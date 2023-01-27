ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

True Blue LA

Danny Duffy signs minor league deal with Rangers

Danny Duffy’s year and a half with the Dodgers is officially over without him throwing a pitch. The veteran left-hander signed a minor league contract with the Rangers on Friday which includes a non-roster invitation to big league camp in spring training. The Dodgers acquired Duffy from the Royals...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Tigers Sign Jonathan Davis To Minor League Deal

The Tigers today announced a batch of 22 non-roster players that received invitations to major league Spring Training. That group included plenty of players who had already been in the system, as well as those signed to previously-reported minor league deals. One name on the list that wasn’t already expected to be in camp was that of outfielder Jonathan Davis, indicating he’s been signed to a minor league deal.
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

NFL fans fume over Chiefs getting bizarre mulligan

The fourth quarter of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs included a bizarre sequence that controversially and clearly benefited Kansas City. The Bengals appeared to stop the Chiefs on a third down. But after some conferencing, it seemed like Kansas City would go for a fourth-and-long in a tie Read more... The post NFL fans fume over Chiefs getting bizarre mulligan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Report: Giants, veteran catcher Pérez agree to contract

The Giants reportedly are adding depth behind the dish. Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reported Sunday, citing sources, the Giants have reached an agreement with veteran catcher Roberto Pérez. Cotillo also reported the Boston Red Sox made "an aggressive bid" for Pérez, but he ultimately chose the Giants because they were a better fit.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Eric Bieniemy Announcement

Despite being a head coaching candidate in almost every coaching cycle for five years, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy did not get any requests for head coaching interviews this cycle. An interesting new report could explain the reason. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox trade Matt Barnes to Marlins for left-handed reliever

The Boston Red Sox will get something in return for Matt Barnes after designating the veteran reliever for assignment last week. Barnes was traded to the Miami Marlins on Monday in exchange for left-handed reliever Richard Bleier, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. The Miami Herald's Craig Mish adds that the Red Sox also are sending roughly $1 million in cash considerations in the deal.
BOSTON, MA
Royals Review

Can the Royals really turn this around by 2024?

First, a retraction. One of the things I criticized the Royals for last week was the cancellation of FanFest in order to hold the Royals Rally. In doing so, I mistakenly conflated the FanFest with the Royals Caravans which have not happened in some time. With that new (to me) and clearer understanding, I withdraw that criticism.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Chiefs Announce Five Roster Moves

The team is also elevating wide receivers Marcus Kemp and Ihmir Smith-Marsette, and signing RB La’Mical Perine to the practice squad while cutting WR Jerrion Ealy in a corresponding move. Fortson, 26, went undrafted out of Valdosta State back in 2019 before signing on with the Chiefs and making...
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

Dan Orlovsky credits defensive tackle for Chiefs win

Patrick Mahomes is getting a lot of the credit for helping the Kansas City Chiefs clinch the AFC — and doing so on one leg. Rightfully so. Though, it’s not that simple. The Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, and even though former quarterback and current ESPN analyst, Dan Orlovsky, is an offensive guy, he’s backing Chris Jones as the reason Kansas City is heading to Arizona for the Super Bowl.
KANSAS CITY, MO

