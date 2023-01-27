Bulls Trade Rumors: Andre Drummond Could Be On The Move

The Bulls may be shopping their backup center as the NBA trade deadline approaches.

The Chicago Bulls may be moving on from backup center Andre Drummond. NBA correspondent Marc Stein reports that the veteran big man could be on the move — "do not be surprised" if the Bulls trade Drummond at the deadline, he writes.

I don't think anyone who watches Bulls basketball would be surprised if Drummond is moved. It's not that he's a bad player, but the fit just doesn't seem to work in Chicago. Drummond is averaging career lows in rebounds (6.6) and minutes (13) per game.

On a contender, he could be an excellent depth piece. Andre Drummond is on a vet minimum contract and couldn't go for more than a second-round pick. Though his time with the Chicago Bulls has been short, there's no reason to keep him around if he isn't going to be utilized.

