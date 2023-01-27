Read full article on original website
Related
Yankees castoff Clint Frazier settles for minor-league deal after brutal and bizarre 2022
In many ways, Clint Frazier’s 2022 wasn’t all that different from his five injury-filled and controversial seasons with the Yankees. As usual, the redheaded outfielder made headlines for struggling at the plate, getting hurt and spouting off playing for the Chicago Cubs and their Triple-A affiliate in Des Moines, Iowa.
New York Yankees rumors: Trade for starting pitching coming?
With the news that starting pitcher Frankie Montas will miss the first month of the regular season for the New York Yankees, one insider believes the team may still be planning to make a trade to boost its starting pitching depth before Opening Day. New York Yankees rumors: A trade...
Yankees have bigger issues than Aaron Hicks, Josh Donaldson
Spring training is about to begin, so the Yankees need to brace for Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks being blamed for everything from a failure to get to the World Series to an inability to solve world hunger. When general manager Brian Cashman has proclaimed Donaldson the starting third baseman and Hicks the frontrunner in left field, it resonates with the fan base as if he is championing Jacoby Ellsbury and Carl Pavano for Monument Park. Mainly due to their big salaries and small production, Donaldson and Hicks currently are enemies No. 1 and No. 1A of the Pinstripe State. I would argue...
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani 'Far Less Likely' to Remain in Anaheim After Arte Moreno Decision
New York writer Andy Martino says Arte Moreno's decision not to sell the Angels makes it "far less likely" Shohei Ohtani will be back with the team in 2024.
Ex-World Series MVP generates buzz after throwing for scouts
A former World Series MVP is trying to make a comeback in 2023, and his attempt supposedly is off to a good start. The agent for Cole Hamels said in December that the former pitcher wanted to try to pitch again in 2023. On Friday, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that Hamels threw... The post Ex-World Series MVP generates buzz after throwing for scouts appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Gurriel Could Return to Astros
Yuli Gurriel remains a free agent after the Miami Marlins reportedly backed off. Landing with the Houston Astros is a strong possibility.
MLB world up in arms over ridiculous new uniform rule
A new uniform rule in MLB had fans and others up in arms on Friday. MLB instituted a rule where teams now hold just four uniform choices. In one case, one team had to discard a signature uniform of theirs. The Seattle Mariners removed their recognizable grey road uniform in favor of their navy blue. Read more... The post MLB world up in arms over ridiculous new uniform rule appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Top 10 Native Hawaiian Major League Baseball Players
In no particular order, these are our Top 10 Native Hawai’ian Major League baseball players. Carlos Diaz – Born in Kaneohe, Hawai’i, Diaz was a relief pitcher for the Mariners, Braves, Mets and Dodgers. Sid Fernandez- Born in Honolulu, Fernandez wore the number 50 in honor of Hawai’i being the 50th state. He was a […] The post Top 10 Native Hawaiian Major League Baseball Players appeared first on Cloud Nine Magazine.
thecomeback.com
Phillies sign former two-time All-Star
The Philadelphia Phillies have made some big free-agent signings this offseason. On Sunday, the Phillies made some waves while another area team was busy doing the same. Philadelphia signed former two-time All-Star Josh Harrison to a one-year deal. Harrison joins the Phillies after a one-year stint with the Chicago White Sox. MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, also of the New York Post, reported on the deal Sunday afternoon.
Yardbarker
Reports: Gold Glove C Roberto Perez agrees to deal with Giants
Two-time Gold Glove catcher Roberto Perez agreed to a deal with the San Francisco Giants, according to reports on Sunday. Terms of Perez's deal haven't been reported. Perez, 34, won the American League Gold Glove in both 2019 and 2020 with Cleveland. He led the AL in caught-stealing percentage in both 2019 (40.8 percent) and the shortened 2020 season (71.4 percent).
Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Reportedly Agrees To Deal With Japanese Club After Surprisingly Short Stint
Another former Red Sox player will be playing elsewhere in 2023
FOX Sports
Yankees, INF Gleyber Torres agree to $9.95M, 1-year contract
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees agreed to a $9.95 million, one-year contract with Gleyber Torres, avoiding an arbitration hearing with the infielder by reaching a deal at the midpoint of proposed salaries. The team announced the deal on Sunday. The 26-year-old Torres hit .257 with 24...
Yardbarker
Young Red Sox Prospect Is 'Potential Star,' Could Be Game-Changer For Boston Eventually
The Boston Red Sox have a bright future. Although the Red Sox finished the 2022 campaign with the worst record in the American League East at 78-84, they likely will be better in 2023. Boston has made some intriguing moves this offseason and on paper already are arguably a more complete team. On an even brighter note, Boston's farm system has been greatly improved and even featured five players on Baseball America's 2023 top-100 prospect list.
Report: Josh Harrison signs with Phillies
Former White Sox second baseman Josh Harrison has reportedly found a new home. According to Jon Heyman, the Philadelphia Phillies and Harrison agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract. Harrison drew the ire of White Sox fans at the start of the 2022 season. He had a slow start to...
Yardbarker
Miguel Rojas Hopeful To Play For Team Venezuela In 2023 World Baseball Classic
The Los Angeles Dodgers fortified their infield depth earlier this month by completing a trade for Miguel Rojas, who remains on the mend from separate operations on his right wrist and hand. Rojas played through an injured right wrist during the second half of the 2022 season, and underwent a...
Phillies Stocked with Pitchers for Spring Training
The Philadelphia Phillies have a solid pitching staff heading into spring training.
Jason Benetti Explains Returning to White Sox for the Future
Jason Benetti explains returning to White Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jason Benetti and Steve Stone will be back in the broadcast booth calling White Sox games for 2023 and beyond. The White Sox announced on Thursday that the team picked up a multiyear option for Benetti and signed Stone to a multiyear contract extension.
Yardbarker
Astros Star Wins Athlete of the Year Award
The Houston Astros are no strangers to awards. On Friday evening, the team and players were bestowed more honors after bringing the City of Houston another World Series. It was a fun night at the Houston Sports Awards hosted at the Wortham Theater. Owner Jim Crane won the Executive of the Year award, Jose Altuve won the Sportsmanship award and manager Dusty Baker won the Coach of the Year award.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Continue Embarrassing Trend Of Losing Out On Free-Agent Targets
The Boston Red Sox have had a longstanding reputation of being a big-market franchise willing to spend their way into contention if needed. Lately, however, the Red Sox have failed to sign free agents at seemingly every position -- that trend continued to rear its ugly head Sunday. A day in which Boston lost out on two more potential fits it reportedly had some level of interest in.
Comments / 1