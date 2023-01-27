ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bulls Trade Rumors: Andre Drummond Could Be On The Move

By BuzzOnTap
On Tap Sports Net
On Tap Sports Net
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=152IT0_0kTg7bfd00

The Bulls may be shopping their backup center as the NBA trade deadline approaches.

The Chicago Bulls may be moving on from backup center Andre Drummond. NBA correspondent Marc Stein reports that the veteran big man could be on the move — "do not be surprised" if the Bulls trade Drummond at the deadline, he writes.

View the original article to see embedded media.

I don't think anyone who watches Bulls basketball would be surprised if Drummond is moved. It's not that he's a bad player, but the fit just doesn't seem to work in Chicago. Drummond is averaging career lows in rebounds (6.6) and minutes (13) per game.

On a contender, he could be an excellent depth piece. Andre Drummond is on a vet minimum contract and couldn't go for more than a second-round pick. Though his time with the Chicago Bulls has been short, there's no reason to keep him around if he isn't going to be utilized.

RELATED: Bulls Seeking 2 First-Round Picks for Alex Caruso

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
On Tap Sports Net

On Tap Sports Net

Chicago, IL
583
Followers
918
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

All Chicago sports, all the time!

 https://ontapsportsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy