Couple DIYs Adorable Heart Wreath With Vines from Backyard

The day to celebrate love aka Valentine's Day is coming sooner than you might think, but there is still some time to decorate your home and turn it into a romantic wonderland, with heart-shaped anything!

The owner of the TikTok account @homehydrangea and her husband also had a great idea, how to decorate their door, in a dreamy and earthy way. Let's take a look!

It's so pretty!

They made the heart-shaped wreath base with honeysuckle vine and eucalyptus from their backyard! They also used some floral wiring to connect the parts and create a heart, as well as being able to hold everything in place.

What a cute idea! However, if you don't have a backyard, honeysuckle, or eucalyptus, you can already find premade heart-shaped wreaths on Amazon , of course! You can also find faux vines on Amazon, or you can go to a florist and get inspired.

You could bring the wreath with you and see which flowers or greens would work best for this, as you want something that lasts a little longer. At least until Valentine's Day, which is still a few weeks away.

According to this creator, the greens she used will last until Valentine's Day - maybe even longer, but the shelf life depends on the weather of your location, of course.

Regardless, this DIY project seems fairly easy to replicate and is budget-friendly.

Of course, the TikTok community is also head over heels about this, and so are we!

