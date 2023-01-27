ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dengarden

Couple DIYs Adorable Heart Wreath With Vines from Backyard

By Isabell Rivera
Dengarden
Dengarden
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RIFcT_0kTg6ylJ00

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

The day to celebrate love aka Valentine's Day is coming sooner than you might think, but there is still some time to decorate your home and turn it into a romantic wonderland, with heart-shaped anything!

The owner of the TikTok account @homehydrangea and her husband also had a great idea, how to decorate their door, in a dreamy and earthy way. Let's take a look!

@homehydrangea

HEART WREATH! 🌿♥️🌿 We made this wreath base with honeysuckle vine we gathered in our backyard. Then we gathered eucalyptus too. I have sourced some supplies and some already made heart-shaped wreaths over on my #ltk page. Go to the link in my bio to shop my home/insta! #valentinesdaylook #heartwreath #wreathmaking #valentinesdaydecorationideas #valentinesdaydecor #wreath #wreathsfordoor #wreathsoftiktok #doordecor #frontdoordecor #frontdoorwreath #doorwreath #wreaths #diywreath #wreathmaking #valentineswreath

♬ Little Bitty Pretty One - Thurston Harris

It's so pretty!

They made the heart-shaped wreath base with honeysuckle vine and eucalyptus from their backyard! They also used some floral wiring to connect the parts and create a heart, as well as being able to hold everything in place.

What a cute idea! However, if you don't have a backyard, honeysuckle, or eucalyptus, you can already find premade heart-shaped wreaths on Amazon , of course! You can also find faux vines on Amazon, or you can go to a florist and get inspired.

You could bring the wreath with you and see which flowers or greens would work best for this, as you want something that lasts a little longer. At least until Valentine's Day, which is still a few weeks away.

According to this creator, the greens she used will last until Valentine's Day - maybe even longer, but the shelf life depends on the weather of your location, of course.

Regardless, this DIY project seems fairly easy to replicate and is budget-friendly.

Of course, the TikTok community is also head over heels about this, and so are we!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 0

Related
simplifygardening.com

The Latest Trends in Gardening: Say Goodbye to Wooden Raised Beds

Wood has long been the default material for creating structures, but new trends emphasize aesthetic appeal, practicality, durability, and time-saving. Raised beds offer the gardener several advantages. They enable gardeners to structure a growing medium of their choice, best suited to the needs of different plants. The height gained provides better accessibility, allowing gardeners to tend their gardens with less strain on the back or haunches.
Andrei Tapalaga

Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven

A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
TODAY.com

Amazon Outlet just dropped a ton of winter fashion — 17 stylish finds under $35

It's probably safe to say that Amazon's "secret" overstock section is no longer classified as hush-hush (which might have something to do with Shop TODAY editors' inability to keep such insanely discounted prices on the low-down.) But when deals like these come around, it's impossible not to shout them from the rooftops.
12tomatoes.com

Woman Plans Lavish Baby Shower But No One Shows Up

We all wish that we had friends like these and our heart goes out to this woman. Can you believe that she went to all of this trouble to put on a baby shower for her friend and no one showed up?. To make matters worse, 17 people claimed that...
Dengarden

Dengarden

New York, NY
19K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiration, Comfort, Upkeep, and Repair. Because Happy Home + Happy Garden = Happy You!

 https://dengarden.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy