First, a retraction. One of the things I criticized the Royals for last week was the cancellation of FanFest in order to hold the Royals Rally. In doing so, I mistakenly conflated the FanFest with the Royals Caravans which have not happened in some time. With that new (to me) and clearer understanding, I withdraw that criticism.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO