but normal. Some areas of Houston have exceeded their normal allotment of rain for December, January, and February just during the last 10 days.
HOUSTON, TX
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the year, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

A New $2 Billion Resort Neighborhood Coming to Houston, Texas

The things we could do if we won one of the huge Powerball jackpots, right? A new development is being built in Houston, Texas that would essentially double as your vacation home. It'll have beaches, a water slide, swim up bar and a whole lot more. While it will be open to the public, there will be areas set aside for residents only. Let me paint a picture in your head of this permanent vacation neighborhood.
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED EARLY SATURDAY

A Houston man was arrested early Saturday morning on assault charges. Brenham Police report that early Saturday at 2:05, Officer Eric Crosby made contact with subject inside a parked vehicle while conducting close patrol in the 800 block of Highway 290 West. Upon approach of the vehicle, Officer Crosby observed that the female passenger had a busted lip, bruising to her face, and swelling. Contact was made with the other occupant of the vehicle, Jonathan Valadez, 28 of Houston, who was found to have assaulted and deprived the victim of air, which was consistent with injuries in the area of her neck. Valadez was taken into custody for Assault of a Family or Household Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation and was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail.
HOUSTON, TX
fox4news.com

Houston tops list of '2023's Dirtiest Cities in America'

The dirtiest city in the country is in Texas, according to a new report. Lawn care service LawnStarter put together its list of '2023's Dirtiest Cities in America' using a number of factors, including pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction. The report looked at 150 of the largest cities...
HOUSTON, TX
US105

Another East Texas lSD is Going to the Four-Day School Week

This is the time of year when numerous area school boards meet to propose and approve the school calendar for the next year. Many times, the changes from year to year aren't too drastic. In 2015, the 84th Texas Legislature passed a bill converting the requirement for 180 days of...
ONALASKA, TX
tourcounsel.com

Almeda Mall | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas

Almeda Mall is a shopping mall located in the Southeast Houston neighborhood of Genoa on Interstate 45. The mall opened in 1968. The anchor stores are Macy's, dd's DISCOUNTS, and Burlington. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once Palais Royal.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy