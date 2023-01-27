ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

wtae.com

Very Local: Take a ride on Erie's haunted cruise ship

ERIE, Pa. — Experience Presque Isle Bay and Lake Erie with a trip on theVictorian Princess. This local paddle-wheel ship hosts happy hours, moonlight cruises, drag shows and more. Built in La Crosse, Wisconsin, in 1986, the Victorian Princess is 107 feet long, weighs almost 50 tons, sports three...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

WOOF! 2023 All-Breed Dog show kicks off at Bayfront Convention Center

The 2023 All-Breed Dog Show, Obedience and Rally Trails got underway on Saturday at the Bayfront Convention Center. “We have nearly 1,200 entrees in this dog show. It’s an impressive number and that number represents 135 different breeds. They come from 28 states plus Canada,” said Jeanne Stiner, Show Chair. The Bayfront Convention Center is […]
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Will Erie have a shortage of candy for Valentine’s Day?

Will Erie have a shortage of candy for Valentine's Day?
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Community Helping Local Family Who Lost Automotive Business to Fire

Almost a week after a devastating fire destroyed an entire West county business, the company's owners continue to pick up the pieces. Calls for multiple companies came out around 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 20th for a massive fire at Langer's Elk Valley Automotive on Meadville Road in Girard. It...
GIRARD, PA
yourerie

New convenience store makes its debut in Erie

New convenience store makes its debut in Erie
ERIE, PA
YourErie

New Quaker Steak & Lube location opens with a bowling alley

One popular local restaurant has opened its new location featuring a new lineup and atmosphere. Friday, Quaker Steak & Lube had a ribbon-cutting ceremony where Hooch & Blotto’s once stood. The original Quaker Steak & Lube location on upper Peach Street closed in September. The business, which is attached to Splash Lagoon, is owned by […]
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Annual census identifies Erie's homeless sleeping trends

Annual census identifies Erie's homeless sleeping trends
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Snowman Comp

Kids and adults of all ages brought out their snow engineering skills in Waterford Saturday. It was the Third Annual Snowman Building Contest hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Fort LeBoeuf for students in their school district. The recent snowfall provided just what kids and their families needed to get...
WATERFORD, PA
YourErie

Erie shelter struggling with overpopulation, winter weather

Local shelters are feeling the strain as cold weather and overpopulation push them to the limit. One of the shelters that spoke to WJET has twice as many people needing their services than usual. Community Shelter Services is in dire straits because they have doubled the nightly need since the fire at Saint Patrick’s Haven. […]
ERIE, PA
yourerie

State Street business reflects on success from Erie Restaurant Week

State Street business reflects on success from Erie Restaurant Week
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Erie Kennel Clubs’ all-breed dog show returns to the Bayfront

Erie Kennel Clubs' all-breed dog show returns to the Bayfront
ERIE, PA
YourErie

UPMC Hamot employment fair Tuesday

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — UPMC is holding an employment fair on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The fair is an opportunity to learn about positions at UPMC Hamot. More than 200 people already have registered for the event that will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at UPMC Health Plan, 380 E. Bayfront Pkwy in Erie. During […]
ERIE, PA
venangoextra.com

Oil City couple charged with child endangerment

An Oil City couple have been charged with endangering the welfare of three children in their care. Oil City police said in a criminal complaint they received a report in April 2022 of a child who didn’t want to go home because she didn’t feel safe there. Children...
OIL CITY, PA
jmrocketreporter.org

Do you Dare Hear the Screams?

When visiting Lake Erie, located in Erie County Pennsylvania be aware of The Storm Hag of Presque Isle. This legend dates back to the mid 1700s!. This creature is known as The Storm Hag or sometimes called Jenny Greenteeth. She was given this name because her teeth are said to be a deep moss green. Her arms are long with talons, or claws, at the end that drip venom. It is said that the venom on the end of her claws is enough to kill a man instantly.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
CBC News

Niagara police charge two 15-year-olds in relation to school threats in Fort Erie

Niagara police have arrested and charged two 15-year-old males from Fort Erie in relation to a recent series of threats made to local schools. Last week, staff and students at four schools in Fort Erie were told to "shelter in place," causing what Mayor Wayne Redekop said was "a lot of concern" in the closely knit town of 30,000 residents.
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Erie Police make arrest in Metroplex murder

Erie Police make arrest in Metroplex murder
ERIE, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Incident of Identity Fraud

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Franklin received a report of an identity theft fraud at 12:33 a.m. on Friday, January 27, near Walnut Street in Emlenton Borough, Venango County. Police say the victim reported an unknown actor(s) filed for unemployment...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA

