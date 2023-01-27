Read full article on original website
Very Local: Take a ride on Erie's haunted cruise ship
ERIE, Pa. — Experience Presque Isle Bay and Lake Erie with a trip on theVictorian Princess. This local paddle-wheel ship hosts happy hours, moonlight cruises, drag shows and more. Built in La Crosse, Wisconsin, in 1986, the Victorian Princess is 107 feet long, weighs almost 50 tons, sports three...
WOOF! 2023 All-Breed Dog show kicks off at Bayfront Convention Center
The 2023 All-Breed Dog Show, Obedience and Rally Trails got underway on Saturday at the Bayfront Convention Center. “We have nearly 1,200 entrees in this dog show. It’s an impressive number and that number represents 135 different breeds. They come from 28 states plus Canada,” said Jeanne Stiner, Show Chair. The Bayfront Convention Center is […]
Will Erie have a shortage of candy for Valentine’s Day?
EXPIRED – WEATHER ALERT: Freezing Drizzle, Light Glaze of Ice Expected for Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Freezing drizzle, light glaze of ice possibly mixed with snow is forecasted for Venango County and surrounding areas. exploreVenango.com Weather Alerts are brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh has issued the following URGENT WINTER WEATHER...
Community Helping Local Family Who Lost Automotive Business to Fire
Almost a week after a devastating fire destroyed an entire West county business, the company's owners continue to pick up the pieces. Calls for multiple companies came out around 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 20th for a massive fire at Langer's Elk Valley Automotive on Meadville Road in Girard. It...
New convenience store makes its debut in Erie
Ring the bells: Family celebrates son’s recovery from leukemia at Peek’n Peak
One courageous young man’s long and difficult fight with leukemia is now in remission, and friends and family had a special way to celebrate. Friends and family celebrated his accomplishment and completion of his journey by “ringing the bells” at Peek’n Peak. Aiden Zapheris-Mack, 19, skied down the slopes of Peek’n Peak Friday night where […]
New Quaker Steak & Lube location opens with a bowling alley
One popular local restaurant has opened its new location featuring a new lineup and atmosphere. Friday, Quaker Steak & Lube had a ribbon-cutting ceremony where Hooch & Blotto’s once stood. The original Quaker Steak & Lube location on upper Peach Street closed in September. The business, which is attached to Splash Lagoon, is owned by […]
Annual census identifies Erie's homeless sleeping trends
Snowman Comp
Kids and adults of all ages brought out their snow engineering skills in Waterford Saturday. It was the Third Annual Snowman Building Contest hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Fort LeBoeuf for students in their school district. The recent snowfall provided just what kids and their families needed to get...
Erie shelter struggling with overpopulation, winter weather
Local shelters are feeling the strain as cold weather and overpopulation push them to the limit. One of the shelters that spoke to WJET has twice as many people needing their services than usual. Community Shelter Services is in dire straits because they have doubled the nightly need since the fire at Saint Patrick’s Haven. […]
State Street business reflects on success from Erie Restaurant Week
Erie Kennel Clubs’ all-breed dog show returns to the Bayfront
UPMC Hamot employment fair Tuesday
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — UPMC is holding an employment fair on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The fair is an opportunity to learn about positions at UPMC Hamot. More than 200 people already have registered for the event that will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at UPMC Health Plan, 380 E. Bayfront Pkwy in Erie. During […]
City of Erie continues to cite large property described as an ‘eyesore’
One highly visible property along West 12th Street continues to be cited by the City of Erie Code Enforcement. The former site located on West 12th Street is being described as an eyesore by neighbors. City of Erie Code Enforcement has filed two citations with the district judge for the condition of the property. One […]
Oil City couple charged with child endangerment
An Oil City couple have been charged with endangering the welfare of three children in their care. Oil City police said in a criminal complaint they received a report in April 2022 of a child who didn’t want to go home because she didn’t feel safe there. Children...
Do you Dare Hear the Screams?
When visiting Lake Erie, located in Erie County Pennsylvania be aware of The Storm Hag of Presque Isle. This legend dates back to the mid 1700s!. This creature is known as The Storm Hag or sometimes called Jenny Greenteeth. She was given this name because her teeth are said to be a deep moss green. Her arms are long with talons, or claws, at the end that drip venom. It is said that the venom on the end of her claws is enough to kill a man instantly.
Niagara police charge two 15-year-olds in relation to school threats in Fort Erie
Niagara police have arrested and charged two 15-year-old males from Fort Erie in relation to a recent series of threats made to local schools. Last week, staff and students at four schools in Fort Erie were told to "shelter in place," causing what Mayor Wayne Redekop said was "a lot of concern" in the closely knit town of 30,000 residents.
Erie Police make arrest in Metroplex murder
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Incident of Identity Fraud
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Franklin received a report of an identity theft fraud at 12:33 a.m. on Friday, January 27, near Walnut Street in Emlenton Borough, Venango County. Police say the victim reported an unknown actor(s) filed for unemployment...
