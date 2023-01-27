Elijah Crawford, Hayes Johnson, and K'Vion Thunderbird Commit, Dylan Raiola and USC, and Prospects in the News

Julio Gonzales updates us with the latest in the recruiting world, including names like Elijah Crawford, Hayes Johnson, K'Vion Thunderbird, and more!

Prospects in the News

–Elijah Caldwell, WR, Rock Hill, South Carolina (Northwestern HS), #867 nationally, #121 wide receiver, and #11 in SC

Three-star Rock Hill (SC.) wide receiver Elijah Caldwell committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Thursday. He is the No. 11 player in South Carolina and chose them over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, NC State Wolfpack, and Purdue Boilermakers. Caldwell had been committed to the West Virginia Mountaineers until backing off his pledge on December 19. A couple of weeks later, the Gamecocks offered him, and they had been a team to watch. He was in Columbia last weekend for an official visit and now joins a Gamecocks class ranked No. 16 overall and seventh in the SEC.

–K'Vion Thunderbird, LB, Chicago, Illinois (Kenwood Academy), #992 nationally, #77 linebacker, and #19 in IL

K'Vion Thunderbird committed to the Arizona State Sun Devils on Thursday night. The three-star Chicago (IL.) linebacker chose them over the Colorado Buffaloes, Oregon Ducks, Purdue Boilermakers, and Tennessee Volunteers. He is the No.19 player in Illinois and was in Tempe last weekend for an official visit with the Sun Devils. Regarding his visit, Thunderbird said, " On my visit, I spent time with Coach Cooper, the defensive coordinator Coach Ward and the head coach, Coach Dillingham, really all of them, " They just showed me that they wanted me and how I fit their system and how I'd have a chance of possibly coming in and making an impact ." He joins a Sun Devils class currently ranked No. 56 overall and tenth in the Pac-12.

–Hayes Johnson, 2024 OT, Campbellsville, Kentucky (Taylor County HS), #555 nationally, #45 offensive tackle, and #1 in KY

Hayes Johnson committed to his home state Kentucky Wildcats on Thursday. The three-star offensive tackle from Campbellsville (KY.) is the No. 1 player in the state and chose the Wildcats over offers from the Baylor Bears, Louisville Cardinals, Michigan State Spartans, and Tennessee Volunteers. Regarding the Wildcats, he said, " Honestly, it's just home, and I've been a fan all my life, " Just the atmosphere there is just amazing just love it there, honestly. " He becomes the first commit for head coach Mark Stoops in the Wildcats 2024 class.

–Nick Marsh, 2024 WR, River Rouge, Michigan (River Rouge HS), #74 nationally, #10 wide receiver, and #3 in MI

Four-star River Rouge (MI.) wide receiver Nick Marsh is committed to the Michigan State Spartans and has been since July 31st. But despite that commitment, it has not stopped other teams from pursuing the No. 3 player in Michigan. The Clemson Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, and Tennessee Volunteers are three teams that he has considered for a future visit. But despite that, he says he is locked in and feels close to the Spartans, especially head coach Mel Tucker and wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins . The Spartans are a lock to get him.

–Dylan Raiola, 2024 QB, Chandler, Arizona (Chandler HS), #1 nationally, #1 quarterback, and #1 in AZ

Five-Star plus Chandler (AZ.) quarterback Dylan Railoa will be in Los Angeles this weekend for an unofficial visit with the USC Trojans. He is the No. 1 player in the class and was committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes before backing off his pledge on December 17. Since then, the Georgia Bulldogs, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Oregon Ducks have been the schools that have had the most contact with him. The Cornhuskers and Bulldogs are the favorites, according to the On3 RPM. Nebraska has a 35% chance of landing him, while Georgia has a 27% chance. Despite that, the Trojans are a team to watch, especially with head coach Lincoln Riley's ability to develop quarterbacks.

Regarding Riley, Railoa said, " Coach Riley was a big part of why USC was in contention earlier and why they are back in contention now, " His history with quarterbacks speaks for itself. He develops quarterbacks, he gets guys to the NFL, he puts them in situations to be successful, and Coach Riley is really a great person overal l." USC is definitely a team to watch for here.